As noted, Triple H participated in a media call today, which you can listen to in its entirety in the video above. Wrestling Inc. was on the call, and I asked Triple H what the thought process is with some talents - like Karl Anderson and AJ Styles - not having to go through NXT while others like Bobby Roode and Samoa Joe do, which is at 32:30 mark of the video above.

"At the time, the thought process was that these guys were available and there's an opportunity there," Triple H said. He said that he once had a conversation with Styles, who said that he somewhat wished that he would have came through NXT and that he felt that it shouldn't happen again to another talent.

"He [Styles] felt that everyone should have that little period of time to go through that process because the learning curve is so sharp and so steep," he continued. "You can come in the door thinking, 'I don't want to do this and I'm good to go,' and then it hits you and you're like, 'Wow! This is not what I was thinking.'"

Triple H said that whether people see it or not, the learning curve is there and in the future there will be very few people coming in from another promotion and going straight to the main roster, noting that "the gap is too big."

