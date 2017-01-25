Source: ComicBook.com

ComicBook.com will be releasing a new interview with RAW Women's Champion Charlotte tomorrow. They asked her about possibly entering the WWE Royal Rumble match and she responded with the following:

"I have the Women's Championship and I think our focus should be building a stronger division, showing that we are just as big of a draw as the men, but once I'm not in the title picture anymore, I think it would be great to enter the Rumble, because at the end of the day, I can outwrestle some of them, but it would have to make storyline sense. I hope in the future, if we have a big enough division to do it or if they ever bring RAW and Smackdown back together, I'd love for us to have an all-female Royal Rumble. I think that would be awesome."

Follow Marc Middleton on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.