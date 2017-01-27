Birthdays:
- Kensho Obayashi aka Zeus (born January 27, 1982) turns 35
- Andre The Giant (May 19, 1946 – January 27, 1993)
~ WATCH: Andre the Giant vs. Ken Patera - WWF in Philadelphia Spectrum: October 11, 1980
~ WATCH: Andre The Giant in a CWF Battle Royal
~ WATCH: "Hacksaw" Jim Duggan' vs. Andre the Giant - WWF in Boston Garden: June 4, 1988
~ WATCH: Andre the Giant vs. Big John Studd collide in a $15,000 Body Slam Challenge at WWF Wrestlemania I
~ WATCH FULL MATCH: Andre the Giant vs. Hulk Hogan' in a Steel Cage Match at WWF Wrestlefest: July 13, 1988
~ WATCH FULL MATCH: Andre the Giant, One Man Gang, King Kong Bundy, Butch Reed' & Rick Rude' w/Bobby Heenan & Slick' vs. Hulk Hogan, Paul Orndorff, Don Muraco, Ken Patera & Bam Bam Bigelow' w/Oliver Humperdink (5-on-5 Tag Team Elimination Match) WWF Survivor Series: November 26, 1987
NWA Mid-America: January 27, 1966
in Chattanooga, Tennessee
- Jack Brisco defeated Rocky Smith
- Haystacks Calhoun & Jackie Fargo defeated Alex Perez & Pedro Amessa
- Mario Milano vs. Tojo Yamamoto ended in a Draw
- Hiro Matsuda & Kanji Inoki defeated Eddie Graham & Sam Steamboat (c) to win the NWA Mid-America Tag Team Championship
WWWF in MSG: January 27, 1969
at Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York
- Joey Russell & The Jamaica Kid defeated Billy The Kid & Cowboy Bradley in a Best Two Out Of Three Falls Tag Team Match
- Lou Albano defeated Ron Sanders
- Tony Altimore defeated Bob Harmon
- Johnny Rodz defeated Carlos Colon
- Bull Ramos defeated Louis Cerdan
- Baron Mikel Scicluna vs. Spiros Arion ended in a Draw
- Haystacks Calhoun defeated The Sheik by DQ
- Gorilla Monsoon & Killer Kowalski defeated Bruno Sammartino & Victor Rivera in a Best Two Out Of Three Falls Tag Team Match
NWA Big Time Wrestling: January 27, 1969
at Fort Worth, Texas
- Jose Lothario defeated Swede Karlson
- Grizzly Smith & Waldo von Erich defeated Tank Morgan & The Kentucky Butcher
- Fritz von Erich defeated Gary Hart
- Fred Curry defeated Stan Kowalski
- Danny Miller defeated Johnny Valentine
NWA Western States: January 27, 1970
in the Ector County Coliseum in Odessa, Texas
- Dusty Rhodes vs. Emile Dupree
- Man Mountain Mike vs. Mr. Wrestling
- Dick Murdoch vs. Ricky Romero
- Dory Funk Sr. & Rufus R. Jones vs. Harley Race & The Beast
WWF in MSG: January 27, 1986
at Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York
- Danny Spivey defeated Rene Goulet
- George Wells vs. Iron Mike Sharpe - Time Limit Draw
- Ted Arcidi defeated Tiger Chung Lee
- Paul Orndorff defeated Big John Studd (w/Bobby Heenan) by DQ
- Terry Funk (w/Jimmy Hart) defeated Scott McGhee
- Randy Savage defeated Hulk Hogan (c) by Count Out in a WWF World Championship Match
- Pedro Morales defeated Moondog Spot
- Superfly Afi defeated Ron Shaw
- Adrian Adonis defeated The Junkyard Dog by DQ
- George Steele defeated Barry Orton
- The Dream Team (Brutus Beefcake & Greg Valentine) (w/Johnny Valiant) (c) defeated The British Bulldogs (Davey Boy Smith & The Dynamite Kid) (w/Captain Lou Albano) in a WWF World Tag Team Championship Match
Stampede Wrestling: January 27, 1984
in Calgary, Alberta, Canada
- Kerry Brown & Timothy Flowers defeated Kyo Kahito & Sonny Two Rivers by DQ
- The Cuban Assassin defeated Louis Lawrence
- Killer Khan defeated Mongolian Stomper
- John Quinn defeated Hiro Saito
WWF Superstars of Wrestling: January 27, 1990
at the Jefferson Civic Center in Birmingham, Alabama
- The Ultimate Warrior defeated Bob Bradley
- Mr. Perfect (w/ The Genius) defeated Jim Powers
- Jake Roberts defeated Pete Sanchez
- The Bolsheviks (Boris Zhukov & Nikolai Volkoff) defeated Lynn Wagner & Mark Regan
- Tugboat Thomas defeated Iron Mike Sharpe
- Bad News Brown defeated Chuck Coates
- Roddy Piper defeated John Sexton
WWF Saturday Night's Main Event XXV: January 27, 1990
at the McKenzie Arena in Chattanooga, Tennessee
- Randy Savage (w/Queen Sherri) defeated Jim Duggan (WATCH HERE)
- Hulk Hogan & The Ultimate Warrior defeated Mr. Perfect & The Genius
- Jake Roberts defeated Greg Valentine (w/Jimmy Hart) by disqualification
- Dusty Rhodes (w/Sapphire) fought Rick Rude (w/Bobby Heenan) to a double count-out (WATCH HERE)
- Dino Bravo (w/Jimmy Hart & Earthquake) defeated Ronnie Garvin
WWF Wrestling Challenge: January 27, 1991
at the UTC Arena in Chattanooga, Tennessee
- Power and Glory (Hercules & Paul Roma) (w/ Slick) defeated Lynn Wagner & Major Yates
- Jake Roberts defeated Izzy Slapowitz
- The Bushwhackers (Butch & Luke) defeated Dale Wolfe & Pat Rose
- Earthquake (w/ Jimmy Hart) defeated Alan Reynolds
WWF Saturday Night's Main Event XXX: January 27, 1992 (Taping)
at the Lubbock Municipal Coliseum in Lubbock, Texas
- Roddy Piper (c) defeated The Mountie (w/ Jimmy Hart) to retain the WWF Intercontinental Championship
- Hulk Hogan and Sid Justice (w/ Brutus Beefcake) defeated Ric Flair and The Undertaker (w/ Mr. Perfect and Paul Bearer) by disqualification (WATCH FULL MATCH HERE)
- Sgt. Slaughter and Jim Duggan defeated The Beverly Brothers (Blake Beverly and Beau Beverly) (w/ The Genius)
- Randy Savage defeated Jake Roberts
Clash of the Champions XXVI: January 27, 1994
at the Centroplex in Baton Rouge, Louisiana
- Marcus Alexander Bagwell & Too Cold Scorpio (w/ Teddy Long) defeated Pretty Wonderful (Paul Orndorff & Paul Roma) (w/ The Assassin)
- Ron Simmons defeated Ice-Train
- Lord Steven Regal (w/ Sir William) (c) vs. Dustin Rhodes ended in a Time Limit Draw to retain the WCW World Television Championship
- Cactus Jack & Maxx Payne defeated The Nasty Boys (Brian Knobbs & Jerry Sags) (w/ Missy Hyatt)
- Flyin' Brian defeated Col. Robert Parker (w/ Steve Austin) in a Loser Wears A Chicken Suit Match
- Ric Flair & Sting defeated Rick Rude & Vader (w/ Harley Race) in a Tag Team Elimination Match
WCW Saturday Night: January 27, 1996
at the Center Stage Theater in Atlanta, Georgia
- Diamond Dallas Page defeated Steve Armstrong
- Lord Steven Regal (w/ Jeeves) defeated Dusty Wolfe by DQ
- Johnny B. Badd (w/ Diamond Doll) (c) defeated Meng to retain the WCW World Television Championship
- Lex Luger & Sting defeated The Barrio Brothers (Fidel Sierra & Ricky Santana)
- Joey Maggs (w/ Teddy Long) defeated VK Wallstreet by DQ
- The Giant (w/ Jimmy Hart) defeated Buck Quartermain & Butch Long in a Two On One Handicap Match
- Ric Flair (w/ Arn Anderson) defeated Alex Wright
- Harlem Heat (Booker T & Stevie Ray) defeated The American Males (Marcus Alexander Bagwell & Scotty Riggs)
WWF Superstars of Wrestling: January 27, 1996
at the Convention Center in San Jose, California
- Dark match: Ralph Timson defeated Robert Thompson
- Duke Droese defeated Steve Rizzono
- Justin Bradshaw (w/ Zebekiah) defeated Bob Holly
- Hunter Hearst Helmsley defeated Tim Patterson by DQ
- Shawn Michaels defeated Tatanka (w/ Ted DiBiase)
WATCH FULL MATCH: Shawn Michaels (c) vs. Max Moon (WWF Intercontinental Championship Match) - WWF RAW: January 11, 1993
WCW Monday Nitro: January 27, 1997
in the Veterans Memorial Auditorium in Des Moines, Iowa
- The Steiner Brothers (Rick Steiner & Scott Steiner) defeated The Faces Of Fear (Meng & The Barbarian)
- The Giant defeated Road Block
- Jeff Jarrett defeated Eddie Guerrero (c) via disqualification in a WCW United States Championship Match
- The Ultimo Dragon defeated Billy Pearl
- Lex Luger defeated Ron Powers
- Arn Anderson & Steve McMichael defeated The Amazing French Canadians (Jacques Rougeau & Carl Ouelette)
- The Outsiders (Scott Hall & Kevin Nash) (c) defeated The Extreme (Ace Darling & Devon Storm) to retain the WCW World Tag Team Championship
- Kevin Sullivan defeated Joe Gomez
- Dean Malenko (c) defeated Jerry Flynn to retain the WCW World Cruiserweight Championship
WATCH FULL MATCH: Eddie Guerrero (c) vs. Dean Malenko (WCW Cruiserweight Championship Match) - WCW Starrcade: December 28, 1997
- Hugh Morrus defeated Chris Benoit
- The Giant defeated Hulk Hogan (c) via disqualification in a WCW World Heavyweight Championship Match
WWF Monday Night RAW: January 27, 1997
in Beaumont, Texas
- Crush defeated Ahmed Johnson
- Davey Boy Smith defeated Doug Furnas
WATCH FULL MATCH: Junkyard Dog and British Bulldog Davey Boy Smith vs. Hitman Bret Hart' and Jim the Anvil Neidhart - WWF in Toronto, CN: January 11, 1987
- The Godwinns (Henry & Phinneas) defeated Vader & Mankind (w/ Paul Bearer) by count-out
WWF Smackdown: January 27, 2000
at the Baltimore Arena in Baltimore, Maryland
- Al Snow defeated Billy Gunn via disqualification (WATCH HERE)
- Edge & Christian defeated The Dudley Boyz (WATCH HERE)
- Viscera defeated Hardcore Holly (WATCH HERE)
- Kane (w/ Tori) vs. The Big Show in a no contest (WATCH HERE)
- Too Cool vs. The Godfather & D-Lo Brown ended in a no contest (WATCH HERE)
- Test (c) defeated Gangrel (w/ Luna) to retain the WWF Hardcore Championship (WATCH HERE)
- Tazz defeated Rodney & Pete Gas in a handicap match (WATCH HERE)
- Chris Jericho (c) (w/ Chyna) defeated Crash Holly (w/ Hardcore Holly) to retain the WWF Intercontinental Championship (WATCH HERE)
- The Rock vs. Rikishi ended in a no contest (WATCH HERE)
Ian Rotten vs. Shank Dorsey - IWA Mid-South Wrestling: January 27, 2001
WWF Jakked: January 27, 2001
at the CajunDome in Lafayette, Louisiana
- Perry Saturn defeated Chris Nelson
- Essa Rios defeated Scoot Andrews
WATCH: Samoa Joe' vs. Essa Rios: WWF Jakked, March 3, 2001
- Taka Michinoku defeated Vito DeNucci
- Hardcore Holly defeated Mike Sullivan
WWF Heat: January 27, 2002
at the Charleston Coliseum in North Charleston, South Carolina
- Dark match: The APA (Bradshaw & Faarooq) defeated Brock Lesnar & Ron Waterman
WATCH: The Dudley Boyz (Bubba Ray Dudley and D-Von Dudley) (c) vs. The APA (Bradshaw and Faarooq) (WWF World Tag Team Championship Match) - WWF RAW: July 9, 2001
- Dark match: Rico Costantino defeated AJ Styles
- The Godfather defeated Lance Storm
- Billy Gunn & Chuck Palumbo defeated Crash & Funaki
- Diamond Dallas Page defeated Christian
WWE Monday Night RAW: January 27, 2003
at the Allstate Arena in Chicago, Illinois
- Booker T defeated Jeff Hardy
- D-Lo Brown (w/ Theodore Long) defeated The Hurricane
- Victoria (w/ Steven Richards) (c) defeated Trish Stratus in a Chicago Street Fight to retain the WWE Women's Championship (WATCH HERE)
- Lance Storm & William Regal (c) defeated The Dudley Boyz (Bubba Ray Dudley & D-Von Dudley) in a No Disqualification Match Table to retain the WWE Tag Team Championships
- John Hennigan (w/ Al Snow) vs. Matt Cappotelli (w/ Al Snow) ended in a no contest in a Tough Enough 3 Exhibition Match
- Batista & Triple H (w/ Randy Orton & Ric Flair) defeated Kane & Rob Van Dam
WWE Friday Night Smackdown: January 27, 2005
at the Alltel Arena in Little Rock, Arkansas
- Booker T, Eddie Guerrero & Rey Mysterio defeated Luther Reigns, Mark Jindrak & Orlando Jordan
- John Cena (c) defeated Kenzo Suzuki to retain the WWE United States Championship
- Paul London defeated Funaki and Shannon Moore and Spike Dudley in a Four Way Royal Rumble Qualifying Match
WATCH FULL MATCH: Brian Kendrick' and Paul London vs. William Regal and Paul Burchill' - WWE Heat: November 9, 2005
- John Bradshaw Layfield vs. Kurt Angle ended in a draw in a Last Man Standing Match
TNA Xplosion: January 27, 2006
in Orlando, Florida at the Universal Studios
- The Naturals (Andy Douglas & Chase Stevens) defeated Team Canada (A1 & Bobby Roode)
WWE Heat: January 27, 2006
at the Bobcats Arena in Charlotte, North Carolina
- Dark match: Deuce & Domino (w/ Cherry) defeated Brad Attitude & Chris Hamrick
- Trevor Murdoch defeated Romeo (w/ Antonio)
- Chavo Guerrero defeated Jason Jones
WATCH FULL MATCH: Paul London (c) vs. Chavo Guerrero (WWE Cruiserweight Championship Match) - WWE Judgment Day: May 22, 2005
- Val Venis & Viscera defeated Snitsky & Tyson Tomko
WWE Friday Night Smackdown: January 27, 2006
at the BI-LO Center in Greenville, South Carolina
- Mark Henry (w/ Daivari) defeated Rey Mysterio
- The Mexicools (Psicosis & Super Crazy) defeated Nunzio & Vito and The Dicks (Chad Dick & James Dick) in a Royal Rumble Qualifying Triple Threat Tag Team Match
WATCH: The Dicks vs. The New Legion of Doom (Animal & Heidenreich) on SmackDown
- Chris Benoit defeated Randy Orton in a No Holds Barred Match
- Funaki defeated Finlay by DQ
- John Bradshaw Layfield (w/ Jillian Hall) vs. Scotty 2 Hotty ended in a no contest
WATCH: John Bradshaw Layfield Titantron
- Kurt Angle defeated MNM (Mercury & Nitro) (w/ Melina) in a Two On One Handicap Match
- Dark Match: Kurt Angle defeated Mark Henry (w/ Melina, Mercury & Nitro) by DQ
ROH Battle of the Icons: January 27, 2007
at the Inman Sports Club in Edison, New Jersey
- Jimmy Rave defeated Nigel McGuinness in an "I Quit" match
- Adam Pearce (w/ Shane Hagadorn) defeated Pelle Primeau
- Chris Hero (w/ Larry Sweeney) defeated Christopher Daniels (w/ Allison Danger) and Claudio Castagnoli
- Jimmy Jacobs defeated BJ Whitmer in a Last Man Standing match
- The Briscoe Brothers (Jay & Mark Briscoe) defeated The Havana Pitbulls (Ricky Reyes & Rocky Romero) (w/Julius Smokes)
- Colt Cabana & Sara Del Rey defeated Brent Albright & Lacey
- Austin Aries, Roderick Strong & Jack Evans defeated Delirious, Shingo & Davey Richards
- Homicide (w/Julius Smokes) defeated Samoa Joe to retain the ROH World Championship
WWE Heat: January 27, 2008
at the Hampton Coliseum in Hampton, Virginia
- Trevor Murdoch defeated Harry Smith
- Hacksaw Jim Duggan defeated Wayne Kostyal
- Charlie Haas defeated Super Crazy
WATCH FULL MATCH: Hacksaw Jim Duggan and Super Crazy' vs. The Highlanders - WWE Heat: December 21, 2007
WWE Royal Rumble: January 27, 2008
at Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York
WATCH: Royal Rumble 2008 Commercial Promo
WATCH: Royal Rumble 2008 Intro Promo
- Dark Match: Jimmy Wang Yang & Shannon Moore defeated Deuce & Domino
- Ric Flair defeated Montel Vontavious Porter
- John "Bradshaw" Layfield defeated Chris Jericho by disqualification
WATCH: Edge vs. Rey Mysterio - Royal Rumble 2008 Promo
- Edge (c) (w/ Vickie Guerrero, Curt Hawkins and Zack Ryder) defeated Rey Mysterio to retain the World Heavyweight Championship (WATCH HERE)
WATCH: Jeff Hardy' vs. Randy Orton - Royal Rumble 2008 Promo
- Randy Orton (c) defeated Jeff Hardy to retain the WWE Championship
- John Cena won the Royal Rumble by last eliminating Triple H (WATCH HERE)
WATCH: Royal Rumble 2008 Replay Promo
NJPW Circuit '08 New Japan ISM - Day 1: January 27, 2008
from Korakuen Hall, Tokyo, Tokyo
- Manabu Nakanishi & Taichi Ishikari & Tiger Mask IV defeated Mitsuhide Hirasawa & Takashi Iizuka & Yujiro in a 6-Person Tag Match
- AKIRA & Jushin Thunder Liger & Masahiro Chono & Super Strong Machine defeated Gedo & Jado & Tomoaki Honma & Tomohiro Ishii in a 8-Person Tag Match
- Togi Makabe & Toru Yano defeated Riki Choshu & Shiro Koshinaka
- Ikuto Hidaka & Masato Tanaka defeated Koji Kanemoto & Tetsuya Naito
- Hiroshi Tanahashi & Yuji Nagata defeated Hirooki Goto & Shinsuke Nakamura
- Minoru & Prince Devitt defeated Dick Togo (c) & TAKA Michinoku (c) to win the IWGP Junior Heavyweight Tag Team Championship (WATCH FULL MATCH HERE)
- Wataru Inoue (c) defeated Ryusuke Taguchi to retain the IWGP Junior Heavyweight Championship (WATCH FULL MATCH HERE)
ECW on Sci-Fi: January 27, 2009
at the Wolstein Center in Cleveland, Ohio
- Dark Match: Dolph Ziggler defeated DJ Gabriel
- Ricky Ortiz vs. The Boogeyman - No Contest
- Finlay (w / Hornswoggle) defeated Paul Burchill (w / Katie Lea)
- Mark Henry (w / Tony Atlas) defeated Tommy Dreamer
WATCH: Mark Henry vs. CM Punk' on ECW
NJPW Circuit '10 New Japan ISM - Day 1: January 27, 2010
from Chiba Port Arena Sub Arena, Chiba, Chiba
- Koji Kanemoto defeated Taichi
- Takashi Iizuka & Tomohiro Ishii defeated Mitsuhide Hirasawa & Tiger Mask IV
- Wataru Inoue & Yuji Nagata defeated Nobuo Yoshihashi & Riki Choshu
- Gedo, Jado & Toru Yano defeated Hirooki Goto, Prince Devitt & Ryusuke Taguchi in a 6-Person Tag Match
- Tetsuya Naito & Yujiro defeated Hiroshi Tanahashi & Kazuchika Okada (WATCH FULL MATCH HERE)
- Manabu Nakanishi, Togi Makabe & Tomoaki Honma defeated Giant Bernard, Karl Anderson & Shinsuke Nakamura in a 6-Person Tag Match
TNA iMPACT!: January 27, 2011
in the TNA Impact Zone in Orlando, Florida
- Angelina Love, Mickie James & Velvet Sky defeated Madison Rayne, Sarita & Tara in a Six Man Tag Team Elimination Match
- Max Buck defeated Chris Sabin and Amazing Red in a Three Way Match
- Mr. Anderson defeated Matt Hardy
- Beer Money Inc. (James Storm & Robert Roode), Gunner, Jeff Jarrett, Kazarian, Murphy & Rob Terry defeated Crimson & Kurt Angle in a Seven On Two Handicap Match
WWE Superstars: January 27, 2011
at the US Bank Arena in Cincinnati, Ohio
- Tyler Reks defeated Trent Baretta
- Primo & Zack Ryder defeated David Hart Smith & Yoshi Tatsu
- R-Truth defeated Tyson Kidd
WWE Friday Night Smackdown: January 27, 2012
at the Tucson Convention Center in Tucson, Arizona
- Dark Match: Ryback defeated ???, ??? & ??? in a Three On One Handicap Match
- Cody Rhodes defeated Justin Gabriel (WATCH HERE)
- Sheamus defeated Drew McIntyre (WATCH HERE)
- Epico & Primo (w/ Rosa Mendes) defeated Santino Marella & Yoshi Tatsu (WATCH HERE)
- Randy Orton vs. Wade Barrett ended in a no contest (WATCH HERE)
- Hunico (w/ Camacho) defeated Ted DiBiase (WATCH HERE)
- Brodus Clay defeated Alex Riley (WATCH HERE)
- Aksana defeated Natalya (WATCH HERE)
- The Big Show defeated Mark Henry by Count Out (WATCH HERE)
- Dark Match: Randy Orton defeated Wade Barrett in a street fight
WWE Royal Rumble: January 27, 2013
at the US Airways Center in Phoenix, Arizona
- Pre-show: Antonio Cesaro (c) defeated The Miz to retain the United States Championship (WATCH HERE)
- Alberto Del Rio (c) (w/ Ricardo Rodriguez) defeated Big Show in a Last Man Standing match to retain the World Heavyweight Championship
- Team Hell No (Kane & Daniel Bryan) (c) defeated Team Rhodes Scholars (Cody Rhodes & Damien Sandow) to retain the WWE Tag Team Championship
- John Cena won the 2013 Royal Rumble match (WATCH HERE)
WATCH: John Cena shares his toughts on winning the 2013 Royal Rumble Match - Backstage Exclusive
- CM Punk (c) (w/ Paul Heyman) defeated The Rock to retain the WWE Championship (WATCH HERE)
- The Rock defeated CM Punk (c) (w/ Paul Heyman) to win the WWE Championship
WWE Monday Night RAW: January 27, 2014
at the Quicken Loans Arena in Cleveland, Ohio
WATCH: Jake "The Snake" Roberts' reveald as 2014 WWE Hall of Fame Inductee: Raw, Jan. 27, 2014
WATCH: Daniel Bryan' confronts Triple H & Stephanie McMahon' in a In-Ring Segment: Raw, Jan. 27, 2014
- The Real Americans (Jack Swagger & Antonio Cesaro) (w/ Zeb Colter) defeated Rey Mysterio & Sin Cara (WATCH HERE)
- R-Truth (w/ Xavier Woods) defeated Fandango (w/ Summer Rae) (WATCH HERE)
- Dolph Ziggler defeated The Miz in a Battle Of Cleveland Match (WATCH HERE)
- The Usos (Jey Uso & Jimmy Uso) defeated RybAxel (Ryback & Curtis Axel) (WATCH HERE)
- Alberto Del Rio defeated Kofi Kingston (WATCH HERE)
- The Brotherhood (Cody Rhodes & Goldust) defeated The New Age Outlaws (Road Dog & Billy Gunn) (c) in a WWE Tag Team Championship Match by disqualification (WATCH HERE)
- The Bella Twins (Brie Bella & Nikki Bella) & The Funkadactyls (Naomi and Cameron) defeated AJ Lee, Tamina, Aksana & Alicia Fox (WATCH HERE)
- John Cena, Daniel Bryan & Sheamus defeated The Shield (Seth Rollins, Dean Ambrose & Roman Reigns) in a Elimination Chamber qualifying match by disqualification
(WATCH HERE)
WWE in 5 - Week of January 27, 2014
WWE Main Event: January 27, 2015
at the XL Center in Hartford, Connecticut
- Dark Match: Jack Swagger defeated Fandango
- The New Day (Big E & Kofi Kingston) defeated Damien Mizdow & The Miz
WATCH: Damien Mizdow Titantron
- Erick Rowan defeated Curtis Axel
WATCH: Erick Rowan Titantron
- Dolph Ziggler defeated Luke Harper
WATCH: Luke Harper' Titantron
Lucha Underground: January 27, 2016
at the Lucha Underground Arena in Los Angeles, California
- King Cuerno defeated Fenix (c) to win the Lucha Underground Gift of the Gods Championship
- Ivelisse defeated Angelico & Son Of Havoc in a Lucha Underground Title #1 Contendership Three Way Match
- Mil Muertes (w/ Catrina) (c) defeated Ivelisse to retain the Lucha Underground Championship
CZW Dojo Wars: January 27, 2016
in Blackwood, New Jersey
- Isaac Atrox & Lloyd Jameson defeated Conor Claxton & Dan O'Hare
WATCH FULL MATCH: Dan O'Hare & Qefka The Quiet vs. George Gatton & Penelope Ford - CZW Dojo Wars 30
- Bad Boy 2 defeated New Bad Boy 2
- Jeff Cannonball defeated Ace Austin
- YUTA defeated Gully Washer Greg
- Trooper Audobon defeated Kevin Hernandez
- Frankie Pickard defeated Geoff Bravo
- Penelope Ford defeated Joey Janela (WATCH FULL MATCH HERE)
- Business Casual (Hous Blazer & Pete Lightning) & George Gatton defeated Blackwater, David John Willard & Max Castor
- Brittany Blake (c) defeated Jared Evans [2:0] in a CZW Medal Of Valor Title Best Two Out Of Three Falls Match
WATCH FULL MATCH: Brittany Blake vs. Jasmine Naveen - CZW Dojo Wars 32
WWE NXT: January 27, 2016
at the Full Sail University in Winter Park, Florida
- American Alpha (Chad Gable & Jason Jordan) defeated Blake & Murphy (w/ Alexa Bliss) (WATCH HERE)
- Nia Jax (w/ Eva Marie) squashed Liv Morgan
- Alex Riley defeated Bull Dempsey (WATCH HERE)
- Elias Samson defeated John Skyler
- Sami Zayn vs. Samoa Joe vs. Baron Corbin ended in a No Contest in a #1 Contender's Triple Threat Match (WATCH HERE)
