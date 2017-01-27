Source: Cheap Heat

Recently on Cheap Heat, WWE Superstar Roman Reigns talked about improving his craft, facing WWE Universal Champion Kevin Owens at WWE Royal Rumble, and working with current WWE United States Champion Chris Jericho.

On the subject of improving his craft, Reigns claimed that he always rises to the occasion and that his focus is on being healthy and performing well. Moreover, Reigns stated that being in big matches has helped him grow.

"I think any time I'm asked to step up to an occasion, I'm going to rise to that occasion. I think any time you're given a great opportunity, you have to put your head down and focus in on it and that's what I've done in the past couple of years. I don't really care about winning awards of 'who's the best' and 'who's most improved'. For me, it's just staying healthy and making all these different towns and entertaining within these shows because, at the end of the day, so many things have to happen for the show to go on."

Reigns continued, "no matter where you're at, if you're as good as you're going to get, you might as well leave. And I think what [has] helped me grow as a performer is that I've been in these big occasions. I've been in these big matches and had these big moments and I've learned from them and adjusted and progressed."

When asked what his least favorite move to take is, Reigns named Owens' popup powerbomb and went on to say that he has a lot of respect for Owens, but he's going to beat him for the WWE Universal title at the Royal Rumble.

"I think Kevin Owens' popup powerbomb. When he pops you up like that, he's using your momentum and your velocity, and then, he's just putting his power into it as well, so it's one of those situations where it doesn't feel good at all. And then, when he does it on the apron, it feels way worse, so he's a lethal dude. Some people look at him and are like, 'what's going on with this guy?' He's not your prototype, but the guy [has] been in the ring for a long time. It's pretty much, it's like his doghouse. He [has] been in there for a long time. He knows every inch of that ring. And I've got a lot of respect for him as a competitor. The bad part is, I'm just going to pop up over his head, and then, I'm going to Superman punch him and I'm going to spear him and I'm going to take that WWE Universal Championship."

With respect to working with Jericho, Reigns indicated that it has been a real treat to pick the brain of a true professional wrestling legend.

"That [has] been a great pleasure, being able to work with him and pick his brain and see his experiences over his time and how much he's still learning. And that's like proof, if a veteran like Chris Jericho is still learning and getting better, then, there's not anybody in this younger generation that can say anything about being at their peak or 'I'm good to go - I don't need to learn anything else.'"

Click here to listen to the interview. If you use any of the quotes from the article, please credit Cheap Heat with an H/T to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.

Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.