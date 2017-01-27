- Above is a promo for WWE NXT Women's Champion Asuka vs. Peyton Royce vs. Billie Kay vs. Nikki Cross at Saturday's NXT "Takeover: San Antonio" event.

- TampaBay.com reports that John Cena was filming a commercial for Nickleodeon's 2017 Kid's Choice Awards at Al Lopez Park in West Tampa on Wednesday at around 11am. When asked what was being filmed, a crewman said, "Just a mayo commercial. Nothing big." However, another crew member came right behind him with a cue card that read, "Hello, my name is John Cena and I'm your host for the Nickelodeon's 2017 Kid's Choice Awards."

It was noted that in one scene, Cena single-handedly defeated 6 kids in a game of tug of war while sipping from a child's toy tea cup, in what may have been part of an opening segment for the show that airs on March 11th. There were also nearby buckets of Nick's iconic slime that were waiting to be dumped.

- WWE Champion AJ Styles tweeted the following clip from the gym today and taunted Cena as they prepare to do battle at the Royal Rumble on Sunday:

Follow Marc Middleton on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.