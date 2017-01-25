Yesterday, we asked which show was better this week: Raw or SmackDown? At the time of this writing, with over 1,000 votes, the race was a bit closer this week with SmackDown grabbing 53 percent of the vote (down from 75 percent, last week). Here are a couple trending thoughts/questions from your comments:

A heavily talked about theme was basically Monday nights tend to lean on bigger spectacles, while Tuesday is usually a smoother ride. For this week, it looked like Goldberg, Undertaker, and Brock Lesnar closing out the show really stuck with you guys this week. While SmackDown was considered average compared to previous shows.

2) Closer Vote - In previous weeks, it's been almost silly to ask this question, but not this week! With the fairly close voting, Raw isn't far off from finally winning one of these polls.

Thanks to everyone who responded, we'll be back next week to see if Raw can snap SmackDown's winning streak. For now, here are some of the top comments:

Triple 'The Game' H:

"Taker bleeds blue but shows up on the red show twice now without giving a damn to SmackDown. Not dissing on Taker, but on the bookers."

BelieveinSethRollins:

"Raw got me excited for the Royal Rumble while SD didn't, so Raw wins. SD just didn't feel like a go home show outside of the Cena/AJ promo."

Handsome Rusev:

"Raw was actually pretty good and felt like a go home show. SmackDown was good as usual, but I'll give it to Raw this week. Raw felt like more of a go-home show.

Best match of the week - Sami Zayn v. Seth Rollins

Best promo of the week - John Cena/AJ Styles"

GoodOl'SlobberKnocker (SC):

"Raw hands down. Goldberg, Brock Lesnar, Undertaker stare down. 'Nuff said."

