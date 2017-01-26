- Tito Ortiz went off on those claiming his recent bout with Chael Sonnen was fixed. In an interview with TMZ Sports, the former UFC light heavyweight champion extended an open invitation to those who believe the "fix was in" when he submitted Chael Sonnen at Bellator 170.

"I want to extend this out to you all," he said. "Come down to my gym and let me put you in the choke. Sign a release and see if you can get out of this choke. This is my life and soul and it's embarrassing."

Ortiz secured a first round rear-naked choke on Sonnen, who immediately tapped out. Full Bellator 170 results are here.

- The ratings for Bellator 170 have been updated and they are now even more impressive. Spike sent us a release stating that the main event between Tito Ortiz and Chael Sonnen was watched by 2.2 million viewers, with two million also tuning in for the Paul Daley-Brennan Ward fight.The three-hour telecast was watched by 1.5 million viewers. The event took place from The Forum in Los Angeles this past Saturday night.

- Former UFC female bantamweight champion Ronda Rousey has joined the pipeline protest in North Dakota. Rousey delivered supplies to the protesters, according to an Instagram post by her friend, Pauline Macias who joined her on the trip.

