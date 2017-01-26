5Dimes has posted the latest WWE Royal Rumble betting odds, and The Undertaker is once again the favorite. Previous favorites Goldberg and Braun Strowman remain close behind. Our friends as BetWrestling sent us the following regarding the current betting odds:
The odds for who will win the Royal Rumble have been posted by 5Dimes and the Undertaker is currently leading the pack at +200. Taker quickly bumps off Goldberg from that most favorable position. Goldberg is still at +250, and not far behind is Braun Strowman at +350.
Here is a list of odds posted. Many of the names have not been announced for the Rumble, but there is action on them regardless of if they show up or not. For those unfamiliar with how to read these lines, in the case of this Rumble match, with everyone technically being an underdog and having a + sign assigned to their odds, betting $100 on any of these would yield the corresponding number.
For example a $100 bet on The Undertaker would win $200 upon a win. Hulk Hogan is at +25000 so a $100 bet on Hulk would win $25000 if he is a surprise entrant and ends up winning. Here is the full list from 5Dimes. These odds are known to change dramatically and can be followed at betwrestling.com
The Undertaker +200
Goldberg +250
Braun Strowman +350
Randy Orton +400
Finn Balor +500
Samoa Joe +575
Chris Jericho +1000
Brock Lesnar +1000
Sami Zayn +1700
John Cena +1800
The Miz +2000
Baron Corbin +2400
Bray Wyatt +2500
Shinsuke Nakamura +2800
AJ Styles +3000
Seth Rollins +3300
Roman Reigns +3300
Dean Amborse +3300
Triple H +4000
Kevin Owens +4400
Kenny Omega +4500
Mojo Rawley +5000
Kurt Angle +5000
Cesaro +5000
Dolph Ziggler +8000
Big Show +8000
Big Cass +8000
Rusev +8000
Austin Aries +8000
Shawn Michaels +8000
Jason Jordan +10000
Kane +10000
Karl Anderson +10000
Rich Swann +10000
Enzo Amore +10000
Hideo Itami +10000
Sheamus +10000
Bobby Roode +10000
CM Punk +10000
Chad Gable +10000
Doc Gallows +10000
Kofi Kingston +15000
Luke Harper +15000
The Rock +15000
Kalisto +20000
Erick Rowan 20000
Big E +20000
Neville +20000
Batista +20000
Brian Kendrick +20000
Shane McMahon +22500
TJ Perkins +25000
Zack Ryder +25000
Xavier Woods +25000
Apollo Crews +25000
Curtis Axel +25000
Daniel Bryan +25000
Darren Young +25000
Fandango +25000
Goldust +25000
Heath Slater +25000
Jack Swagger+25000
Jimmy Uso +25000
Mark Henry +25000
R-Truth +25000
Ryback +25000
Tyler Breeze +25000
Shaquille O'Neal +25000
Shelton Benjamin +25000
Sin Cara +25000
Sting +25000
"Stone Cold" Steve Austin +25000
Bo Dallas +25000
Rhyno +25000
Hulk Hogan +25000
Conor McGregor +25000
Titus O'Neil +25000
