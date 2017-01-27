Source: FOX Sports

FOX Sports has a new interview with WWE Champion AJ Styles. Below are a few highlights:

"Listen, the fact of the matter is, John may be a part-timer - at least sometimes in the WWE - but that guy works harder than anybody I've ever seen. i mean, the guy's on The Today Show in the morning and and comes and does live events, or comes and does SmackDown Live. The guy works hard, I get that.

"And to tell you the truth, I've become a better performer because of John Cena, and I like that. But as far as respect goes, I want it all. I don't just want it from John Cena, I want it from the guy and the girls on The Today Show. I want it from the people who made the Royal Rumble poster."

If there is resentment backstage to part-timers:

"My thing is, and this is personal… the more shows I do, the more opportunities I have to make a living for myself. So I don't understand what the problem is? I don't think anybody should be angry with anybody who says 'well, you know what, I'm taking this time off.' Well, hey, maybe they need it? If you run these guys into the ground, what good are they going to be to us later? So let them have their time off, let them… they're still stars. That's not going to change. It's more of an opportunity for guys like me to support my family and do well as long as I can. So, am I angry at guys who go part time? Absolutely not. It [means] more opportunities for guys like me."

Who he picks to win the Royal Rumble:

"That's like asking me who my dream match is, and that's not up to me. The pick is whatever the fans want. I want them to pick who they want, and I want to go at it. I think it would be fun to face someone like The Undertaker. There's a number of guys I've yet to be in the ring with, like Randy Orton. So you never know who it might be, but regardless, it's going to be amazing."

Styles also discussed Kurt Angle saying he'd like to wrestle him, his SummerSlam match with Cena, if Cena deserves to be remembered as the greatest champion of all time and much more. You can read the full interview by clicking here.

