Birthdays:

- The Honky Tonk Man (born January 25, 1953) turns 64

* WATCH: Bob Uecker interviews The Honky Tonk Man' w/Jimmy Hart backstage at WWF WrestleMania IV

* WATCH: The Honky Tonk Man' vs. with Hillbilly Jim - WWF in Meadowlands Arena: May 8, 1989

* WATCH FULL MATCH: Ultimate Warrior' vs. Honky Tonk Man w/Jimmy Hart (c) (WWF Intercontinental Championship Match) - WWF SummerSlam: August 29, 1988

* WATCH: Kane' hits Honky Tonk Man with his own guitar - WWF Royal Rumble' 2001

Ace Steel (born January 25, 1973) turns 44

- BJ Whitmer (born January 25, 1978) turns 39

* WATCH FULL MATCH: BJ Whitmer vs. Danny Daniels (Bloody Dog Collar Match) - IWA: March 19, 2005

* WATCH FULL MATCH: Super Dragon vs. BJ Whitmer - IWA Mid-South: October 21, 2004

* WATCH FULL MATCH: Jimmy Jacobs vs. BJ Whitmer - ROH' In Your Face: June 17, 2006

* WATCH FULL MATCH: Kelly Klein w/B.J. Whitmer vs. Ray Lynn - ROH' Glory By Honor XIV: October 24, 2015

- Michelle McCool (born January 25, 1980) turns 37

* WATCH: 30 Seconds of Michelle McCool's Faithbreaker aka Styles Clash

* WATCH: Michelle McCool Promo Package

* WATCH: Michelle McCool vs. Kelly Kelly' on SmackDown

* WATCH FULL MATCH: Natalya' vs. Michelle McCool (WWE Divas Championship Match) - WWE' The Great American Bash: July 20, 2008

***

WCWA Southwest Sports: January 25, 1961

at the Dallas Sportatorium in Dallas, Texas

- Benny Matta vs. Ed Rodriguez ended in a Draw

- Bad Boy Hines defeated Don Whittler

- Don Manoukian defeated Jerry Kozak

- Danny Hodge (c) defeated Tony Borne by DQ to retain the NWA Junior Heavyweight Championship

- Jet Monroe & Sputnik Monroe defeated Bull Curry & Ciclon Negro in a Best Of Two Out Of Three Falls Match

WWWF: January 25, 1963

in New Haven, Connecticut

- Buddy Rogers (c) defeated Bobo Brazil to retain the World Heavyweight Championship

WATCH FULL MATCH: Bobo Brazil vs. Crusher Blackwell (WWWF United States Heavyweight Championship Match) - WWWF in Madison Square Garden: March 1, 1976

WWWF in MSG: January 25, 1965

at Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York

- The Golden Terror defeated Steve Stanlee

- Don McClarity defeated Smasher Sloan

- Sweet Daddy Siki defeated Luke Graham

- Wahoo McDaniel defeated Boris Malenko

WATCH: Wahoo McDaniel vs. Rick Rude' in a Strap Match at NWA Starrcade 1986

- Dr. Jerry Graham & Eddie Graham defeated Haystacks Calhoun & Miguel Perez

- Bobo Brazil vs. Gorilla Monsoon ended in a Time Limit Draw

WATCH: Andre The Giant' vs. Gorilla Monsoon in a Boxing Match - WWF: September 23, 1977

- Bill Watts & Bruno Sammartino defeated Gene Kiniski & Waldo von Erich

NWA Hollywood: January 25, 1969

in San Bernadino, California

- Medic 1 defeated Paul Jones by DQ

- Michiaki Yoshimura defeated Hahn Lee

- Michiaki Yoshimura defeated Ox Anderson

- Bobo Brazil, George Cannon & Medic 1 defeated Fred Blassie, Nelson Royal & Paul Jones

WATCH: Bobo Brazil vs. Gashouse Gilbert in a WWWF U.S. Heavyweight Championship Match at MSG: October 25, 1976

NWA Western States: January 25, 1970

in the Civic Auditorium in Albuquerque, New Mexico

- Chief Little Eagle vs. Mr. Wrestling

- Dusty Rhodes vs. Rufus R. Jones

WATCH: Rufus R. Jones vs. Butch Reed' - NWA All Star Wrestling 1981

- Bull Ramos vs. Gorgeous George Jr.

- Dory Funk Sr. & Terry Funk vs. Dick Murdoch & Harley Race in a Best Two Out Of Three Falls Tornado Tag Team Matc

WATCH: The Funks WWE' Hall of Fame Video Package

WWF Wrestling Challenge: January 25, 1987

at the Hersheypark Arena in Hershey, Pennsylvania

- The Junkyard Dog defeated Al Navarro

WATCH FULL MATCH: Andre the Giant & Junkyard Dog vs. Hoos Funk & Terry Funk w/Jimmy Hart - WWF in Toronto, Canada: March 23, 1986

- Demolition (Ax & Smash) (w/ Johnny V) defeated Jerry Allen & Sivi Afi

WATCH: Ultimate Warrior' & Legion of Doom vs. Demolition in WWF

- Kamala (w/ Kim Chee & The Wizard) defeated Nick Foley

- The Killer Bees (B. Brian Blair & Jim Brunzell) defeated Barry O & David Vance

- Jacques Rougeau (w/ Raymond Rougeau) vs. The Magnificent Muraco (w/ Bob Orton, Jr. & Mr. Fuji) ended in a Double Count Out

- Ricky Steamboat defeated Tiger Chung Lee

WWF in MSG: January 25, 1988

at Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York

- Scott Casey defeated Jose Estrada

- Sam Houston defeated Danny Davis

- Butch Reed (w/ Slick) defeated The Junkyard Dog

- Omar Atlas defeated Dusty Wolfe

- The One Man Gang (w/ Slick) defeated Don Muraco (w/ Superstar Billy Graham) (WATCH HERE)

- Bam Bam Bigelow & Hulk Hogan (w/ Oliver Humperdink) defeated Ted DiBiase & Virgil (w/ Andre The Giant)

- The Young Stallions (Jim Powers & Paul Roma) defeated Barry Horowitz & Steve Lombardi

- Jim Duggan defeated King Harley Race (w/ Bobby Heenan) (WATCH FULL MATCH HERE)

- Ron Bass defeated Hillbilly Jim

WATCH: Outlaw Ron Bass attacks Brutus Beefcake' with his trademark spurs

- The Islanders (Haku & Tama) defeated The British Bulldogs (Davey Boy Smith & The Dynamite Kid) by DQ

WATCH FULL MATCH: The Dream Team (Brutus Beefcake & Greg Valentine) (c) vs. The British Bulldogs (Davey Boy Smith & The Dynamite Kid) (WWF Tag Team Championship Match) - WWF Saturday Night's Main Event V: March 1, 1986

WCW Saturday Night: January 25, 1992

at the Municipal Auditorium in Kansas City, Missouri

- Michael Hayes & Jimmy Garvin defeated Greg Sawyer & Thomas Rich

- Cactus Jack, Vinnie Vegas, & Mr. Hughes defeated Abdullah the Butcher, Ron Simmons, & Big Josh

- Marcus Alexander Bagwell defeated Rip Rogers

- Van Hammer defeated Tracy Smothers

- Dustin Rhodes defeated Arn Anderson

- Johnny B. Badd defeated Rick Thames

- Big Van Vader defeated Carl Robertson & Kevin Grant in a handicap match

- Richard Morton defeated Brian Pillman

- The Steiners defeated Larry Zbyszko and Bobby Eaton through disqualification

WATCH: The Great Muta & Sting' vs. The Steiners at WCW/New Japan Supershow II

WWF Superstars of Wrestling: January 25, 1992

at the Oceanfront Center in Daytona Beach, Florida

- The New Foundation (Jim Neidhart & Owen Hart) defeated Bob Avery & Brad Avery

- Rick Martel defeated Mickey Jay

- Bret Hart defeated Jack Owens

WATCH FULL MATCH: Bret Hart vs. Mr. Perfect (King of the Ring Semi-Final Match) - WWF King of the Ring: June 13, 1993

- Ted DiBiase (w/ Sensational Sherri) defeated DD Russell

- Repo Man defeated Kevin Katlin

- Sid Justice defeated Mike Casey

WWF Monday Night RAW: January 25, 1993

from the Grand Ballroom at the Manhattan Center Studios

- Randy Savage defeated The Repo Man

- Kamala (w/ Reverend Slick) defeated The Brooklyn Brawler

WATCH: Brooklyn Brawler' vs Red Rooster

- Mr. Perfect defeated Ric Flair in a Loser Leaves Town match

ECW Hardcore TV: January 25, 1994

in the Viking Hall in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

- The Public Enemy (Johnny Grunge & Rocco Rock) defeated Don E. Allen & Duane Gill

- Tommy Dreamer defeated Dr. Disaster

WATCH: Tommy Dreamer vs. Justin Credible at ECW Living Dangerously 1998

- Mr. Hughes (w/ Jason) defeated Mikey Wellbody

- Terry Funk (c) defeated Pat Tanaka to retain the ECW World Heavyweight Championship

WATCH: Shane Douglas' w/Francine vs. Sabu' (c) w/Bill Alfonso & Terry Funk (ECW World Heavyweight Championship, Three Way Dance Match) - ECW Hardcore Heaven 1997

- Pat Tanaka & Paul Diamond defeated Kevin Sullivan & The Tazmaniac

WCW Saturday Night: January 25, 1997

at the Brown County Arena in Green Bay, Wisconsin

- Glacier defeatede Ace Darling

- The Amazing French Canadians (Carl Ouellet & Jacques Rougeau) defeated High Voltage (Kenny Kaos & Robbie Rage)

- Disco Inferno defeated Trevor Allen

- Alex Wright defeated Buddy Lee Parker

- Ultimo Dragon defeated Super Calo

- Lex Luger defeated La Parka

- Harlem Heat (Booker T & Stevie Ray) defeated The Public Enemy (Johnny Grunge & Rocco Rock)

WATCH FULL MATCH: Harlem Heat (Booker T and Stevie Ray) vs. Stars N Stripes (Marcus Bagwell and The Patriot) - WCW Saturday Night: January 14, 1995

WWF Shotgun Saturday Night: January 25, 1997

at the Webster Hall in New York City, New York

- Bret Hart defeated Mankind (w/ Paul Bearer) by DQ (WATCH HERE)

- Savio Vega defeated Rocky Maivia by Count Out

- Jake Roberts defeated Salvatore Sincere

- Crush defeated Sycho Sid by DQ

WATCH: Goldust' vs. Crush - WWF RAW: February 3, 1997

WCW Souled Out: January 25, 1997

from the Five Seasons Center in Cedar Rapids, Iowa

- Masahiro Chono defeated Chris Jericho (WATCH HERE)

- Big Bubba Rogers defeated Hugh Morrus (with Jimmy Hart) in a Mexican Death match

- Jeff Jarrett defeated Mr. Wallstreet

- Buff Bagwell defeated Scotty Riggs

- Scott Norton defeated Diamond Dallas Page by count-out

- The Steiner Brothers (Rick and Scott) defeated The Outsiders (Kevin Nash and Scott Hall) to win the WCW World Tag Team Championship.

- Eddie Guerrero defeated Syxx in a Ladder match to retain the WCW United States Championship (WATCH HERE)

- WCW World Heavyweight Champion Hollywood Hogan fought The Giant to a no-contest (WATCH HERE)

WCW Monday Nitro: January 25, 1999

in the Reunion Arena in Dallas, Texas

- Disco Inferno defeated Al Greene

- Bam Bam Bigelow vs Scott Hall (w/ Disco Inferno) ended in a no contest in a Stun Gun Ladder Match

- The Faces of Fear (Meng & The Barbarian) (w/ Jimmy Hart) defeated Dave Taylor & Fit Finlay WCW World Tag Team Title Tournament Winners' Bracket First Round Match

- Perry Saturn defeated Norman Smiley

- Bret Hart defeated Booker T

WATCH FULL MATCH: Booker T' (c) vs. Curt Hennig' (WCW Television Championship Match) - WCW Thunder: April 29, 1999

- Goldberg defeated Scott Norton

- Chris Benoit, Ric Flair & Steve McMichael defeated Hollywood Hogan, Kevin Nash & Scott Steiner by DQ

WWF Monday Night RAW: January 25, 1999

at the America West Arena in Phoenix, Arizona

- Billy Gunn (w/ Triple H) defeated Goldust

- Droz defeated George Steele

- Owen Hart & Jeff Jarrett defeated Ken Shamrock & The Big Bossman (c) to win the WWF Tag Team Championship

- Test defeated Val Venis

WATCH: Val Venis Titantron

- Al Snow & The Road Dogg defeated Edge & Gangrel in a hardcore match

- The Rock (c) defeated Triple H (w/ Chyna) in an I Quit match to retain the WWF Championship

WATCH FULL MATCH: Mankind vs. Triple H w/Chyna - WWF RAW: April 19, 1999

- Dark Match: The Undertaker defeated The Rock (c) in a WWF Championship Match

WWF Friday Night Smackdown: January 25, 2001

at Mobile Civic Center in Mobile, Alabama

- The Undertaker defeated Rikishi by DQ in a No Holds Barred Match

WATCH: Undertaker vs. Maven' in a Hardcore Championship Match at WWF SmackDown

- Bradshaw & Jeff Hardy defeated Faarooq & Matt Hardy

- Chris Jericho (c) defeated The Big Show by DQ in a WWF Intercontinental Title Match

- Tazz defeated K-Kwik

WATCH FULL MATCH: K-Kwik vs. Val Venis' on WWF SmackDown 2000

- Test (c) vs. Christian in a WWF European Title Match

WATCH: Edge vs. Christian on a Steel Cage Match at WWF Rebellion 2001

- Crash & Hardcore Holly (w / Molly Holly) defeated The Right To Censor (Bull Buchanan & The Good Father) (w / Ivory & Steven Richards)

- Kurt Angle (c) defeated Kane in a WWF World Heavyweight Title Match

WATCH FULL MATCH: Booker T' vs. Kurt Angle (WCW World Heavyweight Championship Match) - WWF RAW: July 30, 2001

WWE Velocity: January 25, 2003

at the Pepsi Arena in Albany, New York

- Chavo Guerrero defeated Sho Funaki

WATCH: Spike Dudley' vs. Funaki' - Cruiserwieght Championship Match: Armageddon 2004

- Jamie Noble defeated Jeff Starr

- Chuck Palumbo defeated RiverRat (Spanky)

- Cruiserweight Champion, Billy Kidman, defeated Matt Hardy by Disqualification

TNA Xplosion: January 25, 2003

in Nashville, Tennessee at the Tennessee State Fairgrounds

- Rick Santel defeated Matt Stryker

- Kid Kash defeated Xavier

WATCH: Rob Van Dam' vs. Kid Kash' in a TNA' X Division Title Match

WWE Heat: January 25, 2004

at the Resch Center in Green Bay, Wisconsin

- Victoria (w/ Steven Richards) defeated Molly Holly

WATCH FULL MATCH: Molly Holly' vs. Jacqueline - WWE' Heat: October 27, 2002

WWE Royal Rumble: January 25, 2004

at the Wachovia Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

- Batista & Ric Flair defeated The Dudley Boyz (Bubba Ray & D-Von Dudley) in a Table Match to retain the World Tag Team Championship (WATCH FULL MATCH HERE)

- Rey Mysterio (c) defeated Jamie Noble (w/ Nidia) to retain the WWE Cruiserweight Championship match

WATCH: Rey Mysterio vs. Jamie Noble - WWE Heat: February 23, 2003

- Eddie Guerrero defeated Chavo Guerrero

- Brock Lesnar (c) defeated Hardcore Holly to retain the WWE Championship

- Triple H (c) fought Shawn Michaels to a double countout in a Last Man Standing Match for the World Heavyweight Championship

- Chris Benoit won the Royal Rumble by last eliminating The Big Show

WWE Friday Night Smackdown: January 25, 2008

at the John Paul Jones Arena in Charlottesville, Virginia

- Dark Match: Paul Burchill (w/ Katie Lea) defeated Funaki

- Rey Mysterio defeated Curt Hawkins & Zack Ryder by DQ in a Two On One Handicap Match

- Jimmy Wang Yang (w/ Shannon Moore) defeated Domino (w/ Cherry & Deuce)

- Chuck Palumbo, Jamie Noble & Michelle McCool vs. John Morrison, Layla & The Miz ended in a no contest

- Finlay (w/ Hornswoggle) vs. The Great Khali (w/ Ranjin Singh) in a Belfast Brawl Match ended in a no contest

WATCH: Finlay vs. Matt Hardy on SmackDown

- The Undertaker defeated Big Daddy V (w/ Matt Striker)

- Edge (w/ Curt Hawkins & Zack Ryder) defeated CM Punk

- Dark Match: Batista, CM Punk & Rey Mysterio defeated Curt Hawkins, Edge & Zack Ryder

ROH Breakout: January 25, 2008

at the Montgomery County Fairgrounds in Dayton, Ohio

- Dark match: Ernie Osiris & Rhett Titus defeated Ryan Dookie & Sigmon

- Dark match: Dingo defeated Alex Payne

- The Briscoe Brothers (Jay & Mark Briscoe) defeated Jigsaw & Matt Cross

- Claudio Castagnoli defeated Adam Pearce

- Erick Stevens defeated Austin Aries and Davey Richards to retain the FIP World Heavyweight Championship

- The Hangmen 3 (Brent Albright & BJ Whitmer) defeated Delirious & El Generico in a No disqualification match

- Daizee Haze defeated Lacey

- No Remorse Corps (Roderick Strong & Davey Richards) defeated The Age of the Fall (Jimmy Jacobs & Joey Matthews)

- Bryan Danielson defeated Tyler Black (WATCH FULL MATCH HERE)

- Nigel McGuinness defeated Chris Hero (w/ Sweet n' Sour Inc.) in a Steel Cage Match to retain the ROH World Championship

WWE Royal Rumble: January 25, 2009

at the Joe Louis Arena in Detroit, Michigan

WATCH: WWE Royal Rumble: By The Numbers

- Dark match: Jimmy Wang Yang defeated Paul Burchill

- Jack Swagger defeated Matt Hardy to retain the ECW Championship

- Melina defeated Beth Phoenix (with Santino Marella) to win the WWE Women's Championship

WATCH PROMO: John Cena' vs. John Bradshaw Layfield at Royal Rumble 2009

- John Cena defeated John Bradshaw Layfield (with Shawn Michaels) to retain the World Heavyweight Championship (WATCH HERE)

- Edge (with Chavo Guerrero) defeated Jeff Hardy in a No Disqualification Match to win the WWE Championship (WATCH HERE)

- Randy Orton won the 2009 Royal Rumble Match

WATCH: Santino Marella' sets a Royal Rumble Match elimination record - Royal Rumble 2009

CHIKARA Revelation X: January 25, 2009

at the The New Alhambra Arena in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

- Team FIST (Gran Akuma & Icarus) defeated The Future Is Now (Helios & Lince Dorado)

- Incoherence (Frightmare & Hallowicked) defeated Brodie Lee & Grizzly Redwood

- Daizee Haze defeated Sara Del Rey

- Jigsaw & Mike Quackenbush defeated The Order Of The Neo Solar Temple (Cross Bones & UltraMantis Black) (WATCH HERE)

- The Unstable (Colin Delaney & STIGMA) defeated Cheech & Cloudy (Cheech Hernandez & KC Day)

- The Fabulous Two (Larry Sweeney & Mitch Ryder) defeated Los Ice Creams (El Hijo del Ice Cream & Ice Cream Jr.)

- Eddie Kingston defeated Delirious

- The Osirian Portal (Amasis & Ophidian) (c) defeated The Colony (Fire Ant & Soldier Ant) in a CHIKARA Campeones de Parejas Title Match

- Equinox defeated Vin Gerard in a CHIKARA Young Lions Cup Title Ladder Match (vacant)

WWE Monday Night RAW: January 25, 2010

at the Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio

- D-Generation X (Shawn Michaels & Triple H) defeated Cody Rhodes & Ted DiBiase Jr.

WATCH: D-Generation X Titantron

- The Big Show defeated MVP (WATCH HERE)

- Maryse defeated Eve in a WWE Divas Championship Tournament Semi-Finals (WATCH HERE)

- Kofi Kingston defeated The Miz (WATCH HERE)

- Carlito vs. Kelly Kelly ended in a no contest (WATCH HERE)

- Gail Kim defeated Alicia Fox in a WWE Divas Championship Tournament Semi-Finals (WATCH HERE)

- Sheamus defeated John Cena via disqualification (WATCH HERE)

Ring of Honor Wrestling: January 25, 2010

at The Arena, formally the home of Extreme Championship Wrestling

- Sara Del Rey defeated Portia Perez

- The Briscoes (Jay Briscoe & Marc Briscoe defeated Up in Smoke (Cheech & Cloudy)

WATCH FULL MATCH: The Briscoes vs. Kings of Wrestling - ROH Final Battl': December 18, 2010

- Rasche Brown defeated Bobby Shields

- Pick Six Challenge Series Match: Kenny King defeated El Generico

WWE "Classic Moment of the Week" - January 25, 2011: John Cena makes a surprise return in the Royal Rumble 2008



WWE NXT: January 25, 2011

at the U.S. Bank Arena in Cincinnati, Ohio

- Ted DiBiase (w/ Brodus Clay & Maryse) defeated Daniel Bryan (w/ Derrick Bateman)

- Brodus Clay defeated Byron Saxton and Derrick Bateman and Johnny Curtis in a Fatal Four Way Elimination Match

TNA Xplosion: January 25, 2011

in Orlando, Florida at the Universal Studios

- Ink Inc. (Jesse Neal & Shannon Moore) defeated Generation Me (Jeremy Buck & Max Buck)

- Rob Terry defeated Eric Young

WATCH: Xplosion Match: Crazzy Steve' vs. Eric Young

WWE NXT: January 25, 2012

at the Tucson Convention Center in Tucson, Arizona

- The Usos (Jey Uso & Jimmy Uso) defeated MCM (Curt Hawkins & Tyler Reks)

- Heath Slater defeated Trent Barreta

- Titus O'Neil defeated Percy Watson

WWE Superstars: January 25, 2013

at the Sleep Train Arena in Sacramento, California

- The Great Khali (w/ Hornswoggle) defeated Epico (w/ Primo & Rosa Mendes) (WATCH HERE)

- The Great Khali (w/ Hornswoggle) defeated Primo (w/ Epico & Rosa Mendes) (WATCH HERE)

- Kofi Kingston defeated JTG (WATCH HERE)

WWE Friday Night Smackdown: January 25, 2013

at the Sleep Train Arena in Sacramento, California

- Dark match: Kaitlyn defeated Aksana

- Sheamus defeated Wade Barrett (WATCH HERE)

- Natalya (w/ Hornswoggle & The Great Khali) defeated Rosa Mendes (w/ Epico & Primo) (WATCH HERE)

- Randy Orton defeated Drew McIntyre (w/ Heath Slater & Jinder Mahal) via Disqualification (WATCH HERE)

- The Miz defeated Darren Young (WATCH HERE)

- Alberto Del Rio & Team Hell No (Daniel Bryan & Kane) defeated Team Rhodes Scholars (Cody Rhodes & Damien Sandow) & The Big Show in a Six Man Tag Team Elimination Match (WATCH HERE)

- Dark match: Alberto Del Rio (c) defeated The Big Show in a No Disqualification Match to retain the World Heavyweight Championship

WATCH: CM Punk and The Rock respond to The Shield's attack on The Great One: SmackDown, Jan. 25, 2013

Ring of Honor Wrestling: January 25, 2014

at the Tennessee State Fairgrounds in Nashville, Tennessee

- Raymond Rowe defeated Corey Hollis in a Top Prospect Tournament 2014 Semi Final

- RD Evans (w/ Veda Scott) defeated Mike Sells

- RD Evans (w/ Veda Scott) defeated Michael Elgin by DQ

- Matt Taven defeated Tadarius Thomas

WATCH FULL MATCH: Mike Mondo' vs. Matt Taven - ROH TV Episode 29: April 7, 2012

- Jay Briscoe defeated Bobby Fish

Futureshock Wrestling: January 25, 2015

at the Guild Hall in Stockport, England

WATCH: Futureshock Access Ep.1 - January 2015

- Soner Dursun defeated Damon Leigh

- Sexy Kev defeated Noah

- Charlie Garrett defeated Sparx

- Danni Hunter (c) defeated Toni Storm to retain the FSW Women's Championship

- The Uprising (Don Meacho & Ryan Hendricks) (c) defeated The Models (Danny Hope & Joey Hayes) to retain the FSW Tag Team Championship

- Dave Rayne defeated Henry T. Grodd

- Sam Bailey & T-Bone defeated Mark Massa & Xander Cooper

WWE Royal Rumble: January 25, 2015

at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

WATCH: Royal Rumble 2016 By The Numbers Promo

- Kickoff Show: Brass Ring Club (Tyson Kidd, Cesaro) (w/ Adam Rose & Natalya) defeated The New Day (Big E, Kofi Kingston) (w/ Xavier Woods) (WATCH FULL MATCH HERE)

- The Ascension (Konnor & Viktor) defeated The New Age Outlaws (Billy Gunn & Road Dogg)

- The Usos (Jimmy & Jey Uso) (c) defeated The Miz and Damien Mizdow to retain the WWE Tag Team Championship

- Brie & Nikki Bella defeated Natalya & Paige

- Brock Lesnar (c) (w/ Paul Heyman) defeated John Cena & Seth Rollins (w/ J&J Security) (Jamie Noble & Joey Mercury) in a Triple Threat Match to retain the WWE World Heavyweight Championship (WATCH HERE)

- Roman Reigns won the 2015 Royal Rumble Match

CHIKARA A New Start: January 25, 2015

at 2300 Arena in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

WATCH: CHIKARA - A New Start (Official Trailer)

- The Wrecking Crew (The Devastation Corporation (Blaster McMassive, Flex Rumblecrunch & Max Smashmaster), Jaka & Oleg The Usurper (w/ Sidney Bakabella) defeated The Throwbacks (Dasher Hatfield & Mark Angelosetti), Jervis Cottonbelly, Princess Kimberlee & Shynron in a Ten Man Tag Team Match

- Nøkken defeated Ophidian

- N R G (Hype Rockwell & Race Jaxon) defeated The Colony Xtreme Force (Arctic Rescue Ant & Missile Assault Ant)

- UltraMantis Black defeated Juan Francisco de Coronado

- Die Bruderschaft des Kreuzes (Jakob Hammermeier & Pinkie Sanchez) & Soldier Ant defeated The Colony (Fire Ant, Silver Ant & Worker Ant)

- Kevin Condron (w/ The Lithuanian Snow Troll) defeated Eddie Kingston by DQ

- Frightmare & Hallowicked defeated The Batiri (Kodama & Obariyon)

- Icarus (c) defeated Chuck Taylor to retain the CHIKARA Grand Championship

WWE Monday Night RAW: January 25, 2016

at the American Airlines Arena in Miami, Florida

WATCH: In a Backstage interview with Renee Young, AJ Styles' introduces himself to the WWE Universe: Raw, January 25, 2016

- Kevin Owens defeated Dolph Ziggler (WATCH HERE)

WATCH: In a Backstage promo Goldust' and R-Truth' have a misunderstanding: Raw, January 25, 2016

- The Dudley Boyz (Bubba Ray & D-Von Dudley) (w/ Flo Rida) defeated The Social Outcasts (Bo Dallas & Curtis Axel) (w/ Adam Rose & Heath Slater) (WATCH HERE)

- A.J. Styles defeated Chris Jericho

- Sasha Banks defeated Becky Lynch by DQ (WATCH HERE)

- Bray Wyatt (w/ Braun Stowman, Luke Harper & Erick Rowan) defeated Kane (WATCH HERE)

- Paige & Natalya defeated Brie Bella & Alicia Fox (WATCH HERE)

- Kalisto defeated The Miz

- Roman Reigns & Dean Ambrose defeated Sheamus & Rusev (w/ Alberto Del Rio & King Barrett)

