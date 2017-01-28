Thanks to Wrestling Inc. reader Deepak Vaishnav of sportzpari.com for sending in these results for last night's WWE live event in Hobbs, NM:

* Golden Truth & Big Show defeated The Shining Stars & Titus O'Neil.

* Enzo & Cass defeated The New Day and The Club.

* Seth Rollins defeated Braun Strowman via disqualification.

* WWE Cruiserweight Championship: Rich Swann (c) defeated TJ Perkins and Neville.

* Sasha Banks, Alicia Fox & Bayley defeated Charlotte, Dana Brooke & Nia Jax.

* Non-Title match: Roman Reigns defeated Kevin Owens.

