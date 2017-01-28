Thanks to Milo Fitzgerald for the following WWE NXT live event results from Friday's show in Dallas, Texas:

* Ember Moon defeated Aliyah

* Roderick Strong defeated Elias Samson

* The Revival defeated Tucker Knight and Otis Dozovic

* Tye Dillinger defeated Eric Young

* Samoa Joe defeated No Way Jose. Joe looked awesome and received Royal Rumble and "see you Sunday" chants. He looked at his watch after the match, teasing a Rumble appearance

* NXT Women's Champion Asuka retained over Peyton Royce. Nikki Cross and Billie Kay got involved after but Asuka got the upperhand

* NXT Champion Shinsuke Nakamura and NXT Tag Team Champions Johnny Gargano & Tommaso Ciampa defeated Bobby Roode and The Authors of Pain. Massive pop for Roode's entrance. Great match, Nakamura hit Kinshasa on Akam for the win

