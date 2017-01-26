Source: Cheap Heat

As noted, WWE Superstar Roman Reigns was recently a guest on the Cheap Heat podcast. Among other things, Reigns talked about whether he has compared notes on the spear with Goldberg and whether he was a Shawn Michaels or Bret Hart fan growing up.

According to Reigns, Goldberg gave him a few ideas that he did not get to use during his time, but they have not really compared notes on the spear.

"We had one little brief instance where he mentioned a couple different ideas that he [has] had that he just didn't get to use back in his day. But it seems like his days aren't numbered. He seems like he's doing well and thriving, so I'm sure he's going to have an opportunity to use [the ideas]. I think he's probably regretting giving me ideas, but I believe everybody does things their way. I like the level I take my performance. I like my athleticism. I like the way I perform my moves. If you don't, then don't watch. It's that simple. But, either way, I like the difference in the spears. I think it's important that there are a variety of different looks and different characters and just different situations. And that's what makes the WWE special, is that it's a circus."





In the WWE version of the Coke or Pepsi debate, Reigns admitted that he preferred Hart over Michaels.

"I'm a Bret guy. Yeah, I'm a Bret guy. I was a little boy whenever they were around. How could you pick the guy that has assless chaps on and he's running around? Do you know what I mean? Like, he [has] got his butt out. Bret was legit, like, a competitor, and he looked similar to me, so I don't know."

In Reigns estimation, Hart seemed like a standup guy. Also, Reigns recalled that his cousin, WWE great Yokozuna, got him 'Hitman' sunglasses when he was young.

"I was a huge Bret fan. And everything he did, just the work he put in, and his character, the integrity that he had, what he stood for. He just seemed like a solid guy and he had awesome glasses. And I wanted to be that kid in the front row that got them and I never was. But thank God, my cousin was Yokozuna, so I cheated and he got it for me. Okay, guys? Whatever."

Check out the interview here.

