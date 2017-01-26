5Dimes has posted the latest WWE Royal Rumble betting odds, and The Undertaker is once again the favorite. Previous favorites Goldberg and Braun Strowman remain close behind. Our friends as BetWrestling sent us the following regarding the current betting odds:

* * *

The odds for who will win the Royal Rumble have been posted by 5Dimes and the Undertaker is currently leading the pack at +200. Taker quickly bumps off Goldberg from that most favorable position. Goldberg is still at +250, and not far behind is Braun Strowman at +350.

Here is a list of odds posted. Many of the names have not been announced for the Rumble, but there is action on them regardless of if they show up or not. For those unfamiliar with how to read these lines, in the case of this Rumble match, with everyone technically being an underdog and having a + sign assigned to their odds, betting $100 on any of these would yield the corresponding number.

For example a $100 bet on The Undertaker would win $200 upon a win. Hulk Hogan is at +25000 so a $100 bet on Hulk would win $25000 if he is a surprise entrant and ends up winning. Here is the full list from 5Dimes. These odds are known to change dramatically and can be followed at betwrestling.com

The Undertaker +200

Goldberg +250

Braun Strowman +350

Randy Orton +400

Finn Balor +500

Samoa Joe +575

Chris Jericho +1000

Brock Lesnar +1000

Sami Zayn +1700

John Cena +1800

The Miz +2000

Baron Corbin +2400

Bray Wyatt +2500

Shinsuke Nakamura +2800

AJ Styles +3000

Seth Rollins +3300

Roman Reigns +3300

Dean Amborse +3300

Triple H +4000

Kevin Owens +4400

Kenny Omega +4500

Mojo Rawley +5000

Kurt Angle +5000

Cesaro +5000

Dolph Ziggler +8000

Big Show +8000

Big Cass +8000

Rusev +8000

Austin Aries +8000

Shawn Michaels +8000

Jason Jordan +10000

Kane +10000

Karl Anderson +10000

Rich Swann +10000

Enzo Amore +10000

Hideo Itami +10000

Sheamus +10000

Bobby Roode +10000

CM Punk +10000

Chad Gable +10000

Doc Gallows +10000

Kofi Kingston +15000

Luke Harper +15000

The Rock +15000

Kalisto +20000

Erick Rowan 20000

Big E +20000

Neville +20000

Batista +20000

Brian Kendrick +20000

Shane McMahon +22500

TJ Perkins +25000

Zack Ryder +25000

Xavier Woods +25000

Apollo Crews +25000

Curtis Axel +25000

Daniel Bryan +25000

Darren Young +25000

Fandango +25000

Goldust +25000

Heath Slater +25000

Jack Swagger+25000

Jimmy Uso +25000

Mark Henry +25000

R-Truth +25000

Ryback +25000

Tyler Breeze +25000

Shaquille O'Neal +25000

Shelton Benjamin +25000

Sin Cara +25000

Sting +25000

"Stone Cold" Steve Austin +25000

Bo Dallas +25000

Rhyno +25000

Hulk Hogan +25000

Conor McGregor +25000

Titus O'Neil +25000

Follow Raj Giri on Twitter at @RajGiri_303. Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.