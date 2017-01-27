Mada Abdelhamid revealed on social media this morning that he has requested his release from WWE.

Mada was a contestant on the latest season of Tough Enough, which premiered on the USA Network in January of 2015. He was eliminated on the sixth episode of the season, but was signed to a WWE developmental contract that October.

You can check out Mada's full post below:

I have recently made a tough decision and I have asked for my release from the WWE! It's been one hell of a journey since I started on Tough Enough... But I had to make a decision to do what's best for my family, and for myself. I wanted to thank you for your love and support... I have nothing but love for the WWE universe, you guys are AWESOME!!! It's time to start the next chapter of my life, and I'm excited to announce some big news with you all soon ?? #Blessed

