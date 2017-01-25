Welcome to WrestlingINC's live coverage of WWE NXT. This episode will feature the final hype before this Saturday's NXT TakeOver: San Antonio special event. Reminder that we will have live coverage on the site and on Twitter starting at 7:00PM ET on Saturday.
LIVE COVERAGE BEGINS AT 8:00PM ET....
#NXTWomensChampion @WWEAsuka, @BillieKayWWE, @WWEPeytonRoyce, & @NikkiCrossWWE come face-to-face TONIGHT on #WWENXT! https://t.co/RAtr0WCYNs pic.twitter.com/Ax9c9MD9Qe— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) January 25, 2017
