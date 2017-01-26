- In the video above, Peyton Royce and Billie Kay try to convince Dash Wilder to vote for them in the WWE NXT Year End Awards, which will be revealed this Saturday before the "Takeover: San Antonio" event.
- As seen below, John Cena granted another Make-A-Wish Wish before Tuesday's WWE SmackDown in Toledo, OH. Here he is with Wish Kid Jamie and family:
#WWE Superstar @JohnCena grants @MakeAWish kid Jamie before #SmackDownLIVE in Toledo, Ohio!— WWE Community (@WWECommunity) January 25, 2017
PHOTOS: https://t.co/jwohbQHa6J pic.twitter.com/Wp56eQFoTT
Follow Marc Middleton on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.