- Above is a bonus clip from the mid-season finale of Total Divas with Lana and Rusev working out before their wedding day.

WWE stock was down 0.66% today, closing at $19.50 per share. Today's high was $19.67 and the low was $19.39.

- As noted, WWE released a new "WWE Champions" mobile game on iOS and Android devices yesterday. Stephanie McMahon tweeted the following on the game, noting that it had a great launch:

Congrats to @WWEChampions on a great launch! Now we can answer, "Who is the Greatest of All Time?". My vote is for @TripleH! #LetsSettleThis pic.twitter.com/TVzu39StNa — Stephanie McMahon (@StephMcMahon) January 27, 2017

