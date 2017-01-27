Birthdays:

- Kensho Obayashi aka Zeus (born January 27, 1982) turns 35

NWA Mid-America: January 27, 1966

in Chattanooga, Tennessee

- Jack Brisco defeated Rocky Smith

- Haystacks Calhoun & Jackie Fargo defeated Alex Perez & Pedro Amessa

- Mario Milano vs. Tojo Yamamoto ended in a Draw

- Hiro Matsuda & Kanji Inoki defeated Eddie Graham & Sam Steamboat (c) to win the NWA Mid-America Tag Team Championship

WWWF in MSG: January 27, 1969

at Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York

- Joey Russell & The Jamaica Kid defeated Billy The Kid & Cowboy Bradley in a Best Two Out Of Three Falls Tag Team Match

- Lou Albano defeated Ron Sanders

- Tony Altimore defeated Bob Harmon

- Johnny Rodz defeated Carlos Colon

- Bull Ramos defeated Louis Cerdan

- Baron Mikel Scicluna vs. Spiros Arion ended in a Draw

- Haystacks Calhoun defeated The Sheik by DQ

- Gorilla Monsoon & Killer Kowalski defeated Bruno Sammartino & Victor Rivera in a Best Two Out Of Three Falls Tag Team Match

NWA Big Time Wrestling: January 27, 1969

at Fort Worth, Texas

- Jose Lothario defeated Swede Karlson

- Grizzly Smith & Waldo von Erich defeated Tank Morgan & The Kentucky Butcher

- Fritz von Erich defeated Gary Hart

- Fred Curry defeated Stan Kowalski

- Danny Miller defeated Johnny Valentine

NWA Western States: January 27, 1970

in the Ector County Coliseum in Odessa, Texas

- Dusty Rhodes vs. Emile Dupree

- Man Mountain Mike vs. Mr. Wrestling

- Dick Murdoch vs. Ricky Romero

- Dory Funk Sr. & Rufus R. Jones vs. Harley Race & The Beast

WWF in MSG: January 27, 1986

at Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York

- Danny Spivey defeated Rene Goulet

- George Wells vs. Iron Mike Sharpe - Time Limit Draw

- Ted Arcidi defeated Tiger Chung Lee

- Paul Orndorff defeated Big John Studd (w/Bobby Heenan) by DQ

- Terry Funk (w/Jimmy Hart) defeated Scott McGhee

- Randy Savage defeated Hulk Hogan (c) by Count Out in a WWF World Championship Match

- Pedro Morales defeated Moondog Spot

- Superfly Afi defeated Ron Shaw

- Adrian Adonis defeated The Junkyard Dog by DQ

- George Steele defeated Barry Orton

- The Dream Team (Brutus Beefcake & Greg Valentine) (w/Johnny Valiant) (c) defeated The British Bulldogs (Davey Boy Smith & The Dynamite Kid) (w/Captain Lou Albano) in a WWF World Tag Team Championship Match

Stampede Wrestling: January 27, 1984

in Calgary, Alberta, Canada

- Kerry Brown & Timothy Flowers defeated Kyo Kahito & Sonny Two Rivers by DQ

- The Cuban Assassin defeated Louis Lawrence

- Killer Khan defeated Mongolian Stomper

- John Quinn defeated Hiro Saito

WWF Superstars of Wrestling: January 27, 1990

at the Jefferson Civic Center in Birmingham, Alabama

- The Ultimate Warrior defeated Bob Bradley

- Mr. Perfect (w/ The Genius) defeated Jim Powers

- Jake Roberts defeated Pete Sanchez

- The Bolsheviks (Boris Zhukov & Nikolai Volkoff) defeated Lynn Wagner & Mark Regan

- Tugboat Thomas defeated Iron Mike Sharpe

- Bad News Brown defeated Chuck Coates

- Roddy Piper defeated John Sexton

WWF Saturday Night's Main Event XXV: January 27, 1990

at the McKenzie Arena in Chattanooga, Tennessee

- Randy Savage (w/Queen Sherri) defeated Jim Duggan (WATCH HERE)

- Hulk Hogan & The Ultimate Warrior defeated Mr. Perfect & The Genius

- Jake Roberts defeated Greg Valentine (w/Jimmy Hart) by disqualification

- Dusty Rhodes (w/Sapphire) fought Rick Rude (w/Bobby Heenan) to a double count-out (WATCH HERE)

- Dino Bravo (w/Jimmy Hart & Earthquake) defeated Ronnie Garvin

WWF Wrestling Challenge: January 27, 1991

at the UTC Arena in Chattanooga, Tennessee

- Power and Glory (Hercules & Paul Roma) (w/ Slick) defeated Lynn Wagner & Major Yates

- Jake Roberts defeated Izzy Slapowitz

- The Bushwhackers (Butch & Luke) defeated Dale Wolfe & Pat Rose

- Earthquake (w/ Jimmy Hart) defeated Alan Reynolds

WWF Saturday Night's Main Event XXX: January 27, 1992 (Taping)

at the Lubbock Municipal Coliseum in Lubbock, Texas

- Roddy Piper (c) defeated The Mountie (w/ Jimmy Hart) to retain the WWF Intercontinental Championship

- Hulk Hogan and Sid Justice (w/ Brutus Beefcake) defeated Ric Flair and The Undertaker (w/ Mr. Perfect and Paul Bearer) by disqualification (WATCH FULL MATCH HERE)

- Sgt. Slaughter and Jim Duggan defeated The Beverly Brothers (Blake Beverly and Beau Beverly) (w/ The Genius)

- Randy Savage defeated Jake Roberts

Clash of the Champions XXVI: January 27, 1994

at the Centroplex in Baton Rouge, Louisiana

- Marcus Alexander Bagwell & Too Cold Scorpio (w/ Teddy Long) defeated Pretty Wonderful (Paul Orndorff & Paul Roma) (w/ The Assassin)

- Ron Simmons defeated Ice-Train

- Lord Steven Regal (w/ Sir William) (c) vs. Dustin Rhodes ended in a Time Limit Draw to retain the WCW World Television Championship

- Cactus Jack & Maxx Payne defeated The Nasty Boys (Brian Knobbs & Jerry Sags) (w/ Missy Hyatt)

- Flyin' Brian defeated Col. Robert Parker (w/ Steve Austin) in a Loser Wears A Chicken Suit Match

- Ric Flair & Sting defeated Rick Rude & Vader (w/ Harley Race) in a Tag Team Elimination Match

WCW Saturday Night: January 27, 1996

at the Center Stage Theater in Atlanta, Georgia

- Diamond Dallas Page defeated Steve Armstrong

- Lord Steven Regal (w/ Jeeves) defeated Dusty Wolfe by DQ

- Johnny B. Badd (w/ Diamond Doll) (c) defeated Meng to retain the WCW World Television Championship

- Lex Luger & Sting defeated The Barrio Brothers (Fidel Sierra & Ricky Santana)

- Joey Maggs (w/ Teddy Long) defeated VK Wallstreet by DQ

- The Giant (w/ Jimmy Hart) defeated Buck Quartermain & Butch Long in a Two On One Handicap Match

- Ric Flair (w/ Arn Anderson) defeated Alex Wright

- Harlem Heat (Booker T & Stevie Ray) defeated The American Males (Marcus Alexander Bagwell & Scotty Riggs)

WWF Superstars of Wrestling: January 27, 1996

at the Convention Center in San Jose, California

- Dark match: Ralph Timson defeated Robert Thompson

- Duke Droese defeated Steve Rizzono

- Justin Bradshaw (w/ Zebekiah) defeated Bob Holly

- Hunter Hearst Helmsley defeated Tim Patterson by DQ

- Shawn Michaels defeated Tatanka (w/ Ted DiBiase)

WATCH FULL MATCH: Shawn Michaels (c) vs. Max Moon (WWF Intercontinental Championship Match) - WWF RAW: January 11, 1993

WCW Monday Nitro: January 27, 1997

in the Veterans Memorial Auditorium in Des Moines, Iowa

- The Steiner Brothers (Rick Steiner & Scott Steiner) defeated The Faces Of Fear (Meng & The Barbarian)

- The Giant defeated Road Block

- Jeff Jarrett defeated Eddie Guerrero (c) via disqualification in a WCW United States Championship Match

- The Ultimo Dragon defeated Billy Pearl

- Lex Luger defeated Ron Powers

- Arn Anderson & Steve McMichael defeated The Amazing French Canadians (Jacques Rougeau & Carl Ouelette)

- The Outsiders (Scott Hall & Kevin Nash) (c) defeated The Extreme (Ace Darling & Devon Storm) to retain the WCW World Tag Team Championship

- Kevin Sullivan defeated Joe Gomez

- Dean Malenko (c) defeated Jerry Flynn to retain the WCW World Cruiserweight Championship

WATCH FULL MATCH: Eddie Guerrero (c) vs. Dean Malenko (WCW Cruiserweight Championship Match) - WCW Starrcade: December 28, 1997

- Hugh Morrus defeated Chris Benoit

- The Giant defeated Hulk Hogan (c) via disqualification in a WCW World Heavyweight Championship Match

WWF Monday Night RAW: January 27, 1997

in Beaumont, Texas

- Crush defeated Ahmed Johnson

- Davey Boy Smith defeated Doug Furnas

WATCH FULL MATCH: Junkyard Dog and British Bulldog Davey Boy Smith vs. Hitman Bret Hart' and Jim the Anvil Neidhart - WWF in Toronto, CN: January 11, 1987

- The Godwinns (Henry & Phinneas) defeated Vader & Mankind (w/ Paul Bearer) by count-out

WWF Smackdown: January 27, 2000

at the Baltimore Arena in Baltimore, Maryland

- Al Snow defeated Billy Gunn via disqualification (WATCH HERE)

- Edge & Christian defeated The Dudley Boyz (WATCH HERE)

- Viscera defeated Hardcore Holly (WATCH HERE)

- Kane (w/ Tori) vs. The Big Show in a no contest (WATCH HERE)

- Too Cool vs. The Godfather & D-Lo Brown ended in a no contest (WATCH HERE)

- Test (c) defeated Gangrel (w/ Luna) to retain the WWF Hardcore Championship (WATCH HERE)

- Tazz defeated Rodney & Pete Gas in a handicap match (WATCH HERE)

- Chris Jericho (c) (w/ Chyna) defeated Crash Holly (w/ Hardcore Holly) to retain the WWF Intercontinental Championship (WATCH HERE)

- The Rock vs. Rikishi ended in a no contest (WATCH HERE)

Ian Rotten vs. Shank Dorsey - IWA Mid-South Wrestling: January 27, 2001



WWF Jakked: January 27, 2001

at the CajunDome in Lafayette, Louisiana

- Perry Saturn defeated Chris Nelson

- Essa Rios defeated Scoot Andrews

WATCH: Samoa Joe' vs. Essa Rios: WWF Jakked, March 3, 2001

- Taka Michinoku defeated Vito DeNucci

- Hardcore Holly defeated Mike Sullivan

WWF Heat: January 27, 2002

at the Charleston Coliseum in North Charleston, South Carolina

- Dark match: The APA (Bradshaw & Faarooq) defeated Brock Lesnar & Ron Waterman

WATCH: The Dudley Boyz (Bubba Ray Dudley and D-Von Dudley) (c) vs. The APA (Bradshaw and Faarooq) (WWF World Tag Team Championship Match) - WWF RAW: July 9, 2001

- Dark match: Rico Costantino defeated AJ Styles

- The Godfather defeated Lance Storm

- Billy Gunn & Chuck Palumbo defeated Crash & Funaki

- Diamond Dallas Page defeated Christian

WWE Monday Night RAW: January 27, 2003

at the Allstate Arena in Chicago, Illinois

- Booker T defeated Jeff Hardy

- D-Lo Brown (w/ Theodore Long) defeated The Hurricane

- Victoria (w/ Steven Richards) (c) defeated Trish Stratus in a Chicago Street Fight to retain the WWE Women's Championship (WATCH HERE)

- Lance Storm & William Regal (c) defeated The Dudley Boyz (Bubba Ray Dudley & D-Von Dudley) in a No Disqualification Match Table to retain the WWE Tag Team Championships

- John Hennigan (w/ Al Snow) vs. Matt Cappotelli (w/ Al Snow) ended in a no contest in a Tough Enough 3 Exhibition Match

- Batista & Triple H (w/ Randy Orton & Ric Flair) defeated Kane & Rob Van Dam

WWE Friday Night Smackdown: January 27, 2005

at the Alltel Arena in Little Rock, Arkansas

- Booker T, Eddie Guerrero & Rey Mysterio defeated Luther Reigns, Mark Jindrak & Orlando Jordan

- John Cena (c) defeated Kenzo Suzuki to retain the WWE United States Championship

- Paul London defeated Funaki and Shannon Moore and Spike Dudley in a Four Way Royal Rumble Qualifying Match

WATCH FULL MATCH: Brian Kendrick' and Paul London vs. William Regal and Paul Burchill' - WWE Heat: November 9, 2005

- John Bradshaw Layfield vs. Kurt Angle ended in a draw in a Last Man Standing Match

TNA Xplosion: January 27, 2006

in Orlando, Florida at the Universal Studios

- The Naturals (Andy Douglas & Chase Stevens) defeated Team Canada (A1 & Bobby Roode)

WWE Heat: January 27, 2006

at the Bobcats Arena in Charlotte, North Carolina

- Dark match: Deuce & Domino (w/ Cherry) defeated Brad Attitude & Chris Hamrick

- Trevor Murdoch defeated Romeo (w/ Antonio)

- Chavo Guerrero defeated Jason Jones

WATCH FULL MATCH: Paul London (c) vs. Chavo Guerrero (WWE Cruiserweight Championship Match) - WWE Judgment Day: May 22, 2005

- Val Venis & Viscera defeated Snitsky & Tyson Tomko

WWE Friday Night Smackdown: January 27, 2006

at the BI-LO Center in Greenville, South Carolina

- Mark Henry (w/ Daivari) defeated Rey Mysterio

- The Mexicools (Psicosis & Super Crazy) defeated Nunzio & Vito and The Dicks (Chad Dick & James Dick) in a Royal Rumble Qualifying Triple Threat Tag Team Match

WATCH: The Dicks vs. The New Legion of Doom (Animal & Heidenreich) on SmackDown

- Chris Benoit defeated Randy Orton in a No Holds Barred Match

- Funaki defeated Finlay by DQ

- John Bradshaw Layfield (w/ Jillian Hall) vs. Scotty 2 Hotty ended in a no contest

WATCH: John Bradshaw Layfield Titantron

- Kurt Angle defeated MNM (Mercury & Nitro) (w/ Melina) in a Two On One Handicap Match

- Dark Match: Kurt Angle defeated Mark Henry (w/ Melina, Mercury & Nitro) by DQ

ROH Battle of the Icons: January 27, 2007

at the Inman Sports Club in Edison, New Jersey

- Jimmy Rave defeated Nigel McGuinness in an "I Quit" match

- Adam Pearce (w/ Shane Hagadorn) defeated Pelle Primeau

- Chris Hero (w/ Larry Sweeney) defeated Christopher Daniels (w/ Allison Danger) and Claudio Castagnoli

- Jimmy Jacobs defeated BJ Whitmer in a Last Man Standing match

- The Briscoe Brothers (Jay & Mark Briscoe) defeated The Havana Pitbulls (Ricky Reyes & Rocky Romero) (w/Julius Smokes)

- Colt Cabana & Sara Del Rey defeated Brent Albright & Lacey

- Austin Aries, Roderick Strong & Jack Evans defeated Delirious, Shingo & Davey Richards

- Homicide (w/Julius Smokes) defeated Samoa Joe to retain the ROH World Championship

WWE Heat: January 27, 2008

at the Hampton Coliseum in Hampton, Virginia

- Trevor Murdoch defeated Harry Smith

- Hacksaw Jim Duggan defeated Wayne Kostyal

- Charlie Haas defeated Super Crazy

WATCH FULL MATCH: Hacksaw Jim Duggan and Super Crazy' vs. The Highlanders - WWE Heat: December 21, 2007

WWE Royal Rumble: January 27, 2008

at Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York

WATCH: Royal Rumble 2008 Commercial Promo

WATCH: Royal Rumble 2008 Intro Promo

- Dark Match: Jimmy Wang Yang & Shannon Moore defeated Deuce & Domino

- Ric Flair defeated Montel Vontavious Porter

- John "Bradshaw" Layfield defeated Chris Jericho by disqualification

WATCH: Edge vs. Rey Mysterio - Royal Rumble 2008 Promo

- Edge (c) (w/ Vickie Guerrero, Curt Hawkins and Zack Ryder) defeated Rey Mysterio to retain the World Heavyweight Championship (WATCH HERE)

WATCH: Jeff Hardy' vs. Randy Orton - Royal Rumble 2008 Promo

- Randy Orton (c) defeated Jeff Hardy to retain the WWE Championship

- John Cena won the Royal Rumble by last eliminating Triple H (WATCH HERE)

WATCH: Royal Rumble 2008 Replay Promo

NJPW Circuit '08 New Japan ISM - Day 1: January 27, 2008

from Korakuen Hall, Tokyo, Tokyo

- Manabu Nakanishi & Taichi Ishikari & Tiger Mask IV defeated Mitsuhide Hirasawa & Takashi Iizuka & Yujiro in a 6-Person Tag Match

- AKIRA & Jushin Thunder Liger & Masahiro Chono & Super Strong Machine defeated Gedo & Jado & Tomoaki Honma & Tomohiro Ishii in a 8-Person Tag Match

- Togi Makabe & Toru Yano defeated Riki Choshu & Shiro Koshinaka

- Ikuto Hidaka & Masato Tanaka defeated Koji Kanemoto & Tetsuya Naito

- Hiroshi Tanahashi & Yuji Nagata defeated Hirooki Goto & Shinsuke Nakamura

- Minoru & Prince Devitt defeated Dick Togo (c) & TAKA Michinoku (c) to win the IWGP Junior Heavyweight Tag Team Championship (WATCH FULL MATCH HERE)

- Wataru Inoue (c) defeated Ryusuke Taguchi to retain the IWGP Junior Heavyweight Championship (WATCH FULL MATCH HERE)

ECW on Sci-Fi: January 27, 2009

at the Wolstein Center in Cleveland, Ohio

- Dark Match: Dolph Ziggler defeated DJ Gabriel

- Ricky Ortiz vs. The Boogeyman - No Contest

- Finlay (w / Hornswoggle) defeated Paul Burchill (w / Katie Lea)

- Mark Henry (w / Tony Atlas) defeated Tommy Dreamer

WATCH: Mark Henry vs. CM Punk' on ECW

NJPW Circuit '10 New Japan ISM - Day 1: January 27, 2010

from Chiba Port Arena Sub Arena, Chiba, Chiba

- Koji Kanemoto defeated Taichi

- Takashi Iizuka & Tomohiro Ishii defeated Mitsuhide Hirasawa & Tiger Mask IV

- Wataru Inoue & Yuji Nagata defeated Nobuo Yoshihashi & Riki Choshu

- Gedo, Jado & Toru Yano defeated Hirooki Goto, Prince Devitt & Ryusuke Taguchi in a 6-Person Tag Match

- Tetsuya Naito & Yujiro defeated Hiroshi Tanahashi & Kazuchika Okada (WATCH FULL MATCH HERE)

- Manabu Nakanishi, Togi Makabe & Tomoaki Honma defeated Giant Bernard, Karl Anderson & Shinsuke Nakamura in a 6-Person Tag Match

TNA iMPACT!: January 27, 2011

in the TNA Impact Zone in Orlando, Florida

- Angelina Love, Mickie James & Velvet Sky defeated Madison Rayne, Sarita & Tara in a Six Man Tag Team Elimination Match

- Max Buck defeated Chris Sabin and Amazing Red in a Three Way Match

- Mr. Anderson defeated Matt Hardy

- Beer Money Inc. (James Storm & Robert Roode), Gunner, Jeff Jarrett, Kazarian, Murphy & Rob Terry defeated Crimson & Kurt Angle in a Seven On Two Handicap Match

WWE Superstars: January 27, 2011

at the US Bank Arena in Cincinnati, Ohio

- Tyler Reks defeated Trent Baretta

- Primo & Zack Ryder defeated David Hart Smith & Yoshi Tatsu

- R-Truth defeated Tyson Kidd

WWE Friday Night Smackdown: January 27, 2012

at the Tucson Convention Center in Tucson, Arizona

- Dark Match: Ryback defeated ???, ??? & ??? in a Three On One Handicap Match

- Cody Rhodes defeated Justin Gabriel (WATCH HERE)

- Sheamus defeated Drew McIntyre (WATCH HERE)

- Epico & Primo (w/ Rosa Mendes) defeated Santino Marella & Yoshi Tatsu (WATCH HERE)

- Randy Orton vs. Wade Barrett ended in a no contest (WATCH HERE)

- Hunico (w/ Camacho) defeated Ted DiBiase (WATCH HERE)

- Brodus Clay defeated Alex Riley (WATCH HERE)

- Aksana defeated Natalya (WATCH HERE)

- The Big Show defeated Mark Henry by Count Out (WATCH HERE)

- Dark Match: Randy Orton defeated Wade Barrett in a street fight

WWE Royal Rumble: January 27, 2013

at the US Airways Center in Phoenix, Arizona

- Pre-show: Antonio Cesaro (c) defeated The Miz to retain the United States Championship (WATCH HERE)

- Alberto Del Rio (c) (w/ Ricardo Rodriguez) defeated Big Show in a Last Man Standing match to retain the World Heavyweight Championship

- Team Hell No (Kane & Daniel Bryan) (c) defeated Team Rhodes Scholars (Cody Rhodes & Damien Sandow) to retain the WWE Tag Team Championship

- John Cena won the 2013 Royal Rumble match (WATCH HERE)

WATCH: John Cena shares his toughts on winning the 2013 Royal Rumble Match - Backstage Exclusive

- CM Punk (c) (w/ Paul Heyman) defeated The Rock to retain the WWE Championship (WATCH HERE)

- The Rock defeated CM Punk (c) (w/ Paul Heyman) to win the WWE Championship

WWE Monday Night RAW: January 27, 2014

at the Quicken Loans Arena in Cleveland, Ohio

WATCH: Jake "The Snake" Roberts' reveald as 2014 WWE Hall of Fame Inductee: Raw, Jan. 27, 2014

WATCH: Daniel Bryan' confronts Triple H & Stephanie McMahon' in a In-Ring Segment: Raw, Jan. 27, 2014

- The Real Americans (Jack Swagger & Antonio Cesaro) (w/ Zeb Colter) defeated Rey Mysterio & Sin Cara (WATCH HERE)

- R-Truth (w/ Xavier Woods) defeated Fandango (w/ Summer Rae) (WATCH HERE)

- Dolph Ziggler defeated The Miz in a Battle Of Cleveland Match (WATCH HERE)

- The Usos (Jey Uso & Jimmy Uso) defeated RybAxel (Ryback & Curtis Axel) (WATCH HERE)

- Alberto Del Rio defeated Kofi Kingston (WATCH HERE)

- The Brotherhood (Cody Rhodes & Goldust) defeated The New Age Outlaws (Road Dog & Billy Gunn) (c) in a WWE Tag Team Championship Match by disqualification (WATCH HERE)

- The Bella Twins (Brie Bella & Nikki Bella) & The Funkadactyls (Naomi and Cameron) defeated AJ Lee, Tamina, Aksana & Alicia Fox (WATCH HERE)

- John Cena, Daniel Bryan & Sheamus defeated The Shield (Seth Rollins, Dean Ambrose & Roman Reigns) in a Elimination Chamber qualifying match by disqualification

(WATCH HERE)

WWE in 5 - Week of January 27, 2014



WWE Main Event: January 27, 2015

at the XL Center in Hartford, Connecticut

- Dark Match: Jack Swagger defeated Fandango

- The New Day (Big E & Kofi Kingston) defeated Damien Mizdow & The Miz

WATCH: Damien Mizdow Titantron

- Erick Rowan defeated Curtis Axel

WATCH: Erick Rowan Titantron

- Dolph Ziggler defeated Luke Harper

WATCH: Luke Harper' Titantron

Lucha Underground: January 27, 2016

at the Lucha Underground Arena in Los Angeles, California

- King Cuerno defeated Fenix (c) to win the Lucha Underground Gift of the Gods Championship

- Ivelisse defeated Angelico & Son Of Havoc in a Lucha Underground Title #1 Contendership Three Way Match

- Mil Muertes (w/ Catrina) (c) defeated Ivelisse to retain the Lucha Underground Championship

CZW Dojo Wars: January 27, 2016

in Blackwood, New Jersey

- Isaac Atrox & Lloyd Jameson defeated Conor Claxton & Dan O'Hare

WATCH FULL MATCH: Dan O'Hare & Qefka The Quiet vs. George Gatton & Penelope Ford - CZW Dojo Wars 30

- Bad Boy 2 defeated New Bad Boy 2

- Jeff Cannonball defeated Ace Austin

- YUTA defeated Gully Washer Greg

- Trooper Audobon defeated Kevin Hernandez

- Frankie Pickard defeated Geoff Bravo

- Penelope Ford defeated Joey Janela (WATCH FULL MATCH HERE)

- Business Casual (Hous Blazer & Pete Lightning) & George Gatton defeated Blackwater, David John Willard & Max Castor

- Brittany Blake (c) defeated Jared Evans [2:0] in a CZW Medal Of Valor Title Best Two Out Of Three Falls Match

WATCH FULL MATCH: Brittany Blake vs. Jasmine Naveen - CZW Dojo Wars 32

WWE NXT: January 27, 2016

at the Full Sail University in Winter Park, Florida

- American Alpha (Chad Gable & Jason Jordan) defeated Blake & Murphy (w/ Alexa Bliss) (WATCH HERE)

- Nia Jax (w/ Eva Marie) squashed Liv Morgan

- Alex Riley defeated Bull Dempsey (WATCH HERE)

- Elias Samson defeated John Skyler

- Sami Zayn vs. Samoa Joe vs. Baron Corbin ended in a No Contest in a #1 Contender's Triple Threat Match (WATCH HERE)

