- Above is the latest "Remember The Rumble" promo with WWE Hall of Famer Edge talking about his 2010 Royal Rumble win.

- Former WWE Women's Champion Beth Phoenix, who is rumored for the 2017 WWE Hall of Fame class, indicated on Twitter that she's close to getting her Master's Degree. She tweeted the following today:

- As noted, Shane Thorne of TM-61 recently suffered a knee injury and underwent surgery. An injury angle was done with The Revival last week to write him off TV but it was announced on last night's WWE NXT that he will be out of action for 7-9 months.

