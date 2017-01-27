WWE has announced that Nikki Bella, Naomi and Becky Lynch vs. Natalya, Mickie James and SmackDown Women's Champion Alexa Bliss has been moved from the Royal Rumble main card to the two-hour Kickoff pre-show.

Below is the updated card for Sunday's pay-per-view from The Alamodome in San Antonio. Remember to join us for live coverage at 6pm EST.

WWE Title Match

John Cena vs. AJ Styles

No DQ Match for the WWE Universal Title

Roman Reigns vs. Kevin Owens

WWE United States Champion Chris Jericho will be hanging above the ring in a shark cage.

RAW Women's Title Match

Bayley vs. Charlotte

WWE Cruiserweight Title Match

Neville vs. Rich Swann

30-Man Royal Rumble Match

Brock Lesnar, Bill Goldberg, Kofi Kingston, Xavier Woods, Big E, WWE United States Champion Chris Jericho, Braun Strowman, Dolph Ziggler, Baron Corbin, The Undertaker, The Miz, WWE Intercontinental Champion Dean Ambrose, RAW Tag Team Champion Cesaro, RAW Tag Team Champion Sheamus, Bray Wyatt, Randy Orton, Luke Harper, Big Show, Sami Zayn, Big Cass, Rusev, Mojo Rawley

Kickoff Pre-show Match

Sasha Banks vs. Nia Jax

Kickoff Pre-show Match for the RAW Tag Team Titles

Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson vs. Cesaro and Sheamus

There will be two referees.

Kickoff Pre-show Match

Nikki Bella, Naomi and Becky Lynch vs. Mickie James, Natalya and SmackDown Women's Champion Alexa Bliss

