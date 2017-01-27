- WWE posted this video with Corey Graves looking at 6 WWE Superstars who debuted in the Royal Rumble match - AJ Styles, Kharma, Rusev, Bo Dallas, Giant Gonzales and Vader.
- Below is slow motion video of Mojo Rawley from this week's SmackDown as he earned a spot in Sunday's Royal Rumble main event:;
One step closer to fulfilling a lifelong dream? That's what @MojoRawleyWWE went and got himself in a #SDLive #BattleRoyal! pic.twitter.com/KuAEBujYCs— WWE (@WWE) January 27, 2017
