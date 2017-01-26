Birthdays:

- Gordon Solie (January 26, 1929 - July 27, 2000)

~ WATCH: Gordon Solie interviews Andre the Giant In his final TV appearance in the United States - WCW Clash of the Champions XX

- Bob Uecker (born January 26, 1934)

- Volador Jr. (born January 26, 1981)

~ WATCH FULL MATCH: VOLADOR JR vs. CARISTICO - Lucha Estelar Azteca: Liga Elite 2016

~ WATCH FULL MATCH: VOLADOR JR vs. MASCARA DORADA - Lucha Azteca: April 29, 2016

~ WATCH FULL MATCH: VOLADOR JR vs. LA MASCARA - Lucha Estelar: Azteca 20/Agosto/2016

- Taylor Wilde (born January 26, 1986)

~ WATCH FULL MATCH: Taylor Wilde vs. Madison Rayne' - TNA' Webmatch (7 years ago)

~ WATCH FULL MATCH: Taylor Wilde vs. Madison Rayne' - TNA' Webmatch (6 years agp)

~ WATCH: Taylor wins the TNA' Women's Championship

- Sasha Banks (born January 26, 1992)

~ WATCH: Charlotte' vs. Sasha Banks – NXT Women's Championship Match: NXT, Dec. 25, 2014

~ WATCH: Charlotte' vs. Sasha Banks - NXT Women's Championship Match: NXT, January 21, 2015

~ WATCH: Charlotte' vs. Sasha Banks - NXT Women's Championship Match: NXT TakeOver: R Evolution, Dec. 11, 2014

~ WATCH: Sasha Banks celebrates her NXT Women's Title win: NXT TakeOver: Arrival, February 11, 2015

~ WATCH: Sasha Banks vs. Charlotte' – NXT Women's Championship Match: NXT, March 4, 2015

~ WATCH: Sasha Banks vs. Alexa Bliss' – NXT Women's Championship Match: NXT, March 25, 2015

~ WATCH: Sasha Banks vs. Charlotte' – NXT Women's Championship Match: NXT, July 15, 2015

~ WATCH: Sasha Banks' Vignette after her RAW debut

****

Maple Leaf Wrestling: January 26, 1939

at the Maple Leaf Gardens in Toronto, Ontario, Canada

- Alex Kasaboski vs. Nanjo Singh ended in a Draw in an Elimination Tournament First Round Match

- Chris Zaharias defeated Joe Pazandak in an Elimination Tournament First Round Match

- The Cardiff Giant defeated Scotty McDougall in an Elimination Tournament First Round Match

- Man Mountain Dean defeated Dean Rockwell in an Elimination Tournament First Round Match

- Chief Chewacki defeated George Richards in an Elimination Tournament First Round Match

- Jules Strongbow vs. Vic Christie ended in a Draw in an Elimination Tournament First Round Match

- Chief Chewacki defeated The Cardiff Giant in an Elimination Tournament Quarter Final Match

- Vic Christie defeated Chris Zaharias in an Elimination Tournament Quarter Final Match

- Nanjo Singh defeated Man Mountain Dean by DQ in an Elimination Tournament Quarter Final Match

- Hans Steinke defeated Chief Chewacki by DQ in an Elimination Tournament Semi Final Match

- Vic Christie defeated Nanjo Singh in an Elimination Tournament Semi Final Match

- Vic Christie defeated Hans Steinke in an Elimination Tournament Final Match

AWA: January 26, 1961

in Rochester, Minnesota

- Roy McClarity defeated Lenny Montana

- Little Beaver & Red Taylor defeated Sky Low Low & Tom Thumb

- Hard Boiled Haggerty defeated Jim Hady

NWA Western States: January 26, 1970

in the Coliseum in El Paso, Texas

- Gorgeous George Jr. defeated Billy Spears

- Mr. Wrestling defeated Dick Murdoch

- Bull Ramos defeated Jerry Kozak

- Harley Race & The Beast defeated Ricky Romero & Terry Funk [2:1] in a Best Two Out Of Three Fall Tornado Tag Team Match

WATCH FULL MATCH: "Hacksaw" Jim Duggan' vs. "King" Harley Race - WWF in Madison Square Garden: January 25, 1988

- Man Mountain Mike defeated Alex Perez and Billy Spears and Bobby Duncum and Bull Ramos and Chief Little Eagle and Dick Murdoch and Dusty Rhodes and Eduardo de Lynch and Emile Dupree and Gorgeous George Jr. and Harley Race and Jerry Kozak and Mr. Wrestling and Norteno Pico and Ricky Romero and Roberto Soto and Rufus R. Jones and Terry Funk and The Beast in a 20 Man Battle Royal

WWF Championship Wrestling: January 26, 1980

at the Agricultural Hall in Allentown, Pennsylvania

- Larry Zbyszko defeated John Beauford

WATCH FULL MATCH: Mil Mascaras, Larry Zbyszko & Haystacks Calhoun vs. Strong Koboyashi, Tank Patton & Golden Terror in a 6 Man Tag Match - WWF Championship Wrestling: April 25, 1978

WWF Championship Wrestling: January 26, 1985

at the Mid-Hudson Civic Center at Poughkeepsie, New York

- The U.S Express (Barry Windham & Mike Rotundo) defeated Gino Carabello & AJ Petruzzi

- Jimmy Snuka & The Tonga Kid defeated Dave Barbie & Rusty Brooks

- Iron Sheik & Nikolai Volkoff (w/ Freddie Blassie) defeated Aldo Marino & SD Jones

- George Wells defeated Paul Kelly

- The Moondogs defeated Steve Lombardi & Jim Young

- Hillbilly Jim (w/ Hulk Hogan) defeated Terry Gibbs

WATCH: The Honky Tonk Man' vs. Hillbilly Jim - WWF in Meadowlands Arena: May 8, 1989

NWA Worldwide: January 26, 1985

in Charleston, South Carolina

- Buzz Tyler defeated Doug Vines

- Magnum TA defeated Mike Fever

- The Long Riders (Black Bart & Ron Bass) defeated Denny Brown & Frank Lang

- Wahoo McDaniel (c) defeated Sam Houston to retain the NWA United States Heavyweight Championship

WATCH: Wahoo McDaniel vs. Rick Rude' - Strap Match: NWA Starrcade 1986

- Superstar Billy Graham & The Barbarian defeated American Starship (American Starship Coyote & American Starship Eagle)

- Ivan Koloff defeated Lee Ramsey

WWF Prime Time Wrestling: January 26, 1987

at the Maple Leaf Gardens in Toronto, Ontario, Canada

- Koko B. Ware vs. The Magnificent Muraco ended in a Time Limit Draw

- The Dream Team (Brutus Beefcake & Greg Valentine) (w/ Johnny V) defeated The American Express (Danny Spivey & Mike Rotundo)

- Dino Bravo (w/ Johnny V) defeated Scott McGhee

- Dark match: Jake Roberts vs. King Kong Bundy ended in a Double Count Out

- Paul Roma defeats Barry O

- Davey Boy Smith & The Junkyard Dog [Stand in for The Dynamite Kid] (c) defeated The Hart Foundation (Bret Hart & Jim Neidhart) to retain the WWF Tag Team Championship

- Dark match: Hulk Hogan (c) defeated Kamala (w/ Kim Chee & The Wizard) in a Steel Cage Match to retain the WWF Championship

WATCH: Hulk Hogan vs. Bob Backlund' in WWF

WCW Power Hour: January 26, 1991

- The Minotaur defeated Keith Hart

- The Master Blasters (Master Blaster Blade & Master Blaster Steele) defeated Scott Allen & Tim Parker

- Sid Vicious defeated Todd Galinia

- Rick Steiner defeated Mike Samples

- Flyin' Brian defeated Lt. James Earl Wright (w/ Sgt. Buddy Lee Parker)

- Terry Taylor defeated Joe Barrett

- The Z-Man (c) defeated Moondog Rex to retain the WCW World Television Championship

WATCH FULL MATCH: Mike Rotunda vs Z-Man - NWA Halloween Havoc 1989

WWF Superstars of Wrestling: January 26, 1991

at the Von Braun Civic Center in Huntsville, Alabama

- The Mountie (w/ Jimmy Hart) defeated Reno Riggins

- The Legion Of Doom (Animal & Hawk) defeated Cleo Reeves & Doug Vines

WATCH: Legion Of Doom Titantron

- The British Bulldog defeated Joe Turner

- Rick Martel defeated Alan Reynolds

WCW Pro: January 26, 1991

at the Cobb County Civic Center in Marietta, Georgia

- Arn Anderson & Barry Windham defeated Ricky Morton & Tommy Rich

- Ricky Morton & Tommy Rich defeated Arn Anderson & Barry Windham by Count Out

- The Z-Man (c) defeated Bobby Eaton to retain the WCW World Television Championship

WATCH: Bobby Eaton vs. Sting' at WCW Clash of the Champions XV 6/12/91

- Sting defeated Buddy Landel

- Brad Armstrong, Terry Taylor & Tim Horner defeated Master Blaster Steele, Pat Rose & Rip Rogers

- The Southern Boys (Steve Armstrong & Tracy Smothers), Alan Iron Eagle & Tim Horner defeated The Four Horsemen (Arn Anderson, Barry Windham, Ric Flair & Sid Vicious) by DQ

WWF Wrestling Challenge: January 26, 1992

at the Lee Civic Center in Fort Myers, Florida

- Jim Duggan & Sgt. Slaughter defeated Jim Cooper & Pete Sanchez

- Irwin R. Schyster defeated Kenny Kendall

WATCH: R. Schyster (I.R.S.) vs. Bret Hart' for the WWF Intercontinental Championship (WWF Supertape 1992)

- Sid Justice defeated The Brooklyn Brawler

- The Mountie (w/ Jimmy Hart) defeated Jimmy James

- El Matador defeated Barry Horowitz

- The Beverly Brothers (Beau Beverly & Blake Beverly) (w/ The Genius) defeated Ray Hammer & Terry Davis (2:06)

- Virgil defeated Bob Smedley

WWF Superstars of Wrestling: January 26, 1997

at the CajunDome in Lafayette, Louisiana

- Dark match: Big Country defeated Black Bart

- Dark match: Leif Cassidy defeated ???

- Dark match: Flash Funk & Rocky Maivia defeated Jesse Jammes & Savio Vega

- Dark match: Shawn Michaels (c) defeated Hunter Hearst Helmsley by DQ to retain the WWF World Heavyweight Championship

WATCH FULL MATCH: Shawn Michaels (c) vs. Max Moon (WWF Intercontinental Championship Match) - WWF RAW: January 11, 1993

- Dark match: Ahmed Johnson, Bret Hart & The Undertaker defeated Faarooq, Mankind & Steve Austin

- Crush & Faarooq defeated Doug Furnas & Philip LaFon and The Godwinns (Henry O. Godwinn & Phineas I. Godwinn) and Owen Hart & The British Bulldog in a Four Way Tag Team Match

- Ahmed Johnson defeated Hunter Hearst Helmsley (c) by DQ in a WWF Intercontinental Championship Match

WCW Monday Nitro: January 26, 1998

in the Allen County War Memorial Coliseum in Ft. Wayne, Indiana

- Ultimo Dragon defeated El Dandy

- Bill Goldberg defeated Brad Armstrong

WATCH FULL MATCH: Goldberg vs. Barry Horowitz - WCW Thunder: May 27, 1998

- Konnan (w / Vincent) defeated Jerry Flynn

- Buff Bagwell defeated Rick Steiner by DQ

- Jim Neidhart defeated Wayne Bloom

- Psychosis defeated Chavo Guerrero Jr.

- Juventud Guerrera defeated Louie Spicolli by DQ

- Raven defeated Mortis (w / James Vandenburg)

- Diamond Dallas Page (c) defeated Wrath in a WCW United States Heavyweight Title Match

- Booker T (c) defeated Saturn by DQ in a WCW World Television Title Match

- The British Bulldog defeated Steve McMichael

- Ray Traylor defeated Kevin Nash by DQ

- Lex Luger defeated Scott Hall by DQ

WWF Monday Night RAW: January 26, 1998

at Davis Recreational Hall in Davis, California

- Ken Shamrock defeated Mark Henry via DQ

- Jeff Jarrett & Barry Windham (w/ Jim Cornette, Ricky Morton & Robert Gibson) defeated the Legion of Doom

- Vader defeated TAFKA Goldust (w/ Luna)

- The Road Dogg & Billy Gunn (c) defeated Cactus Jack & Terry Funk via DQ in a WWF Tag Team Championship match

- El Pantera defeated Brian Christopher

WATCH: Scott Taylor' vs. Brian Christopher: Light Heavyweight Title Tournament Semifinals - Raw, Dec. 1, 1999

- The Quebecers defeated The Headbangers

- Owen Hart defeated TAFKA Goldust (w/ Luna) to win the WWF European Championship

WCW Thunder: January 26, 2000

at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada

- The Maestro defeated Norman Smiley in a hardcore match

- TAFKA Prince Iaukea defeated Kid Romeo in a WCW Cruiserweight Title Tournament

- Terry Funk defeated The Demon

WATCH: The Demon vs. The Wall - WCW Superbrawl X

- Lex Luger defeated Buff Bagwell via disqualification

- Disco Inferno, Big Vito & Johnny the Bull defeated Shane Helms, Shannon Moore, & Evan Karagias

- Booker T defeated Jerry Flynn

- Bam Bam Bigelow defeated Fit Finlay in a WCW Hardcore Title #1 Contendership Match

- Sid Vicious defeated Kevin Nash and Ron Harris in a Caged Heat Match to win the vacant WCW World Heavyweight Championship

WWF Jakked: January 26, 2002

at the BI-LO Center in Greenville, South Carolina

- Dark match: Brock Lesnar defeated Rico Costantino

- Dark match: Randy Orton defeated Ron Waterman

- Christian & Test defeated Albert & Scotty 2 Hotty

- The Hurricane (w/ Mighty Molly) defeated AJ Styles

- Perry Saturn defeated Funaki

WATCH: Crash Holly' vs. Tazz' vs. Saturn - Hardcore Championship Match: Raw, April 17, 2000

- Crash defeated Onyx

WWE Heat: January 26, 2003

at the Dunkin Donuts Center in Providence, Rhode Island

- Molly Holly defeated Jacqueline

- Rico defeated Aaron Stevens

WATCH: Rico vs. Spike Dudley: Raw, June 16, 2003

- Christian defeated Spike Dudley

- Maven defeated Christopher Nowinski

WATCH: Maven Titantron

WWE Monday Night RAW: January 26, 2004

at the Giant Center in Hershey, Pennsylvania

- Evolution (Batista, Randy Orton & Ric Flair) defeated Chris Jericho & Rob Van Dam in a Three On Two Handicap Match

- Lita & Victoria (w/ Steven Richards) defeated Jazz & Molly Holly (w/ Theodore Long)

- Bubba Ray Dudley defeated Kane by DQ

- Rico (w/ Miss Jackie) defeated Rob Conway

- Goldberg defeated Jonathan Coachman (w/ Mark Henry & Teddy Long) in a No Disqualification Match

WATCH: Tajiri' vs. Jonathan Coachman at Backlash 2004

TNA Xplosion: January 26, 2007

in Orlando, Florida at the Universal Studios

- Chase Stevens vs. Sonjay Dutt ended in a No Contest

WWE Heat: January 26, 2007

at the Cajundome in Lafayette, Louisiana

- Val Venis defeated Jeremy Young

WATCH: Val Venis Titantron

- Viscera defeated Wes Adams

- The World's Greatest Tag Team (Shelton Benjamin and Charlie Haas) defeated The Highlanders (Robbie McAllister & Rory McAllister)

WWE Friday Night Smackdown: January 26, 2007

at the Mobile Civic Center in Mobile, Alabama

- Dark Match: Hardcore Holly defeated Chavo Guerrero

- Batista (c) defeated Gregory Helms

- Chris Benoit defeated The Miz

- Deuce & Domino (w/ Cherry) defeated Adam Evans & John Robinson

- Finlay vs. King Booker (w/ Queen Sharmell) ended in a double count out

- MNM (Joey Mercury, Johnny Nitro & Melina) defeated Ashley, Brian Kendrick & Paul London

- Kane defeated Montel Vontavious Porter by DQ

WATCH: MVP' Titantron

- Chris Benoit vs. Finlay vs. Kane vs. King Booker vs. Montel Vontavious Porter vs. The Miz in an Over The Top Rope Challenge Match ended in a no contest

- Dark Match: Kane & The Undertaker (w/ Paul Bearer) defeated Montel Vontavious Porter & Mr. Kennedy

Stampede Wrestling: January 26, 2007

in Calgary, Alberta, Canada

- Evan Adams defeated Mahatma Dandhi

- Brandon VanDanielson (c) defeated Alex Plexis in a STAMPEDE Young Lions Cup Match

- Juggernaut defeated El Blanco Negro Dragon

- Nattie Neidhart Farewell Match: Nattie Neidhart defeated Veronika Vice

- The A-Team (Dusty Adonis & Michael Avery) defeated The New Karachi Vice (Gama Singh Jr. & Raj Singh)

- Chucky Blaze (c) defeated Ravenous Randy in a STAMPEDE British Commonwealth Mid-Heavyweight Title Match

- Apocalypse (c) defeated TJ Wilson in a STAMPEDE North American Heavyweight Title Match

Venessa Kraven & Twiggy vs. 2.0 - IWS: January 26, 2008



WWE Monday Night RAW: January 26, 2009

at the Wolstein Center in Cleveland, Ohio

- The Miz & John Morrison defeated Cryme Tyme (JTG & Shad Gaspard) to retain the World Tag Team Champions

- Kofi Kingston defeated Kane in an Elimination Chamber Qualifying Match

WATCH: Kofi Kingston vs. Big Show' on RAW

- John Cena defeated Shawn Michaels (w/ John Bradshaw Layfield)

WATCH: Shawn Michaels vs. Randy Orton on RAW

- Beth Phoenix & Jillian (w/ Santino Marella) defeated Melina & Kelly Kelly

- Rey Mysterio defeated William Regal (w/ Layla) in an Elimination Chamber Qualifying Match

WATCH: William Regal vs. R-Truth' on RAW

- Chris Jericho defeated CM Punk in an Elimination Chamber Qualifying Match

WATCH: Chris Jericho vs. DH Smith on RAW

- Dark Match: John Cena (c) defeated Chris Jericho in a Street Fight to retain the World Heavyweight Championship

ECW on Sci-Fi: January 26, 2010

at the US Bank Arena in Cincinnati, Ohio

- Ezekiel Jackson & William Regal defeated Christian & Kane (WATCH HERE)

- Goldust, The Hurricane & Yoshi Tatsu defeated Caylen Croft, Trent Barreta & Zack Ryder (w/ Rosa Mendes) in a Six Man Tag Team Match (WATCH HERE)

TNA iMPACT!: January 26, 2012

in the TNA Impact Zone in Orlando, Florida

- Tara defeated Mickie James and Velvet Sky in a TNAW Women's Knockout Title #1 Contendership Three Way Match

- Alex Shelley defeated Zema Ion

- Eric Young & ODB defeated Angelina Love & Winter

- Matt Morgan (w/ Crimson) defeated Samoa Joe (w/ Magnus)

- James Storm & Jeff Hardy defeated Bobby Roode & Bully Ray in a Tables Match

WWE Superstars: January 26, 2012

at the Tucson Convention Center in Tucson, Arizona

- Jinder Mahal defeated Tyson Kidd (WATCH HERE)

- Beth Phoenix defeated Brie Bella (w/ Nikki Bella) (WATCH HERE)

- Kofi Kingston defeated Michael McGillicutty (WATCH HERE)

WWE Saturday Morning Slam: January 26, 2013

at American Airlines Center in Miami, Florida

- The Miz defeated Darren Young (w/ Titus O'Neil)

WATCH: The Miz vs. Darren Young on SmackDown

- Kofi Kingston defeated Epico (w/ Primo)

WATCH: R-Truth' & Kofi Kingston vs. Epico' & Primo' on SmackDown

Ring of Honor Wrestling: January 26, 2013

at the Du Burns Arena in Baltimore, Maryland

- Silas Young defeated Adam Page in a 2013 Top Prospect Tournament First Round Match

- Matt Hardy defeated Rhett Titus

- Adam Cole (c) defeated BJ Whitmer to retain the ROH World Television Championship

WWE Royal Rumble: January 26, 2014

at the CONSOL Energy Center in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

WATCH: Royal Rumble' 2014 by the Numbers Promo

- WWE Kickoff Show: The New Age Outlaws (Road Dogg & Billy Gunn) defeated The Brotherhood (Cody Rhodes & Goldust) (c) to win the WWE Tag Team Championship (WATCH FULL MATCH HERE)

- Bray Wyatt (w/ Erick Rowan & Luke Harper) defeated Daniel Bryan

- Brock Lesnar (w/ Paul Heyman) defeated The Big Show

- Randy Orton (c) defeated John Cena to retain the WWE World Heavyweight Championship

- Batista won the 2014 Royal Rumble Match by last eliminating Roman Reigns

WATCH: Roman Reigns' makes a dominant 2014 Royal Rumble Match Debut

WWE Monday Night RAW: January 26, 2015

at the WWE Studios in Stamford, Connecticut

- Interview: Seth Rollins addresses his loss at Royal Rumble (WATCH HERE)

- Interview: Roman Reigns comments on the Royal Rumble crowd in Philadelphia (WATCH HERE)

- Interview: Brock Lesnar and Paul Heyman speak (WATCH HERE)

- Interview: Dean Ambrose makes a surprise appearance (WATCH HERE)

- Interview: Daniel Bryan addresses the 2015 Royal Rumble Match (WATCH HERE)

TNA iMPACT!: January 26, 2016

in the Sands Bethlehem Event Center in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania

- Drew Galloway, Eli Drake, Grado & James Storm defeated Aiden O'Shea, Bobby Roode, Bram, Chris Melendez, Eric Young, Jessie Godderz, Robbie E & Rockstar Spud in a Feast Or Fired Match

- Tigre Uno (c) defeated DJ Z and Mandrews in a Three Way Match to retain the TNA X-Division Championship

- Awesome Kong defeated Velvet Sky (WATCH HERE)

- The Wolves (Davey Richards & Eddie Edwards) defeated The Decay (Abyss & Crazzy Steve) (w/ Rosemary) by DQ

- Matt Hardy (w/ Reby & Tyrus) (c) vs. Jeff Hardy ended in a No Contest in a TNA World Heavyweight Championship Match (WATCH HERE)

WWE Main Event: January 26, 2016

on the Hulu Plus at the Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida

- Dark Match: Mark Henry defeated Tyler Breeze

- Kevin Owens defeated Jack Swagger

- The Dudley Boyz (Bubba Ray Dudley & D-Von Dudley) defeated The Ascension (Konnor & Viktor) (WATCH HERE)

- Rusev (w/ Lana) defeated Ryback (WATCH HERE)

