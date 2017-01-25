- The UFC will bring the big guns to Buffalo, as Daniel Cormier defends his light heavyweight title against Anthony Johnson at UFC 210. The event is the first time the promotion has set up shop in Buffalo since1995 and UFC 7.

Cormier and Johnson, who are both on three-fight win streaks, were scheduled to meet at UFC 206, but an injury forced "DC" to the sidelines. Cormier won the vacant title with a submission win over "Rumble" back at UFC 187.

The card also features Chris Weidman vs. Gegard Mousasi in a key middleweight showdown. More bouts are expected to be announced in the coming weeks.

- Julianna Pena, who meets Valentina Shevchenko Saturday night at UFC on FOX 23 in the main event, says she saw Ronda Rousey's knockout loss to Amanda Nunes coming. Nunes bested Rousey last month, defending her bantamweight title.

"Ronda Rousey's fight against Nunes went exactly how I thought it would," Pena said on UFC Tonight. "(I knew) she would get knocked out."

Pena and Shevchenko are possibly fighting to become the next challenger to Nunes' title.

