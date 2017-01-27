- In the video above, Tye Dillinger, No Way Jose, Angelo Dawkins & Montez Ford and Heavy Machinery reveal their favorite Royal Rumble match memories. Dillinger named Bret Hart and Lex Luger tying at the 1994 Royal Rumble while No Way Jose mentioned Santino Marella' Cobra facing off with Mick Foley's Mr. Socko.

- Alfred Konuwa's latest blog at Forbes looks at who has the most quality eliminations in The Royal Rumble match. It uses a power rating determined by eliminations, world champions eliminated, WWE Hall of Famers eliminated and time spent in the Royal Rumble match. With that criteria, WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair topped the list, followed by Steve Austin.

