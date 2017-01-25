- Above are the top 10 moments from this week's Royal Rumble go-home edition of WWE SmackDown.

- WWE is planning to release a new Seth Rollins DVD and Blu-ray set in May of this year, according to WrestlingDVDNetwork.com . "Seth Rollins: Building The Architect" is the working title for the set. Below is the first synopsis:

Seth Rollins – Building The Architect "The Architect" has created the perfect blueprint for success in WWE with multiple championships, a massive fan base, and a plethora of incredible matches under his belt. Now for the first time ever, hear from Seth Rollins himself as he tells his story of how he became a sports-entertainment megastar.

- Paige tweeted the following update from physical therapy today. She has been out of action since October after undergoing neck surgery.

Third day down of physical therapy. Feeling great ?????????????????????? pic.twitter.com/qY6VfQ4BXM — PAIGE (@RealPaigeWWE) January 25, 2017

Follow Marc Middleton on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.