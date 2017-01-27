The Main Event opening video kicks off the show after the usual WWE signature. Lince Dorado and The Brian Kendrick make their entrances as Austin Aries, Tom Philips and Byron Saxton check in on commentary.

They shake hands. Kendrick strikes Dorado in the back of the head after a brief wrist lock. Kendrick punches Dorado several times in the corner. Dorado kicks Kendrick before hitting a hurricanruna. Dorado clotheslines Kendrick before elbowing and dropkicking him. Dorado slams Kendrick's head on the turnbuckle. Dorado ascends the turnbuckle and hits a cross body on Kendrick before pinning him for a two count. Dorado hits a modified head scissors on Kendrick. Kendrick rolls to the outside. Dorado goes through the ropes to hit a hurricanruna on Kendrick at ringside. Kendrick slams Dorado's face on the ring apron. Kendrick locks Dorado's leg into part of the ring under the ring apron before getting in the ring and hitting a sliding drop kick on Dorado. Dorado slowly rolls back into the ring, Kendrick stomps him several times. Kendrick snaps Dorado's neck on the top rope. Kendrick locks in a shoulder lock on Dorado, Dorado rolls Kendrick over him to escape it. Dorado rolls up Kendrick for a two count. Dorado hits a springboard moonsault before pinning Kendrick for a two count. Kendrick knees Dorado in the midsection. Dorado escapes a suplex before hitting a spinkick on Kendrick. Dorado hits a huricanruna on Kendrick prior to pinning him for a two count. Dorado hits a back handspring into a stunner. Dorado pins Kendrick for a two count. Dorado goes for a shooting star press, Kendrick gets his knees up. Kendrick locks in the Captain's Hook. Dorado taps out.

Winner: The Brian Kendrick

A recap of the opening segment from RAW is shown featuring Roman Reigns locking Universal Champion Kevin Owens in the shark cage prior to hitting a spear on United States Champion Chris Jericho.

A video package highlighting Triple H's 2002 Royal Rumble win is shown.

A recap from RAW is shown featuring Sami Zayn defeating Seth Rollins for his spot in the 2017 Royal Rumble after the distraction of Triple H's theme music being played.

Alicia Fox and Dana Brooke make their entrances for a re-match from last week.

Alicia Fox vs. Dana Brooke

They lock up. Brooke pushes Fox into the corner. Fox hits an arm drag. Brooke hits a shoulder block. Fox hits another arm drag prior to locking in an armlock on Brooke. Brooke backs Fox into the corner. Brooke kicks Fox. Fox elbows Brooke. Fox rolls Brooke up for a one count. Fox rolls Brooke up again for a two count. Fox slams Brooke to the mat. Brooke rolls out of the ring as we head into a commercial break.

Fox hits a Thesz Press on Brooke as we return from the commercial break. Fox strikes Brook several times in the corner. Brooke slams Fox to the mat. Brooke pins Fox for a two count. Fox rolls Brooke up for a two count. Brooke kicks Fox in the ribs. Brooke hits several knee drops on Fox. Brooke pins Fox for another two count. Brooke drives Fox's neck into the second rope. Brooke stomps Fox in the corner. Brooke hits a back breaker on Fox. Brooke locks her legs around Fox for a submission attempt. Fox lays backward to pin Brooke for a two count which also breaks the submission. Brooke slams Fox to the mat. Brooke goes for a modified cross body, Fox gets her knees up. Fox strikes Brooke several times. Fox hits a pair of single leg drop kicks before hitting a Northern Lights Suplex on Brooke. Fox pins Brooke for a two count. Fox eventually hits a scissor kick on Brooke. Fox pins Brooke for the win.

Winner: Alicia Fox

A recap of the closing segment from RAW is shown to close the show featuring a standoff between Brock Lesnar, Goldberg and The Undertaker.

Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.