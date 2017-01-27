- Above is a promo for WWE NXT Women's Champion Asuka vs. Peyton Royce vs. Billie Kay vs. Nikki Cross at Saturday's NXT "Takeover: San Antonio" event.
It was noted that in one scene, Cena single-handedly defeated 6 kids in a game of tug of war while sipping from a child's toy tea cup, in what may have been part of an opening segment for the show that airs on March 11th. There were also nearby buckets of Nick's iconic slime that were waiting to be dumped.
- WWE Champion AJ Styles tweeted the following clip from the gym today and taunted Cena as they prepare to do battle at the Royal Rumble on Sunday:
These are called Burpees! Try and keep up @JohnCena #RoyalRumble pic.twitter.com/LFkB3ewgv4— AJStyles.Org (@AJStylesOrg) January 27, 2017
