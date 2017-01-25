4 Front Wrestling had recently booked Cody Rhodes for a recent event, however he had to pull out of the show due to Elijah Mainville's funeral. The organization managed to get Kenny Omega as a last minute replacement, who fced 4FW homegrown talent Tiger Ali.

Omega also participated in a Q&A at the show, as seen in the video above. During the Q&A he said that he has "75%" made up his mind on where he will end up, but noted that it wasn't a "full decision." He also responded to rumors that he might be appearing at the Royal Rumble this Sunday.

"The most I can say right now is that if some of you are subscribers to the Network and you're looking forward to something happening or not happening on the 29th... I'm not sure if I could pull a rabbit out of the hat by that date," Omega said. "That's all I can say for now. But that doesn't mean that it's impossible. I'm not saying anything... that might be asking too much at this point and time. That's literally the most news I've given anyone up to this point."

Omega added that if he's in the Rumble, he's pretty sure he's "winning the whole thing."

Omega was later asked about his dream opponent, and named Mick Foley, Shawn Michaels, Kurt Angle for workhouse matches. He also said that he'd love to have a big match with Vince McMahon or Hulk Hogan in his prime, which would be fun although not necessarily athletic. Before taking the next question, he revealed another dream match.

"Oh wait, I'm an idiot. This would almost be my entire motivation for going there [WWE]," Omega said. "I'd just really want to work with AJ Styles at WrestleMania, guys. Before he hangs it up and before I start to degenerate as an athlete, I really want to have a big match with him on the biggest stage possible, so that is a career goal of mine."

