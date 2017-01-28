- Above is a video recapping last night's events at EVOLVE 76, including Zack Sabre Jr. cutting a promo on Chris Hero to end the night. Sabre will take on Hero in his final match at EVOLVE 77 before Hero heads off to NXT.

- Here are last night's EVOLVE 76 results:

* Jaka def. Peter Kaasa by pinfall

* Darby Allin def. Chris Dickinson by pinfall

* Jason Kincaid def. DUSTIN by submission

* Zack Sabre Jr. def. "All Ego" Ethan Page by submission. The decision was then reversed when Sabre was DQ'd for refusing to break the hold.

* Matt Riddle def. ACH by pinfall

* Fred Yehi & "Hot Sauce" Tracy Williams (c) def. Jeff Cobb & Timothy Thatcher by submission (EVOLVE Tag Team Champion Match)

* Chris Hero def. Keith Lee by pinfall

- Here is the final card for today's EVOLVE 77 event:

* Timothy Thatcher (c) w/ Stokely Hathaway vs. Jeff Cobb (EVOLVE Championship Match)

* Chris Hero vs. Zack Sabre Jr. (Chris Hero's Final Match)

* Matt Riddle vs. DUSTIN (No DQ Match)

* EVOLVE Tag Team Champion Fred Yehi vs. ACH

* EVOLVE Tag Team Champion Tracy Williams vs. Laredo Kid

* Chris Dickinson & Jaka vs. Sammy Guevara & Jason Kincaid

Plus, Ethan Page w/ The Gatekeepers, Darby Allin, Peter Kaasa, and others.

- EVOLVE 78 and 79 will take place on February 24th (Joppa, MD) and 25th (Queens, NY).

