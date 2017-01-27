- Above is the latest Impact in :60, highlighting last night's episode of Impact Wrestling in a minute. As noted, Bobby Lashley won the World Heavyweight Championship on last night's episode.

- As you may have noticed recently, Anthem Sports & Entertainment have been phasing out the initials "TNA" and just going with Impact Wrestling. "TNA" hasn't been used on Impact Wrestling for the last several weeks, and mentions of those initials have been removed from their social media accounts and from their website , with the exception of links to ShopTNA.com and Total Access TNA Wrestling (which don't work in many browsers). While the TNA logo still appears on their title belts, they are simply referred to as the "World Heavyweight Championship", "X Division Championship" and "World Tag Team Championship" on their website.

- As noted, the Hardys became the Crash Tag Team Champions at last week's Crash Luchas event in Tijuana, Mexico. The brothers recently announced their "Expedition of Gold" quest where they will be challenging the tag team champions of other promotions. They will be looking to add gold this weekend as they will be facing MCW Pro Wrestling Tag champions The Ecktourage at MCW Pro Wrestling's "BROKEN Anniversary" this Saturday at the MCW Arena, 1000 Joppa Farm RD in Joppa, MD. There will be a meet and greet at 5pm, followed by the live event at 7:30 pm. Tickets are available at missiontix.com, by calling 888-996-4774, and the day of at the door. You can get more information at MCW's official Facebook page.

- Congratulations to James Storm, who welcomed his second child this week. Storm posted the photo below with his baby at the hospital:

No matters what happens in my life time you can be sure that I will always be here for you and will support the choices that you will make. Weather they be right or wrong, it's your life and sometimes you will have to learn the hard way. What's up kid, I'm your Dad. @williamson_med A photo posted by James Storm (@jamesstormbrand) on Jan 22, 2017 at 5:53am PST

