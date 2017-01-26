Source: F4WOnline

Kenny Omega appeared on Wrestling Observer Radio today and revealed that he is close to re-signing with New Japan Pro Wrestling for another year and will not be appearing at this Sunday's WWE Royal Rumble pay-per-view.

"I will not be at the Royal Rumble," Omega said. "I don't want people to have this false hope of me showing up in the Royal Rumble and then not being there and being disappointed when there's a fantastic match happening with fantastic competitors. I don't want the lack of me being in that to disappoint people."

Omega noted that he hasn't finalized terms for a new contract with New Japan, however he will be flying out to Japan in mid-February to re-negotiate and "it's looking positive." He admitted that while there's a small chance that the deal could fall through, it's looking like he will be staying with New Japan for one more year. He said that he still feels like there are things in Japan that are unfinished. He added that WWE's roster is stacked and he feels like he can make more of an impact in New Japan rather than WWE.

