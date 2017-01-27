- Above is the latest Impact in :60, highlighting last night's episode of Impact Wrestling in a minute. As noted, Bobby Lashley won the World Heavyweight Championship on last night's episode.
- As noted, the Hardys became the Crash Tag Team Champions at last week's Crash Luchas event in Tijuana, Mexico. The brothers recently announced their "Expedition of Gold" quest where they will be challenging the tag team champions of other promotions. They will be looking to add gold this weekend as they will be facing MCW Pro Wrestling Tag champions The Ecktourage at MCW Pro Wrestling's "BROKEN Anniversary" this Saturday at the MCW Arena, 1000 Joppa Farm RD in Joppa, MD. There will be a meet and greet at 5pm, followed by the live event at 7:30 pm. Tickets are available at missiontix.com, by calling 888-996-4774, and the day of at the door. You can get more information at MCW's official Facebook page.
- Congratulations to James Storm, who welcomed his second child this week. Storm posted the photo below with his baby at the hospital:
