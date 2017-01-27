- The weigh-ins for UFC on FOX 23 went down earlier today, and all eight main card fighters successfully weighed in. The headline bout features Valentina Shevchenko vs. Julianna Pena in a key female bantamweight bout from the Pepsi Center in Denver. The main card airs on FOX after prelims on FOX Sports 1 and UFC Fight Pass.

Just one fighter, Marcos Rogerio de Lima, missed weight. He came in over for his FS1 prelim opener vs. Jeremy Kimball.

MAIN CARD (FOX/8 p.m. ET)

* Valentina Shevchenko (134.4 lbs.) vs. Julianna Pena (135)

* Donald Cerrone (170.8) vs. Jorge Masvidal (171)

* Andrei Arlovski (246) vs. Francis Ngannou (253.6)

* Alex Caceres (145) vs. Jason Knight (145.6)

PRELIMINARY CARD (FOX Sports 1/5 p.m. ET)

* Sam Alvey (185.6) vs. Nate Marquardt (185.6)

* Raphael Assuncao (135.4) vs. Aljamain Sterling (135.8)

* Li Jingliang (170.4) vs. Bobby Nash (170.8)

* Luis Henrique da Silva (205.8) vs. Jordan Johnson (205)

* Alessio Di Chirico (185.6) vs. Eric Spicely (185.8)

* Jeremy Kimball (204) vs. Marcos Rogerio de Lima (209.6)

PRELIMINARY CARD (UFC Fight Pass/4 p.m. ET)

* Alexandre Pantoja (126) vs. Eric Shelton (125.8)

* J.C. Cottrell (155.8) vs. Jason Gonzalez (156)

- Former UFC middleweight champion Anderson Silva still envisions himself coming close to completing his UFC contract. The Brazilian, who meets Derek Brunson next month at UFC 208, would like to test himself against current division champion Michael Bisping and lightweight titleholder Conor McGregor.

"I'd like to test myself against Conor McGregor because he's an interesting mixed martial artist," Silva said in an interview with MMAjunkie. "His standup game is very intelligent. (I want to fight him) not because he's the champ or anything, but the challenge of the martial artist."

Silva previously fought Bisping, falling to him in "The Count's" home country of England. That is a fight "The Spider" says he'd never take again.

"I'm ready to fight, regardless of whom," Silva said. "It'd be perfect to fight Bisping because something was left in the air. Not only with me, but with Dan Henderson too. I think if it were in a neutral place, I'd take it for sure. Regardless of a belt or anything, fighting Bisping would be interesting.

"Of course not (on fighting Bisping in England). No doubt. No."

