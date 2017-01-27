Source: ShowBuzz Daily

Last night's TNA Impact Wrestling episode, featuring a Genesis theme with Bobby Lashley defeating Eddie Edwards for the World Heavyweight Title in a 30-Minute Iron Man main event, drew 307,000 viewers.

This is down 1% from last week's 310,000 viewers.

This episode ranked #138 on the Cable Top 150, down from last week's #130 ranking.

Below is our 2017 Impact Viewership Tracker:

January 5th Episode: 290,000 viewers

January 12th Episode: 277,000 viewers

January 19th Episode: 310,000 viewers

January 26th Episode: 307,000 viewers

February 2nd Episode:

