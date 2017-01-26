Source: Philly.com

The Philadelphia Inquirer reported that Philadelphia will host the 2018 Royal Rumble on Sunday, January 28, 2018 at the Wells Fargo Center, as well as NXT Takeover, RAW and SmackDown for four consecutive days.

NXT Takeover will take place on Saturday, January 27, 2018, while Raw and Smackdown Live will take place on January 29 and January 30, 2018. All of the shows will take place at the Wells Fargo Center.

"WWE has enjoyed a very special relationship with the city and its fans over decades, and that important heritage made Philadelphia a very natural choice to host this unprecedented four-night celebration," John Saboor, WWE's executive vice president of special events, told the Inquirer. "Our decision to place next year's Royal Rumble celebration in Philadelphia is truly another exciting and important step in the continued growth of WWE's four largest annual events."

