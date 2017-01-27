As noted, Triple H participated in a media call this week to promote Saturday's WWE NXT "Takeover: San Antonio" event. You can listen to the call above.

We're not heavy-handing anybody, we're asking them to approve, to work with us, to work with the groups that are... and I was very clear about this when I was over there, we want to work with groups that are cultivating talent, not groups that are just coming in and just one-offing talent. So, is there a period of time right now we're allowing guys to work for people? Absolutely. Every single one of these talents knew the deal, they knew the deal going into it, they knew what the ask was and they knew what their restrictions were. Coming out the other side of it, there's a lot of confusion but it's not on our side and it's not on the talent side I believe. It's on the promoters side, who just kind of change things and do things however they feel like they want to do things. Trust me, there are a lot of... you can call them promotions but there are a lot of people who do one-off shows over there and there's a big difference. All of this is strategic. You're going to see a lot of announcements over a short period of time where I think all the questions that you're asking now and all the fears that everybody has will go away. People are going to go, 'Oh, it's very clear what they were doing right now.' But obviously because it's strategic, you can't come right out and say those things."