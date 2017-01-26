Source: WWE Fan France

WWE Superstar Seth Rollins recently did a media call to promote this weekend's Royal Rumble pay-per-view (PPV). You can listen to the media call in the video above, check out some of the highlights below:

"Oh man there are so many. That's difficult. Who do I wanna see in there man? Kurt Angle is an easy one right? He just he just got announced for the Hall Of Fame, but I'd love to see Kurt back in the WWE ring if he's capable of doing such a thing. You never know, the unpredictability of the Rumble is a lot of fun so we'll see who shows up this year."

Thoughts on the rumors surrounding Kenny Omega coming to WWE:

"I'd love to see Kenny do what makes him happy. Kenny obviously has talent to be one of the best wrestlers in the entire world. I'm sure he'd love the opportunity to come here and prove himself against the top talent in the world here in WWE. But if he's happy in New Japan, and he's kicking but over there, obviously he's got more to do if he wants to take on Okada and win that Heavyweight Championship over there."

Which NXT stars he thinks we'll see in the Rumble:

"I mean there's a lot of guys who've made their mark in NXT over the last few years and certainly deserve the opportunity, whether or not it's in the Rumble or on RAW and SmackDown is yet to be seen. Whether it's [Shinsuke] Nakamura, Samoa Joe, or a guy who's proven himself over the years in Bobby Rhoode, Roderick Strong, Austin Aries, any of those guys obviously deserve a spot and the opportunity. I'd be thrilled to see them make an entrance in the Rumble. You just never know."

