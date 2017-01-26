Bobby Lashley defeated Eddie Edwards in a 30-Minute Iron Man Match on tonight's Genesis edition of TNA Impact Wrestling to become the new World Heavyweight Champion. Lashley won the match 3-2 falls.
Below are videos and a photo from tonight:
Cat like reflexes into a Boston Knee Party! We see you @TheEddieEdwards#Genesis pic.twitter.com/TaZCKuQnKQ— IMPACT WRESTLING (@IMPACTWRESTLING) January 27, 2017
MAN DOWN!! @TheEddieEdwards powerbombed onto the ramp by @fightbobby! #Genesis pic.twitter.com/S49VKCAccV— IMPACT WRESTLING (@IMPACTWRESTLING) January 27, 2017
The look of success! Congratulations to new #WorldChampion @fightbobby! #Genesis #IMPACTonPOP pic.twitter.com/6MtqYrJJcg— IMPACT WRESTLING (@IMPACTWRESTLING) January 27, 2017
Your new 4X #WorldChampion... @fightbobby. Congrats! pic.twitter.com/3HXo64CQlg— IMPACT WRESTLING (@IMPACTWRESTLING) January 27, 2017
