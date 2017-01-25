No new matches were announced for Saturday's WWE NXT "Takeover: San Antonio" event on tonight's episode. Remember to join us for live coverage this Saturday at 7pm EST with the Takeover pre-show, which will feature the reveal of the NXT Year End Award winners.
NXT Title Match
Bobby Roode vs. Shinsuke Nakamura
NXT Tag Team Title Match
The Authors of Pain vs. Johnny Gargano and Tommaso Ciampa
Fatal 4 Way for the NXT Women's Title
Peyton Royce vs. Nikki Cross vs. Billie Kay vs. Asuka
Eric Young vs. Tye Dillinger
Roderick Strong vs. Andrade "Cien" Almas
