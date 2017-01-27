- Cathy Kelley's latest video looks at James Ellsworth trying to gather fan support to get a spot in Sunday's Royal Rumble match.

- WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair received some mainstream attention this week after asking the meaning of "lit" on his Twitter account. Flair received a response from the official Twitter account, seen below:

