Thanks to Wrestling Inc. reader Deepak Vaishnav of sportzpari.com for sending in these results for last night's WWE live event in Hobbs, NM:
* Golden Truth & Big Show defeated The Shining Stars & Titus O'Neil.
* Enzo & Cass defeated The New Day and The Club.
* Seth Rollins defeated Braun Strowman via disqualification.
* WWE Cruiserweight Championship: Rich Swann (c) defeated TJ Perkins and Neville.
* Sasha Banks, Alicia Fox & Bayley defeated Charlotte, Dana Brooke & Nia Jax.
* Non-Title match: Roman Reigns defeated Kevin Owens.
