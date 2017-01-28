Source: Sporting News

Brian Fritz of The Sporting News has a new interview with WWE Champion AJ Styles, who was promoting Sunday's Royal Rumble pay-per-view. Below are a few highlights:

"It's actually people reacting on Instagram and Twitter showing me. I think they were a little more upset than I was. I get what's going on here on the poster. Those are your stars that have been here for a long time. So I get it. They're in marquee matches as well. They're faces that people recognize. Don't get me wrong, I'm not happy with it. I think that the WWE Champion should be definitely up front but, at the same time, I understand the reasoning for the poster."

Samoa Joe possible debuting on the main roster soon:

"Well, Joe is an amazing wrestler. There's no doubt about that. Always has been. Joe is one of my really good friends. It's just a matter of time before he's on the roster. It wouldn't surprise me if he showed up on Sunday. There's always surprises in the Royal Rumble and you try not to get surprised, you try to see it coming but that's what makes the Royal Rumble so fun. If Joe doesn't show up on Sunday, he'll definitely show up soon. I know it."

See Also Backstage News On John Cena Possibly Facing Top NXT Star At WrestleMania 33

If there is an update from him being burglarized recently:

"No, no. Nothing yet. I'm thinking about putting out a tweet out there, maybe I can give a little reward in Jonesboro, Arkansas for anyone that wants to turn the guys in. We'll see. I didn't get robbed, by the way. I had things stolen from me. A lot of people are thinking I was robbed at gunpoint. I was not. It was something that was left. I was trying to get out the building as fast as I could because I wanted to get to the hotel, get to bed and for some reason, I forgot one of my most important items, my baby, if you will."

Styles also discussed if he plans to wrestle longer than he expected, Shawn Michaels, the Atlanta Falcons going to the Super Bowl, Kenny Omega and much more. You can check out the full interview by clicking here.

Follow Raj Giri on Twitter at @RajGiri_303. Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.