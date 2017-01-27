Source: Sports Illustrated

Sports Illustrated has a new interview with Goldberg, who was promoting Sunday's WWE Royal Rumble pay-per-view. Below are some highlights:

"What about 'Taker? I've never been in the ring with 'Taker before, And Roman Reigns is someone I'd like to tangle with."

Reigns' meteoric rise in WWE:

"I don't know the meteoric rise of Roman and what they've done with him, and I'm not going to sit here and pass judgment by any means, but if they just try to push someone down people's throats, people resent it. I wasn't privy to it in real time, I didn't see everything, but I think Roman is a great kid. I feel really bad that anyone would go out there and boo him based not off of not liking him or his ability, but just based upon the situation. His look, his work, his enthusiasm, and what he puts into his craft—Roman is a professional. The only thing I don't like about him is he went to Georgia Tech."

His relationship with Vince McMahon:

"At the end of the day, it's a business. Sometimes ego gets in the way, and sometimes people do things that aren't conducive to a good business relationship, and I think that was done on both sides [in 2003-04 with WWE]. I'll take full credit for being a jerk at times, but we grow up. Times have changed, I've changed, he's changed, the business has changed, and, guess what, I've got a family now."

Goldberg also discussed the future stars of the WWE, wanting to win The Royal Rumble, being different than from the last time he was in the Rumble match and more. You can read the full interview by clicking here.

