Source: 4FrontWrestling

Professional wrestling's hottest soon-to-be free agent, Kenny Omega recently participated in a fan Q&A session for 4 Front Wrestling. Among other things, Omega shared why he would stay with New Japan Pro-Wrestling.

According to Omega, he is presently struggling with the decision of whether to re-sign with New Japan or to continue on in his professional wrestling journey under the WWE umbrella.

"Now that I'm red hot, do I take an offer that's on the table or do I go where I'm needed most? Ooh, such a tough question you can't really answer. There's no wrong answer. There's no right answer. And that is why I am in the predicament that I am in today."

As for why Omega would opt to stay with New Japan, the 2016 G1 Climax tournament winner stated that he believes he could lead New Japan to bigger things.

"Of course, I'm not stupid enough to think that we could take on WWE head-on and win because they're too big of a monster. But, I do believe that right now, people are thinking there is no option. If you want to watch [professional] wrestling, the only way to do it is to watch WWE. It's the only place to watch the top quality wrestling.

"Back in the day, when I was getting into the business, you could watch Pro Wrestling Noah. You could watch Ring Of Honor Wrestling, and a lot of people would say, 'the best wrestling in the world is actually at Ring Of Honor'. And then, there was a time period where, if you want to watch the best wrestling in the world, you have to watch PWG. And then, there are a lot of guys in the UK coming up, 'you guys might have good guys in America, but we have a guy like Will Ospreay or Marty Scurll' and the list goes on and on and on. Things were more divided, but now, as we enter 2017, it's becoming more and more, 'if you want to see the best guys, just watch WWE'. That's it. And I think that as long as I'm in the forefront and I have what I believe are the most talented individuals around me and I mix with them, I show the world that there is an actual, legitimate option, that not only competes with WWE, but is actually better than anything they can do."

Omega continued, "I'm trying to show that no matter who they put in the ring, and no matter what the combination is, what the gimmick is, it's not going to be better than when Kenny Omega is in Kenny Omega mode; however, Kenny Omega in WWE would also be pretty good. But that's what makes it so tough."

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit 4FW with an H/T to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.

Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.