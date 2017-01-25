Source: Cerrito Live

Recently on the Cerrito Live Podcast, WWE Hall Of Famer Jerry 'The King' Lawler talked about his commentary role for the upcoming WWE Royal Rumble event. Also, Lawler did some fantasy booking and predicted the winner of this year's 30-man battle royal.

Apparently, Lawler will be calling the Royal Rumble match itself and he will also participate in part of the two-hour pre-show.

"I'll be calling the Royal Rumble, the 30th anniversary of the Royal Rumble. And, yeah, I mean, what's a Royal Rumble without some royalty added to it? So I thought it was pretty exciting to get to do that again. It's going to be me, Michael Cole, and Corey Graves and it should be a lot of fun." Lawler continued, "and I'm also going to be doing, I'm also going to do, I guess they have a two-hour pre-show now for the Royal Rumble. I'm going to do an hour of that as well and then do the Royal Rumble match itself."

As for who will win the over-the-top-rope battle royal, Lawler picked The Undertaker or a surprise Royal Rumble entrant after explaining that the Brock Lesnar/Goldberg feud does not need to have a title on the line. 'The King' also suggested having a triple threat match at WrestleMania this year with The Undertaker, Lesnar, and Goldberg.

"You would think that with both Goldberg and Brock Lesnar being in the Rumble that it would come down to those two and something really big happens at the end to setup [a WrestleMania bout]. But I don't think their match at WrestleMania if that's what's going to happen. I don't think that needs any more setup. It's setup enough, so I'm not going to pick either one of those guys. Man, oh man, Undertaker. Wow, I'll tell you what I think to me, and this is just me talking as a fan. I almost wish something would happen, so that the match at WrestleMania would turn out to be a triple threat match between Undertaker, Lesnar, and Goldberg. Yeah, that would be cool. That's my fan thinking right there. Do you know what I'm going to do? I'm going to predict that it will be, I say it will either be Undertaker to win the Royal Rumble or a surprise entrant, somebody that hasn't been announced yet."

Check out the show here. If you use any of the quotes that appear in this article, please credit Cerrito Live with an H/T to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.

