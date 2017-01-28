- Above is a video recapping last night's events at EVOLVE 76, including Zack Sabre Jr. cutting a promo on Chris Hero to end the night. Sabre will take on Hero in his final match at EVOLVE 77 before Hero heads off to NXT.
* Jaka def. Peter Kaasa by pinfall
* Darby Allin def. Chris Dickinson by pinfall
* Jason Kincaid def. DUSTIN by submission
* Zack Sabre Jr. def. "All Ego" Ethan Page by submission. The decision was then reversed when Sabre was DQ'd for refusing to break the hold.
* Matt Riddle def. ACH by pinfall
* Fred Yehi & "Hot Sauce" Tracy Williams (c) def. Jeff Cobb & Timothy Thatcher by submission (EVOLVE Tag Team Champion Match)
* Chris Hero def. Keith Lee by pinfall
- Here is the final card for today's EVOLVE 77 event:
* Timothy Thatcher (c) w/ Stokely Hathaway vs. Jeff Cobb (EVOLVE Championship Match)
* Chris Hero vs. Zack Sabre Jr. (Chris Hero's Final Match)
* Matt Riddle vs. DUSTIN (No DQ Match)
* EVOLVE Tag Team Champion Fred Yehi vs. ACH
* EVOLVE Tag Team Champion Tracy Williams vs. Laredo Kid
* Chris Dickinson & Jaka vs. Sammy Guevara & Jason Kincaid
Plus, Ethan Page w/ The Gatekeepers, Darby Allin, Peter Kaasa, and others.
- EVOLVE 78 and 79 will take place on February 24th (Joppa, MD) and 25th (Queens, NY).
