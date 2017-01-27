Randy Orton is now the favorite to win this Sunday's Royal Rumble match, according to 5 Dimes. As noted, The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reported this week that unless plans change, Randy Orton is slated to win The Royal Rumble and Bray Wyatt is scheduled to win next month's Elimination Chamber match, setting up an Orton vs. Wyatt WWE Championship match at WrestleMania 33.

The Undertaker is the second favorite at +400, followed by Goldberg and Braun Strowman, who are tied at +550.

A quick note on betting odds, a minus sign indicates the favorite with the following number representing how favored the competitor while the plus sign designated the underdog. In the case of the Rumble match, everyone is an underdog. However, if you were to bet $100 on Orton, you would win $400 if he were to win the Rumble. However, if you were to bet $100 on Heath Slater (+27500), you would win $27,5000 should Slater win the match.

Below are the betting odds for the other title matches with odds on Sunday's show. As of this writing, Charlotte is the only champion favored in their respective match. Please note that the odds often change several times before the show. We will have the final odds on Sunday afternoon when the smart money is in. Thanks as always to our friends at Bet Wrestling.

WWE Championship

John Cena (-145) vs. AJ Styles (+105)

No DQ Match for the WWE Universal Championship

Roman Reigns (-180) vs. Kevin Owens (+140)

RAW Women's Championship

Charlotte (-750) vs. Bayley (+450)

WWE Cruiserweight Championship

Neville (-900) vs. Rich Swann (+500)

WWE Royal Rumble Match

Randy Orton +275

The Undertaker +400

Braun Strowman +550

Goldberg +550

Finn Balor +950

Samoa Joe +950

Chris Jericho +1000

Brock Lesnar +1400

Bray Wyatt +2000

Sami Zayn +2100

John Cena +2200

Baron Corbin +2600

Shinsuke Nakamura +3000

The Miz +3200

AJ Styles +3500

Kenny Omega +3500

Roman Reigns +3800

Seth Rollins +3800

Triple H +4400

Dean Ambrose +4400

Kevin Owens +4800

Kurt Angle +5500

Mojo Rawley +5500

Cesaro +5500

Shawn Michaels +8500

Austin Aries +8500

Dolph Ziggler +8500

Big Show +8500

Big Cass +8500

Rusev +8500

Sheamus +11000

Kofi Kingston +16500

Luke Harper +16500

Big E +22000

Xavier Woods +27500

Karl Anderson +11000

Bobby Roode +11000

CM Punk +11000

Chad Gable +11000

Enzo Amore +11000

Doc Gallows +11000

Jason Jordan +11000

Hideo Itami +11000

Rich Swann +11000

The Rock +16500

Kalisto +22000

Erick Rowan +22000

Neville +22000

Batista +22000

Brian Kendrick +22000

Shane McMahon +22000

TJ Perkins +27500

Zack Ryder +27500

Apollo Crews +27500

Curtis Axel +27500

Daniel Bryan +27500

Darren Young +27500

Fandango +27500

Goldust +27500

Heath Slater +27500

Jack Swagger +27500

Jey Uso +27500

Jimmy Uso +27500

Mark Henry +27500

R-Truth +27500

Ryback +27500

Tyler Breeze +27500

Shaquille O'Neal +27500

Shelton Benjamin +27500

Sin Cara +27500

Sting +27500

"Stone Cold" Steve Austin +27500

Hulk Hogan +30000

Bo Dallas +33000

Rhyno +33000

Conor McGregor +45000

Titus O'Neil +55000

New subscribers can sign up for the WWE Network today by clicking here and get their first month for free, which includes NXT Takeover: San Antonio and WWE Royal Rumble this weekend.

Danny Barnes contributed to this article. Follow Raj Giri on Twitter at @RajGiri_303. Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.