Source: Wrestling Observer Newsletter

Going into Sunday's WWE Royal Rumble pay-per-view, The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that current plans do not have current WWE Champion AJ Styles and current WWE Universal Champion Kevin Owens going into WrestleMania 33 as champions.

Styles is set to defend against John Cena on Sunday while Owens will be defending against Roman Reigns. It's also been confirmed that the WWE Title will be defended at February's Elimination Chamber pay-per-view, inside the Chamber. The RAW brand has the Fastlane pay-per-view in February.

The Observer adds that the WrestleMania line-up at this point looks like Bill Goldberg vs. Brock Lesnar, Triple H vs. Seth Rollins, Kevin Owens vs. Chris Jericho, Shaquille O'Neal vs. Big Show, The Undertaker vs. Roman Reigns, Bray Wyatt vs. Randy Orton and RAW Women's Champion Charlotte Flair vs. Nia Jax vs. Bayley vs. Sasha Banks.

There are rumors on Orton winning the Rumble match and Wyatt winning the Chamber match, setting up their match for the WWE Title at WrestleMania. The Observer notes that if that does not happen, it's because plans changed.

It's likely that either Taker vs. Reigns, Jericho vs. Owens or Goldberg vs. Lesnar would be for the WWE Universal Title but Owens vs. Jericho makes more sense as the United States Title match as Jericho currently holds that belt.

WWE NXT Superstar Samoa Joe is expected to be called up soon with a push and Joe vs. Cena at WrestleMania has been pitched. There have also been rumors of Styles vs. Shane McMahon.

