Thanks to Nelson W. for the following WWE NXT live event results from Thursday's show in Houston, Texas:

* Sanity's Eric Young, Killian Dain and Alexander Wolfe defeated Cedric Alexander, Tucker Knight and Otis Dozovic

* Roderick Strong defeated Wesley Blake

* NXT Tag Team Champions Johnny Gargano and Tommaso Ciampa retained over The Revival

* NXT Women's Champion Asuka retained over Billie Kay, Peyton Royce and Nikki Cross in a Fatal 4 Way

* Andrade "Cien" Almas defeated Akira Tozawa

* NXT Champion Shinsuke Nakamura and Tye Dillinger defeated Bobby Roode and Samoa Joe

Follow Marc Middleton on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.