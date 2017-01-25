Birthdays:
- The Honky Tonk Man (born January 25, 1953) turns 64
* WATCH: Bob Uecker interviews The Honky Tonk Man' w/Jimmy Hart backstage at WWF WrestleMania IV
* WATCH: The Honky Tonk Man' vs. with Hillbilly Jim - WWF in Meadowlands Arena: May 8, 1989
* WATCH FULL MATCH: Ultimate Warrior' vs. Honky Tonk Man w/Jimmy Hart (c) (WWF Intercontinental Championship Match) - WWF SummerSlam: August 29, 1988
* WATCH: Kane' hits Honky Tonk Man with his own guitar - WWF Royal Rumble' 2001
* WATCH FULL MATCH: CM Punk' vs. Ace Steel - IWA Mid-South "Resolution": January 5, 2002
- BJ Whitmer (born January 25, 1978) turns 39
* WATCH FULL MATCH: BJ Whitmer vs. Danny Daniels (Bloody Dog Collar Match) - IWA: March 19, 2005
* WATCH FULL MATCH: Super Dragon vs. BJ Whitmer - IWA Mid-South: October 21, 2004
* WATCH FULL MATCH: Jimmy Jacobs vs. BJ Whitmer - ROH' In Your Face: June 17, 2006
* WATCH FULL MATCH: Kelly Klein w/B.J. Whitmer vs. Ray Lynn - ROH' Glory By Honor XIV: October 24, 2015
- Michelle McCool (born January 25, 1980) turns 37
* WATCH: 30 Seconds of Michelle McCool's Faithbreaker aka Styles Clash
* WATCH: Michelle McCool Promo Package
* WATCH: Michelle McCool vs. Kelly Kelly' on SmackDown
* WATCH FULL MATCH: Natalya' vs. Michelle McCool (WWE Divas Championship Match) - WWE' The Great American Bash: July 20, 2008
***
WCWA Southwest Sports: January 25, 1961
at the Dallas Sportatorium in Dallas, Texas
- Benny Matta vs. Ed Rodriguez ended in a Draw
- Bad Boy Hines defeated Don Whittler
- Don Manoukian defeated Jerry Kozak
- Danny Hodge (c) defeated Tony Borne by DQ to retain the NWA Junior Heavyweight Championship
- Jet Monroe & Sputnik Monroe defeated Bull Curry & Ciclon Negro in a Best Of Two Out Of Three Falls Match
WWWF: January 25, 1963
in New Haven, Connecticut
- Buddy Rogers (c) defeated Bobo Brazil to retain the World Heavyweight Championship
WATCH FULL MATCH: Bobo Brazil vs. Crusher Blackwell (WWWF United States Heavyweight Championship Match) - WWWF in Madison Square Garden: March 1, 1976
WWWF in MSG: January 25, 1965
at Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York
- The Golden Terror defeated Steve Stanlee
- Don McClarity defeated Smasher Sloan
- Sweet Daddy Siki defeated Luke Graham
- Wahoo McDaniel defeated Boris Malenko
WATCH: Wahoo McDaniel vs. Rick Rude' in a Strap Match at NWA Starrcade 1986
- Dr. Jerry Graham & Eddie Graham defeated Haystacks Calhoun & Miguel Perez
- Bobo Brazil vs. Gorilla Monsoon ended in a Time Limit Draw
WATCH: Andre The Giant' vs. Gorilla Monsoon in a Boxing Match - WWF: September 23, 1977
- Bill Watts & Bruno Sammartino defeated Gene Kiniski & Waldo von Erich
NWA Hollywood: January 25, 1969
in San Bernadino, California
- Medic 1 defeated Paul Jones by DQ
- Michiaki Yoshimura defeated Hahn Lee
- Michiaki Yoshimura defeated Ox Anderson
- Bobo Brazil, George Cannon & Medic 1 defeated Fred Blassie, Nelson Royal & Paul Jones
WATCH: Bobo Brazil vs. Gashouse Gilbert in a WWWF U.S. Heavyweight Championship Match at MSG: October 25, 1976
NWA Western States: January 25, 1970
in the Civic Auditorium in Albuquerque, New Mexico
- Chief Little Eagle vs. Mr. Wrestling
- Dusty Rhodes vs. Rufus R. Jones
WATCH: Rufus R. Jones vs. Butch Reed' - NWA All Star Wrestling 1981
- Bull Ramos vs. Gorgeous George Jr.
- Dory Funk Sr. & Terry Funk vs. Dick Murdoch & Harley Race in a Best Two Out Of Three Falls Tornado Tag Team Matc
WATCH: The Funks WWE' Hall of Fame Video Package
WWF Wrestling Challenge: January 25, 1987
at the Hersheypark Arena in Hershey, Pennsylvania
- The Junkyard Dog defeated Al Navarro
WATCH FULL MATCH: Andre the Giant & Junkyard Dog vs. Hoos Funk & Terry Funk w/Jimmy Hart - WWF in Toronto, Canada: March 23, 1986
- Demolition (Ax & Smash) (w/ Johnny V) defeated Jerry Allen & Sivi Afi
WATCH: Ultimate Warrior' & Legion of Doom vs. Demolition in WWF
- Kamala (w/ Kim Chee & The Wizard) defeated Nick Foley
- The Killer Bees (B. Brian Blair & Jim Brunzell) defeated Barry O & David Vance
- Jacques Rougeau (w/ Raymond Rougeau) vs. The Magnificent Muraco (w/ Bob Orton, Jr. & Mr. Fuji) ended in a Double Count Out
- Ricky Steamboat defeated Tiger Chung Lee
WWF in MSG: January 25, 1988
at Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York
- Scott Casey defeated Jose Estrada
- Sam Houston defeated Danny Davis
- Butch Reed (w/ Slick) defeated The Junkyard Dog
- Omar Atlas defeated Dusty Wolfe
- The One Man Gang (w/ Slick) defeated Don Muraco (w/ Superstar Billy Graham) (WATCH HERE)
- Bam Bam Bigelow & Hulk Hogan (w/ Oliver Humperdink) defeated Ted DiBiase & Virgil (w/ Andre The Giant)
- The Young Stallions (Jim Powers & Paul Roma) defeated Barry Horowitz & Steve Lombardi
- Jim Duggan defeated King Harley Race (w/ Bobby Heenan) (WATCH FULL MATCH HERE)
- Ron Bass defeated Hillbilly Jim
WATCH: Outlaw Ron Bass attacks Brutus Beefcake' with his trademark spurs
- The Islanders (Haku & Tama) defeated The British Bulldogs (Davey Boy Smith & The Dynamite Kid) by DQ
WATCH FULL MATCH: The Dream Team (Brutus Beefcake & Greg Valentine) (c) vs. The British Bulldogs (Davey Boy Smith & The Dynamite Kid) (WWF Tag Team Championship Match) - WWF Saturday Night's Main Event V: March 1, 1986
WCW Saturday Night: January 25, 1992
at the Municipal Auditorium in Kansas City, Missouri
- Michael Hayes & Jimmy Garvin defeated Greg Sawyer & Thomas Rich
- Cactus Jack, Vinnie Vegas, & Mr. Hughes defeated Abdullah the Butcher, Ron Simmons, & Big Josh
- Marcus Alexander Bagwell defeated Rip Rogers
- Van Hammer defeated Tracy Smothers
- Dustin Rhodes defeated Arn Anderson
- Johnny B. Badd defeated Rick Thames
- Big Van Vader defeated Carl Robertson & Kevin Grant in a handicap match
- Richard Morton defeated Brian Pillman
- The Steiners defeated Larry Zbyszko and Bobby Eaton through disqualification
WATCH: The Great Muta & Sting' vs. The Steiners at WCW/New Japan Supershow II
WWF Superstars of Wrestling: January 25, 1992
at the Oceanfront Center in Daytona Beach, Florida
- The New Foundation (Jim Neidhart & Owen Hart) defeated Bob Avery & Brad Avery
- Rick Martel defeated Mickey Jay
- Bret Hart defeated Jack Owens
WATCH FULL MATCH: Bret Hart vs. Mr. Perfect (King of the Ring Semi-Final Match) - WWF King of the Ring: June 13, 1993
- Ted DiBiase (w/ Sensational Sherri) defeated DD Russell
- Repo Man defeated Kevin Katlin
- Sid Justice defeated Mike Casey
WWF Monday Night RAW: January 25, 1993
from the Grand Ballroom at the Manhattan Center Studios
- Randy Savage defeated The Repo Man
- Kamala (w/ Reverend Slick) defeated The Brooklyn Brawler
WATCH: Brooklyn Brawler' vs Red Rooster
- Mr. Perfect defeated Ric Flair in a Loser Leaves Town match
ECW Hardcore TV: January 25, 1994
in the Viking Hall in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
- The Public Enemy (Johnny Grunge & Rocco Rock) defeated Don E. Allen & Duane Gill
- Tommy Dreamer defeated Dr. Disaster
WATCH: Tommy Dreamer vs. Justin Credible at ECW Living Dangerously 1998
- Mr. Hughes (w/ Jason) defeated Mikey Wellbody
- Terry Funk (c) defeated Pat Tanaka to retain the ECW World Heavyweight Championship
WATCH: Shane Douglas' w/Francine vs. Sabu' (c) w/Bill Alfonso & Terry Funk (ECW World Heavyweight Championship, Three Way Dance Match) - ECW Hardcore Heaven 1997
- Pat Tanaka & Paul Diamond defeated Kevin Sullivan & The Tazmaniac
WCW Saturday Night: January 25, 1997
at the Brown County Arena in Green Bay, Wisconsin
- Glacier defeatede Ace Darling
- The Amazing French Canadians (Carl Ouellet & Jacques Rougeau) defeated High Voltage (Kenny Kaos & Robbie Rage)
- Disco Inferno defeated Trevor Allen
- Alex Wright defeated Buddy Lee Parker
- Ultimo Dragon defeated Super Calo
- Lex Luger defeated La Parka
- Harlem Heat (Booker T & Stevie Ray) defeated The Public Enemy (Johnny Grunge & Rocco Rock)
WATCH FULL MATCH: Harlem Heat (Booker T and Stevie Ray) vs. Stars N Stripes (Marcus Bagwell and The Patriot) - WCW Saturday Night: January 14, 1995
WWF Shotgun Saturday Night: January 25, 1997
at the Webster Hall in New York City, New York
- Bret Hart defeated Mankind (w/ Paul Bearer) by DQ (WATCH HERE)
- Savio Vega defeated Rocky Maivia by Count Out
- Jake Roberts defeated Salvatore Sincere
- Crush defeated Sycho Sid by DQ
WATCH: Goldust' vs. Crush - WWF RAW: February 3, 1997
WCW Souled Out: January 25, 1997
from the Five Seasons Center in Cedar Rapids, Iowa
- Masahiro Chono defeated Chris Jericho (WATCH HERE)
- Big Bubba Rogers defeated Hugh Morrus (with Jimmy Hart) in a Mexican Death match
- Jeff Jarrett defeated Mr. Wallstreet
- Buff Bagwell defeated Scotty Riggs
- Scott Norton defeated Diamond Dallas Page by count-out
- The Steiner Brothers (Rick and Scott) defeated The Outsiders (Kevin Nash and Scott Hall) to win the WCW World Tag Team Championship.
- Eddie Guerrero defeated Syxx in a Ladder match to retain the WCW United States Championship (WATCH HERE)
- WCW World Heavyweight Champion Hollywood Hogan fought The Giant to a no-contest (WATCH HERE)
WCW Monday Nitro: January 25, 1999
in the Reunion Arena in Dallas, Texas
- Disco Inferno defeated Al Greene
- Bam Bam Bigelow vs Scott Hall (w/ Disco Inferno) ended in a no contest in a Stun Gun Ladder Match
- The Faces of Fear (Meng & The Barbarian) (w/ Jimmy Hart) defeated Dave Taylor & Fit Finlay WCW World Tag Team Title Tournament Winners' Bracket First Round Match
- Perry Saturn defeated Norman Smiley
- Bret Hart defeated Booker T
WATCH FULL MATCH: Booker T' (c) vs. Curt Hennig' (WCW Television Championship Match) - WCW Thunder: April 29, 1999
- Goldberg defeated Scott Norton
- Chris Benoit, Ric Flair & Steve McMichael defeated Hollywood Hogan, Kevin Nash & Scott Steiner by DQ
WWF Monday Night RAW: January 25, 1999
at the America West Arena in Phoenix, Arizona
- Billy Gunn (w/ Triple H) defeated Goldust
- Droz defeated George Steele
- Owen Hart & Jeff Jarrett defeated Ken Shamrock & The Big Bossman (c) to win the WWF Tag Team Championship
- Test defeated Val Venis
WATCH: Val Venis Titantron
- Al Snow & The Road Dogg defeated Edge & Gangrel in a hardcore match
- The Rock (c) defeated Triple H (w/ Chyna) in an I Quit match to retain the WWF Championship
WATCH FULL MATCH: Mankind vs. Triple H w/Chyna - WWF RAW: April 19, 1999
- Dark Match: The Undertaker defeated The Rock (c) in a WWF Championship Match
WWF Friday Night Smackdown: January 25, 2001
at Mobile Civic Center in Mobile, Alabama
- The Undertaker defeated Rikishi by DQ in a No Holds Barred Match
WATCH: Undertaker vs. Maven' in a Hardcore Championship Match at WWF SmackDown
- Bradshaw & Jeff Hardy defeated Faarooq & Matt Hardy
- Chris Jericho (c) defeated The Big Show by DQ in a WWF Intercontinental Title Match
- Tazz defeated K-Kwik
WATCH FULL MATCH: K-Kwik vs. Val Venis' on WWF SmackDown 2000
- Test (c) vs. Christian in a WWF European Title Match
WATCH: Edge vs. Christian on a Steel Cage Match at WWF Rebellion 2001
- Crash & Hardcore Holly (w / Molly Holly) defeated The Right To Censor (Bull Buchanan & The Good Father) (w / Ivory & Steven Richards)
- Kurt Angle (c) defeated Kane in a WWF World Heavyweight Title Match
WATCH FULL MATCH: Booker T' vs. Kurt Angle (WCW World Heavyweight Championship Match) - WWF RAW: July 30, 2001
WWE Velocity: January 25, 2003
at the Pepsi Arena in Albany, New York
- Chavo Guerrero defeated Sho Funaki
WATCH: Spike Dudley' vs. Funaki' - Cruiserwieght Championship Match: Armageddon 2004
- Jamie Noble defeated Jeff Starr
- Chuck Palumbo defeated RiverRat (Spanky)
- Cruiserweight Champion, Billy Kidman, defeated Matt Hardy by Disqualification
TNA Xplosion: January 25, 2003
in Nashville, Tennessee at the Tennessee State Fairgrounds
- Rick Santel defeated Matt Stryker
- Kid Kash defeated Xavier
WATCH: Rob Van Dam' vs. Kid Kash' in a TNA' X Division Title Match
WWE Heat: January 25, 2004
at the Resch Center in Green Bay, Wisconsin
- Victoria (w/ Steven Richards) defeated Molly Holly
WATCH FULL MATCH: Molly Holly' vs. Jacqueline - WWE' Heat: October 27, 2002
WWE Royal Rumble: January 25, 2004
at the Wachovia Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
- Batista & Ric Flair defeated The Dudley Boyz (Bubba Ray & D-Von Dudley) in a Table Match to retain the World Tag Team Championship (WATCH FULL MATCH HERE)
- Rey Mysterio (c) defeated Jamie Noble (w/ Nidia) to retain the WWE Cruiserweight Championship match
WATCH: Rey Mysterio vs. Jamie Noble - WWE Heat: February 23, 2003
- Eddie Guerrero defeated Chavo Guerrero
- Brock Lesnar (c) defeated Hardcore Holly to retain the WWE Championship
- Triple H (c) fought Shawn Michaels to a double countout in a Last Man Standing Match for the World Heavyweight Championship
- Chris Benoit won the Royal Rumble by last eliminating The Big Show
WWE Friday Night Smackdown: January 25, 2008
at the John Paul Jones Arena in Charlottesville, Virginia
- Dark Match: Paul Burchill (w/ Katie Lea) defeated Funaki
- Rey Mysterio defeated Curt Hawkins & Zack Ryder by DQ in a Two On One Handicap Match
- Jimmy Wang Yang (w/ Shannon Moore) defeated Domino (w/ Cherry & Deuce)
- Chuck Palumbo, Jamie Noble & Michelle McCool vs. John Morrison, Layla & The Miz ended in a no contest
- Finlay (w/ Hornswoggle) vs. The Great Khali (w/ Ranjin Singh) in a Belfast Brawl Match ended in a no contest
WATCH: Finlay vs. Matt Hardy on SmackDown
- The Undertaker defeated Big Daddy V (w/ Matt Striker)
- Edge (w/ Curt Hawkins & Zack Ryder) defeated CM Punk
- Dark Match: Batista, CM Punk & Rey Mysterio defeated Curt Hawkins, Edge & Zack Ryder
ROH Breakout: January 25, 2008
at the Montgomery County Fairgrounds in Dayton, Ohio
- Dark match: Ernie Osiris & Rhett Titus defeated Ryan Dookie & Sigmon
- Dark match: Dingo defeated Alex Payne
- The Briscoe Brothers (Jay & Mark Briscoe) defeated Jigsaw & Matt Cross
- Claudio Castagnoli defeated Adam Pearce
- Erick Stevens defeated Austin Aries and Davey Richards to retain the FIP World Heavyweight Championship
- The Hangmen 3 (Brent Albright & BJ Whitmer) defeated Delirious & El Generico in a No disqualification match
- Daizee Haze defeated Lacey
- No Remorse Corps (Roderick Strong & Davey Richards) defeated The Age of the Fall (Jimmy Jacobs & Joey Matthews)
- Bryan Danielson defeated Tyler Black (WATCH FULL MATCH HERE)
- Nigel McGuinness defeated Chris Hero (w/ Sweet n' Sour Inc.) in a Steel Cage Match to retain the ROH World Championship
WWE Royal Rumble: January 25, 2009
at the Joe Louis Arena in Detroit, Michigan
WATCH: WWE Royal Rumble: By The Numbers
- Dark match: Jimmy Wang Yang defeated Paul Burchill
- Jack Swagger defeated Matt Hardy to retain the ECW Championship
- Melina defeated Beth Phoenix (with Santino Marella) to win the WWE Women's Championship
WATCH PROMO: John Cena' vs. John Bradshaw Layfield at Royal Rumble 2009
- John Cena defeated John Bradshaw Layfield (with Shawn Michaels) to retain the World Heavyweight Championship (WATCH HERE)
- Edge (with Chavo Guerrero) defeated Jeff Hardy in a No Disqualification Match to win the WWE Championship (WATCH HERE)
- Randy Orton won the 2009 Royal Rumble Match
WATCH: Santino Marella' sets a Royal Rumble Match elimination record - Royal Rumble 2009
CHIKARA Revelation X: January 25, 2009
at the The New Alhambra Arena in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
- Team FIST (Gran Akuma & Icarus) defeated The Future Is Now (Helios & Lince Dorado)
- Incoherence (Frightmare & Hallowicked) defeated Brodie Lee & Grizzly Redwood
- Daizee Haze defeated Sara Del Rey
- Jigsaw & Mike Quackenbush defeated The Order Of The Neo Solar Temple (Cross Bones & UltraMantis Black) (WATCH HERE)
- The Unstable (Colin Delaney & STIGMA) defeated Cheech & Cloudy (Cheech Hernandez & KC Day)
- The Fabulous Two (Larry Sweeney & Mitch Ryder) defeated Los Ice Creams (El Hijo del Ice Cream & Ice Cream Jr.)
- Eddie Kingston defeated Delirious
- The Osirian Portal (Amasis & Ophidian) (c) defeated The Colony (Fire Ant & Soldier Ant) in a CHIKARA Campeones de Parejas Title Match
- Equinox defeated Vin Gerard in a CHIKARA Young Lions Cup Title Ladder Match (vacant)
WWE Monday Night RAW: January 25, 2010
at the Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio
- D-Generation X (Shawn Michaels & Triple H) defeated Cody Rhodes & Ted DiBiase Jr.
WATCH: D-Generation X Titantron
- The Big Show defeated MVP (WATCH HERE)
- Maryse defeated Eve in a WWE Divas Championship Tournament Semi-Finals (WATCH HERE)
- Kofi Kingston defeated The Miz (WATCH HERE)
- Carlito vs. Kelly Kelly ended in a no contest (WATCH HERE)
- Gail Kim defeated Alicia Fox in a WWE Divas Championship Tournament Semi-Finals (WATCH HERE)
- Sheamus defeated John Cena via disqualification (WATCH HERE)
Ring of Honor Wrestling: January 25, 2010
at The Arena, formally the home of Extreme Championship Wrestling
- Sara Del Rey defeated Portia Perez
- The Briscoes (Jay Briscoe & Marc Briscoe defeated Up in Smoke (Cheech & Cloudy)
WATCH FULL MATCH: The Briscoes vs. Kings of Wrestling - ROH Final Battl': December 18, 2010
- Rasche Brown defeated Bobby Shields
- Pick Six Challenge Series Match: Kenny King defeated El Generico
WWE "Classic Moment of the Week" - January 25, 2011: John Cena makes a surprise return in the Royal Rumble 2008
WWE NXT: January 25, 2011
at the U.S. Bank Arena in Cincinnati, Ohio
- Ted DiBiase (w/ Brodus Clay & Maryse) defeated Daniel Bryan (w/ Derrick Bateman)
- Brodus Clay defeated Byron Saxton and Derrick Bateman and Johnny Curtis in a Fatal Four Way Elimination Match
TNA Xplosion: January 25, 2011
in Orlando, Florida at the Universal Studios
- Ink Inc. (Jesse Neal & Shannon Moore) defeated Generation Me (Jeremy Buck & Max Buck)
- Rob Terry defeated Eric Young
WATCH: Xplosion Match: Crazzy Steve' vs. Eric Young
WWE NXT: January 25, 2012
at the Tucson Convention Center in Tucson, Arizona
- The Usos (Jey Uso & Jimmy Uso) defeated MCM (Curt Hawkins & Tyler Reks)
- Heath Slater defeated Trent Barreta
- Titus O'Neil defeated Percy Watson
WWE Superstars: January 25, 2013
at the Sleep Train Arena in Sacramento, California
- The Great Khali (w/ Hornswoggle) defeated Epico (w/ Primo & Rosa Mendes) (WATCH HERE)
- The Great Khali (w/ Hornswoggle) defeated Primo (w/ Epico & Rosa Mendes) (WATCH HERE)
- Kofi Kingston defeated JTG (WATCH HERE)
WWE Friday Night Smackdown: January 25, 2013
at the Sleep Train Arena in Sacramento, California
- Dark match: Kaitlyn defeated Aksana
- Sheamus defeated Wade Barrett (WATCH HERE)
- Natalya (w/ Hornswoggle & The Great Khali) defeated Rosa Mendes (w/ Epico & Primo) (WATCH HERE)
- Randy Orton defeated Drew McIntyre (w/ Heath Slater & Jinder Mahal) via Disqualification (WATCH HERE)
- The Miz defeated Darren Young (WATCH HERE)
- Alberto Del Rio & Team Hell No (Daniel Bryan & Kane) defeated Team Rhodes Scholars (Cody Rhodes & Damien Sandow) & The Big Show in a Six Man Tag Team Elimination Match (WATCH HERE)
- Dark match: Alberto Del Rio (c) defeated The Big Show in a No Disqualification Match to retain the World Heavyweight Championship
WATCH: CM Punk and The Rock respond to The Shield's attack on The Great One: SmackDown, Jan. 25, 2013
Ring of Honor Wrestling: January 25, 2014
at the Tennessee State Fairgrounds in Nashville, Tennessee
- Raymond Rowe defeated Corey Hollis in a Top Prospect Tournament 2014 Semi Final
- RD Evans (w/ Veda Scott) defeated Mike Sells
- RD Evans (w/ Veda Scott) defeated Michael Elgin by DQ
- Matt Taven defeated Tadarius Thomas
WATCH FULL MATCH: Mike Mondo' vs. Matt Taven - ROH TV Episode 29: April 7, 2012
- Jay Briscoe defeated Bobby Fish
Futureshock Wrestling: January 25, 2015
at the Guild Hall in Stockport, England
WATCH: Futureshock Access Ep.1 - January 2015
- Soner Dursun defeated Damon Leigh
- Sexy Kev defeated Noah
- Charlie Garrett defeated Sparx
- Danni Hunter (c) defeated Toni Storm to retain the FSW Women's Championship
- The Uprising (Don Meacho & Ryan Hendricks) (c) defeated The Models (Danny Hope & Joey Hayes) to retain the FSW Tag Team Championship
- Dave Rayne defeated Henry T. Grodd
- Sam Bailey & T-Bone defeated Mark Massa & Xander Cooper
WWE Royal Rumble: January 25, 2015
at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
WATCH: Royal Rumble 2016 By The Numbers Promo
- Kickoff Show: Brass Ring Club (Tyson Kidd, Cesaro) (w/ Adam Rose & Natalya) defeated The New Day (Big E, Kofi Kingston) (w/ Xavier Woods) (WATCH FULL MATCH HERE)
- The Ascension (Konnor & Viktor) defeated The New Age Outlaws (Billy Gunn & Road Dogg)
- The Usos (Jimmy & Jey Uso) (c) defeated The Miz and Damien Mizdow to retain the WWE Tag Team Championship
- Brie & Nikki Bella defeated Natalya & Paige
- Brock Lesnar (c) (w/ Paul Heyman) defeated John Cena & Seth Rollins (w/ J&J Security) (Jamie Noble & Joey Mercury) in a Triple Threat Match to retain the WWE World Heavyweight Championship (WATCH HERE)
- Roman Reigns won the 2015 Royal Rumble Match
CHIKARA A New Start: January 25, 2015
at 2300 Arena in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
WATCH: CHIKARA - A New Start (Official Trailer)
- The Wrecking Crew (The Devastation Corporation (Blaster McMassive, Flex Rumblecrunch & Max Smashmaster), Jaka & Oleg The Usurper (w/ Sidney Bakabella) defeated The Throwbacks (Dasher Hatfield & Mark Angelosetti), Jervis Cottonbelly, Princess Kimberlee & Shynron in a Ten Man Tag Team Match
- Nøkken defeated Ophidian
- N R G (Hype Rockwell & Race Jaxon) defeated The Colony Xtreme Force (Arctic Rescue Ant & Missile Assault Ant)
- UltraMantis Black defeated Juan Francisco de Coronado
- Die Bruderschaft des Kreuzes (Jakob Hammermeier & Pinkie Sanchez) & Soldier Ant defeated The Colony (Fire Ant, Silver Ant & Worker Ant)
- Kevin Condron (w/ The Lithuanian Snow Troll) defeated Eddie Kingston by DQ
- Frightmare & Hallowicked defeated The Batiri (Kodama & Obariyon)
- Icarus (c) defeated Chuck Taylor to retain the CHIKARA Grand Championship
WWE Monday Night RAW: January 25, 2016
at the American Airlines Arena in Miami, Florida
WATCH: In a Backstage interview with Renee Young, AJ Styles' introduces himself to the WWE Universe: Raw, January 25, 2016
- Kevin Owens defeated Dolph Ziggler (WATCH HERE)
WATCH: In a Backstage promo Goldust' and R-Truth' have a misunderstanding: Raw, January 25, 2016
- The Dudley Boyz (Bubba Ray & D-Von Dudley) (w/ Flo Rida) defeated The Social Outcasts (Bo Dallas & Curtis Axel) (w/ Adam Rose & Heath Slater) (WATCH HERE)
- A.J. Styles defeated Chris Jericho
- Sasha Banks defeated Becky Lynch by DQ (WATCH HERE)
- Bray Wyatt (w/ Braun Stowman, Luke Harper & Erick Rowan) defeated Kane (WATCH HERE)
- Paige & Natalya defeated Brie Bella & Alicia Fox (WATCH HERE)
- Kalisto defeated The Miz
- Roman Reigns & Dean Ambrose defeated Sheamus & Rusev (w/ Alberto Del Rio & King Barrett)
Follow Chris George on Twitter @GetDown
Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.