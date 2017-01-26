Welcome to WrestlingINC's coverage of Impact Wrestling. Tonight's episode is being billed as "Genesis". It marks the return of one of TNA's past pay per view concepts. There will be at least 4 titles defended on the show. The World, Grand, X-Division and Knockout Championships. The Impact main event features Eddie Edwards defending his World Title against #1 contender Bobby Lashley in a 30 minute Ironman match. Rosemary defends The Knockouts title versus Jade in a Monster's Ball match. DJ Z will put his X division title up for grabs in a 5-Way match, and Drew Galloway will defend his newly won Impact Grand Championship. The TNA World Tag Team Champs, The Hardy's are scheduled to open tonight's show.

