- Before making his WWE debut at the 2016 Royal Rumble, current WWE Champion AJ Styles spoke with WWE website reporters that day for his first official interview. In the video above, Styles looks back at that interview as he prepares to defend against John Cena at Sunday's Rumble pay-per-view.

- WWE stock was down 0.30% today, closing at $19.63 per share. Today's high was $19.76 and the low was $19.44.

- James Ellsworth just won't give up. The SmackDown Superstar continues to call on fans to help him get into the Royal Rumble main event on Sunday, as seen in this new video from Twitter:

Training hard trying to show that I really want to be in the #RoyalRumble HELP ME by using the hashtag #EllsworthRumble and RT everywhere pic.twitter.com/UUknaRl4h9 — James Ellsworth (@realellsworth) January 26, 2017

