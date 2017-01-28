- In the video above, WWE NXT Superstars HoHo Lun, Tian Bing and the new WWE recruits from China host a Chinese New Year party with other NXT Superstars.
A couple of #TopGuys @ScottDawsonWWE & @DashWilderWWE want YOUR votes for #NXTTagTeamOfTheYear & #NXTMatchOfTheYear! https://t.co/nXYDrZmY6d pic.twitter.com/y9iiijYrVk— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) January 27, 2017
- As seen below, Triple H is sending a custom WWE Title to tennis star Serena Williams for winning the Australia Open:
She is a...— Triple H (@TripleH) January 28, 2017
Record-breaking. Ground-breaking. Barrier-breaking.
History-making...Champion. Congrats @serenawilliams! #AusOpen pic.twitter.com/RAMBz7C2cS
Follow Marc Middleton on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.