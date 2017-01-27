Our friends at BetWrestling sent the following:

The odds for the WWE Universal Championship match at this Sunday's WWE Royal Rumble pay-per-view have flipped, and Kevin Owens is now being favored to retain his title against Roman Reigns.

The odds were very close to begin with and there is still a relatively narrow margin, however no doubt something of interest occurred to cause this shift in the line. One likely reason is that heavy bets being placed on Owens moved the line to maintain a "balanced book."

As of this writing, Kevin Owens is a -210 favorite while Roman Reigns is a +160 underdog.

