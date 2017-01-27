Randy Orton is now the favorite to win this Sunday's Royal Rumble match, according to 5 Dimes. As noted, The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reported this week that unless plans change, Randy Orton is slated to win The Royal Rumble and Bray Wyatt is scheduled to win next month's Elimination Chamber match, setting up an Orton vs. Wyatt WWE Championship match at WrestleMania 33.
A quick note on betting odds, a minus sign indicates the favorite with the following number representing how favored the competitor while the plus sign designated the underdog. In the case of the Rumble match, everyone is an underdog. However, if you were to bet $100 on Orton, you would win $400 if he were to win the Rumble. However, if you were to bet $100 on Heath Slater (+27500), you would win $27,5000 should Slater win the match.
Below are the betting odds for the other title matches with odds on Sunday's show. As of this writing, Charlotte is the only champion favored in their respective match. Please note that the odds often change several times before the show. We will have the final odds on Sunday afternoon when the smart money is in. Thanks as always to our friends at Bet Wrestling.
WWE Championship
John Cena (-145) vs. AJ Styles (+105)
No DQ Match for the WWE Universal Championship
Roman Reigns (-180) vs. Kevin Owens (+140)
RAW Women's Championship
Charlotte (-750) vs. Bayley (+450)
WWE Cruiserweight Championship
Neville (-900) vs. Rich Swann (+500)
WWE Royal Rumble Match
Randy Orton +275
The Undertaker +400
Braun Strowman +550
Goldberg +550
Finn Balor +950
Samoa Joe +950
Chris Jericho +1000
Brock Lesnar +1400
Bray Wyatt +2000
Sami Zayn +2100
John Cena +2200
Baron Corbin +2600
Shinsuke Nakamura +3000
The Miz +3200
AJ Styles +3500
Kenny Omega +3500
Roman Reigns +3800
Seth Rollins +3800
Triple H +4400
Dean Ambrose +4400
Kevin Owens +4800
Kurt Angle +5500
Mojo Rawley +5500
Cesaro +5500
Shawn Michaels +8500
Austin Aries +8500
Dolph Ziggler +8500
Big Show +8500
Big Cass +8500
Rusev +8500
Sheamus +11000
Kofi Kingston +16500
Luke Harper +16500
Big E +22000
Xavier Woods +27500
Karl Anderson +11000
Bobby Roode +11000
CM Punk +11000
Chad Gable +11000
Enzo Amore +11000
Doc Gallows +11000
Jason Jordan +11000
Hideo Itami +11000
Rich Swann +11000
The Rock +16500
Kalisto +22000
Erick Rowan +22000
Neville +22000
Batista +22000
Brian Kendrick +22000
Shane McMahon +22000
TJ Perkins +27500
Zack Ryder +27500
Apollo Crews +27500
Curtis Axel +27500
Daniel Bryan +27500
Darren Young +27500
Fandango +27500
Goldust +27500
Heath Slater +27500
Jack Swagger +27500
Jey Uso +27500
Jimmy Uso +27500
Mark Henry +27500
R-Truth +27500
Ryback +27500
Tyler Breeze +27500
Shaquille O'Neal +27500
Shelton Benjamin +27500
Sin Cara +27500
Sting +27500
"Stone Cold" Steve Austin +27500
Hulk Hogan +30000
Bo Dallas +33000
Rhyno +33000
Conor McGregor +45000
Titus O'Neil +55000
