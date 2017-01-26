Bobby Lashley defeated Eddie Edwards in a 30-Minute Iron Man Match on tonight's Genesis edition of TNA Impact Wrestling to become the new World Heavyweight Champion. Lashley won the match 3-2 falls.

Lashley is now a four-time TNA World Heavyweight Champion. Edwards had been champion since winning the title from Lashley on the October 6th Impact episode.

Below are videos and a photo from tonight:

Cat like reflexes into a Boston Knee Party! We see you @TheEddieEdwards#Genesis pic.twitter.com/TaZCKuQnKQ — IMPACT WRESTLING (@IMPACTWRESTLING) January 27, 2017

