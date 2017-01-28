- The latest WWE Top 10 video features the fastest Royal Rumble match eliminations, seen above.

- WWE has posted an infographic looking at WWE Champion AJ Styles' first year in the company at this link . They noted that Styles had 38 wins, 19 losses and 1 draw in his first year.

- As noted, RAW Tag Team Champion Cesaro has been in Germany doing promotional work for WWE this week. He tweeted the following from the Iron Throne from HBO's Game of Thrones:

