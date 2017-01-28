Birthdays:

- Yuji Yasuraoka (born January 28, 1971) turns 46

~ WATCH: Yuji Yasuraoka vs. Jushin Thunder Liger in 1997

- Shark Boy (born January 28, 1975) turns 42

- Sheamus (born 28 January 1978) turns 39

~ WATCH: Sheamus wins Breakthrough Battle Royal - WWE' RAW: November 23, 2009

~ WATCH: Sheamus & John Cena' TLC Contract Signing - WWE' RAW: November 23, 2009

~ WATCH: Sheamus wins the WWE' Championship at TLC 2009

~ WATCH: Sheamus vs. Triple H' in a Street Fight - Extreme Rules 2010

~ WATCH: A look a Sheamus - Promo

~ WATCH: John Morrison' vs. Sheamus (Number 1 Contender, Ladder Match) - WWE' TLC 2010

~ WATCH: Sheamus vs. Big Show' for the World Heavyweight Championship - Hell in a Cell 2012

NWA Upstate: January 28, 1955

in the Memorial Auditorium in Buffalo, New York

- Mark Lewin defeated Johnny Molinda

- John Foti defeated Tony Verdi

- Chief Don Big Kettle defeated Art Kelly

- Sandor Kovacs defeated Bill MacMurray

- Don Lee & John Tolos defeated Bearcat Wright & Suni War Cloud

NWA Western States: January 28, 1957

in the Key City Sportatorium in Abilene, Texas

- Duke Keomuka vs. Roger Mackay ended in a Time Limit Draw

- Don Curtis vs. John Tolos ended in a No Contest [1:1] in a Best Of Two Out Of Three Falls Match

- Ray Gunkel & Roger Mackay defeated Doug Donovan & Duke Keomuka [2:1] in a Best Of Two Out Of Three Falls Match

NWA Mid-America: January 28, 1957

in the Ellis Auditorium in Memphis, Tennessee

- Dutch Schultz defeated Chief Kit Fox [2:0] in a Best Of Two Out Of Three Falls Match

~ WATCH: Antonio Inoki' vs. David Schultz' in WWF

- Billy Parks defeated Ronnie McKay [2:0] in a Best Of Two Out Of Three Falls Match

- Frank Hewitt & The Bat defeated Farmer Jones & Mike Clancy [2:1] in a Best Of Two Out Of Three Falls Match

NWA Hollywood: January 28, 1969

in Long Beach, California

- Lou Anthony defeated The Masquerader

- Hahn Lee defeated Tony Romano

- Don Savage vs. Jim Ballard ended in a Draw

- Bobo Brazil & George Cannon defeated Nelson Royal & Paul Jones

NWA Western States: January 28, 1970

in the Fair Park in Lubbock, Texas

- Rufus R. Jones defeated Billy Spears

- Mr. Wrestling defeated Jerry Kozak

- Ricky Romero defeated Emile Dupree

- Bull Ramos defeated The Lawman

- Dory Funk Sr. & Terry Funk vs. Harley Race & The Beast [1:1] ended in a Double Count Out in a Best Two Out Of Three Fall Tornado Tag Team Match

WCW Saturday Night: January 28, 1989

at the WTBS Studios in Atlanta, Georgia

- Michael Hayes & The Junkyard Dog defeated Max McGiver & Bob Emery

- Butch Reed (w/ JJ Dillon) defeated Alan Kensey

- Kendall Windham defeated George South

- Eddie Gilbert defeated Agent Steel

- Mike Rotunda & Steve Williams (w/ Kevin Sullivan) defeated Trent Knight & Mike Jackson

- Ricky Steamboat defeated Russian Assassin 2 (w/ Paul Jones & Russian Assassin 1)

- Dick Murdoch defeated Mike Justice

- Lex Luger defeated Jerry Price

- Bobby Eaton & Stan Lane (w/ Jim Cornette) defeated Rick Allen & Keith Steinborn

- Rick Steiner defeated Eddie Sweat

- Road Warriors (w/ Paul Ellering) defeated Randy Hogan & Bill Holliday

- Ivan Koloff defeated Gene Miller

~ WATCH FULL MATCH: Pedro Morales vs. Ivan Koloff - WWF in Madison Square Garden

WWF Wrestling Challenge: January 28, 1990

at the UTC Arena in Chattanooga, Tennessee

- Jim Duggan defeated Pez Whatley

- The Red Rooster defeated Alan Martin

- Earthquake (w/ Jimmy Hart) defeated Lee Peak

- The Bushwhackers (Butch & Luke) defeated Mike Justice & The Brooklyn Brawler

- Bad News Brown defeated Bob Burroughs

~ WATCH: 30 Seconds of Bad News Brown's Ghetto Blaster Finisher

- Rhythm and Blues (Greg Valentine & The Honky Tonk Man) (w/ Jimmy Hart) defeated Alan Reynolds & Jim Powers

~ WATCH: Rhythm & Blues' WrestleMania VI Entrance

- Koko B. Ware defeated Tony Burton

Smoky Mountain Wrestling: January 28, 1994

in Barbourville, Kentucky

- Anthony Michaels defeated The Hornet

- Bobby Blaze defeated Killer Kyle

- Tracy Smothers defeated Chris Candido

~ WATCH: Tracey Smothers vs. Chris Candido' (Ladder Match) - Smoky Mountain Wrestling: March 1994

- The Heavenly Bodies (Jimmy del Ray & Tom Prichard) (c) defeated The Rock 'n' Roll Express (Ricky Morton & Robert Gibson) by DQ to retain the SMW Tag Team Championship

- Dirty White Boy defeated Brian Lee (c) in a SMW Heavyweight Championship Match

- Tammy Fytch defeated Dirty White Girl

- Dirty White Boy defeated Anthony Michaels and Bobby Blaze and Brian Lee and Chris Candido and Jimmy del Ray and Killer Kyle and Ricky Morton and Robert Gibson and The Hornet and Tom Prichard and Tracy Smothers to win the Royal Rumble

WWF Superstars of Wrestling: January 28, 1995

in Corpus Christi, Texas

- Dark match: Razor Ramon defeated Charlie Hunter

- Dark match: Henry O. Godwinn defeated Rich Myers

~ WATCH FULL MATCH: Henry O. Godwinn vs. Hunter Hearst Helmsley (Arkansas Hog Pen Match w/Hillbilly Jim as Special Guest Referee) - WWF In Your House 5 (Season's Beatings): December 17, 1995

- Dark match: Adam Bomb defeated Mark Starr

- Dark match: King Kong Bundy defeated Nick Barberry

- Dark match: Aldo Montoya defeated Nick Tarentino

- Dark match: Owen Hart defeated Shawn Dakota

- Dark match: Lex Luger defeated Tatanka

- Dark match: Diesel (c) defeated Owen Hart to retain the WWF Championship

- Dark match: Bret Hart defeated Owen Hart in a No Holds Barred Match

- Dark match: The Undertaker defeated Irwin R. Schyster

~ WATCH FULL MATCH: Irwin R. Schyster (I.R.S.) w/Ted DiBiase vs. The Undertaker w/Paul Bearer - WWF Royal Rumble: January 22, 1995

- Dark match: Diesel (c) defeated Jeff Jarrett (w/ Shawn Michaels & The Roadie) to retain the WWF Championship

- Men On A Mission (Mabel & Mo) defeated ??? & ???

- Doink (w/ Dink) defeated Kwang (w/ Harvey Wippleman)

- Owen Hart defeated ???

- Kama defeated Matt Hardy

~ WATCH: Hakushi vs. Matt Hardy' - WWF Raw, Jan. 9, 1995

- Lex Luger defeated Ray Hudson

ECW Hardcore TV: January 28, 1998

in the Golden Dome in Monaca, Pennsylvania

- Al Snow defeated Paul Diamond

~ WATCH: Al Snow vs. Roadkill: ECW House Party 1998

- Taz defeated Big Dick Dudley

~ WATCH FULL MATCH: Taz vs. Buh Buh Ray Dudley - ECW: April 1, 1996



WCW Thunder: January 28, 1999

at the Market Square Arena in Indianapolis, Indiana

- Hugh Morrus defeated Psychosis

- Chris Jericho defeated Silver King

- Fit Finlay defeated Super Calo

~ WATCH FULL MATCH: Konnan, La Parka and Villano IV vs. Juventud Guerrera, Super Caló and Ciclope (Six-Man Tag Team Match) - SuperBrawl VII: February 23, 1997

- Kevin Nash & Scott Hall defeated Bobby Duncum Jr. & Mike Enos

- Disco Inferno defeated Hector Garza

- Bam Bam Bigelow defeated Kaz Hayashi

~ WATCH FULL MATCH: Kaz Hayashi and Blitzkrieg vs. Juventud Guerrera and Silver King - WCW Thunder: October 21, 1999

- Konnan & Rey Mysterio Jr. defeated Kevin Nash & Scott Hall via disqualification

ECW on TNN: January 28, 2000

in New Orleans, Louisiana

- Yoshihiro Tajiri defeated Little Guido (w/ Sal E. Graziano & Tony Mamaluke)

- Rhino & Steve Corino defeated John Wilcox & Tommy Dreamer

- Mike Awesome (c) defeated Spike Dudley in a ECW World Heavyweight Title Match

~ WATCH: Mike Awesome vs. Kid Kash' (ECW World Heavyweight Championship Match) - ECW Living Dangerously 2000

WWF Heat: January 28, 2001

at the Mobile, Alabama in Mobile, Alabama

- Billy Gunn defeated Albert

- Perry Saturn (w/ Terri Runnels) defeated Raven in a Non Title Match

- Al Snow defeated Essa Rios

- The Dudley Boyz (Buh Buh Ray Dudley & D-Von Dudley) defeated Lo Down (Chaz & D-Lo Brown) & Tiger Ali Singh in a Three On Two Handicap Match

WWF Monday Night RAW: January 28, 2002

at the Richmond Coliseum in Richmond, Virginia

~ WATCH: RAW Intro "Across the Nation" from 2002 to 2006

- Kane defeated The Big Show

- Rob Van Dam defeated William Regal (c) by disqualification in a WWE Intercontinental Championship Match

- Diamond Dallas Page and The Godfather defeated Lance Storm and Christian

- Chris Jericho (c) defeated Maven to retain the WWF Undisputed Championship

~ WATCH FULL MATCH: Chris Jericho vs. John Cena' (John Cena's PPV Debut) - WWE Vengeance: July 21, 2002

- Billy, Chuck, and Jazz defeated The APA and Trish Stratus in a Six-Person Intergender tag team match

- Booker T defeated Triple H

- Steve Austin defeated Kurt Angle to become the number-one contender to the WWF Undisputed Championship

~ WATCH FULL MATCH: The Rock and Stone Cold Steve Austin vs. Chris Jericho and Kurt Angle - WWF SmackDown: December 6, 2001

TNA NWA PPV #82: January 28, 2004

at Tennessee State Fairgrounds in Nashville, Tennessee

~ WATCH FULL SHOW: TNA/NWA Asylum Years Ep. 101

~ WATCH FULL SHOW: TNA/NWA Asylum Years Ep. 102

- Abyss defeated D-Lo Brown

- Chris Sabin (c) defeated Michael Shane (w/ Shane Douglas & Tracy Brooks) in a NWA TNA X Title Match

- The Gathering (CM Punk & Julio DiNero) (w/ James Mitchell) defeated Mikey Whipwreck & The Sandman

- Abismo Negro, Hector Garza, Juventud Guerrera & Mr. Aguila defeated Chad Collyer, Eric Young, Matt Stryker & Shark Boy in a Eight Man Tag Team Match

- The Red-Shirt Security (Kevin Northcutt & Legend) defeated 3 Live Kru (BG James & Ron Killings) (c) in a NWA World Tag Team Title Match

- Don Callis defeated Erik Watts in a Loser Loses Power In TNA

TNA iMPACT!: January 28, 2005

in the TNA Impact Zone in Orlando, Florida

- Kid Kash & Lance Hoyt defeated Chris Sabin & Jeff Hardy

- Chris Candido defeated Sonny Siaki

- Monty Brown defeated Johnny Devine (w/ Scott D'Amore)

- The Naturals (Andy Douglas & Chase Stevens) defeated Cassidy Riley & Dustin Rhodes (w/ Erik Watts)

- Kazarian, Michael Shane & Primetime defeated 3 Live Kru (BG James, Konnan & Ron Killings)

WWE Velocity: January 28, 2006

at the Bi-LO Center in Greenville, South Carolina

- Dark Match: William Regal defeated David Flair

- Bobby Lashley defeated Brad Attitude

- The Gymini (Jake & Jesse) (w/ Simon Dean) defeated Dinn T. Moore & Jason Jones

- Jamie Noble & Kid Kash defeated Brian Kendrick & Paul London

ROH Dissension: January 28, 2006

in Cleveland, Ohio

- Adam Pearce defeated Jay Fury

- Jimmy Yang defeated Jay Lethal

- Tony Mamaluke, Sal Rinauro & Delirious defeated The Embassy (Jimmy Rave, Alex Shelley & Abyss w/Prince Nana)

- Low Ki defeated Jack Evans

~ WATCH FULL MATCH: Jack Evans' vs. Eddie Edwards' - ROH: January 26, 2007

- Ace Steel & Claudio Castagnoli defeated Nigel McGuinness & Chad Collyer

- Generation Next (Austin Aries & Roderick Strong) defeated Lacey's Angels (BJ Whitmer & Jimmy Jacobs w/Lacey) to retain the ROH Tag Team Championship

- Christopher Daniels defeated Matt Sydal

~ WATCH FULL MATCH: Matt Sydal' vs. AJ Styles' - ROH Hell Freezes Over: January 19, 2006

- Bryan Danielson defeated AJ Styles to retain the ROH World Championship

~ WATCH FULL MATCH: Bryan Danielson (c) vs. Roderick Strong' (ROH World Championship Match) - ROH Vendetta: November 5, 2005

TNA iMPACT!: January 28, 2006

in the TNA Impact Zone in Orlando, Florida

- Jeff Jarrett (w/ Gail Kim) defeated Jay Lethal

- Team 3D (Brother Devon and Brother Ray) defeated Buck Quartermain & Kenny King

- Samoa Joe defeated Matt Bentley (w/ Traci)

- Abyss (w/ James Mitchell) vs. Rhino ended in a no contest (WATCH HERE)

WWE Royal Rumble: January 28, 2007

at the AT&T Center in San Antonio, Texas

- Dark Match: JTG defeated Lance Cade

- The Hardys (Jeff & Matt Hardy) defeated MNM (Joey Mercury & Johnny Nitro)

- Bobby Lashley defeated Test for the ECW Heavyweight Championship

- Batista defeated Mr. Kennedy for the World Heavyweight Championship

- John Cena (c) defeated Umaga in a Last Man Standing Match to retain the WWE Championship

- The Undertaker won the Royal Rumble (WATCH HERE)

WWE Monday Night RAW: January 28, 2008

at the Wachovia Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

- Beth Phoenix & Jillian Hall defeated Mickie James & Ashley

~ WATCH: Beth Phoenix Titantron

- Carlito Caribbean Cool (w/ Santino Marella & Maria) defeated Cody Rhodes (w/ Hardcore Holly)

- D-Generation X (Triple H & Shawn Michaels) defeated Umaga & Snitsky

~ WATCH: D-Generation X Titantron

- Mr. Kennedy defeated Brian Kendrick

~ WATCH: Mr. Kennedy introduces impostors of Shawn Michaels friends (Marty Jannetty, Razor Ramon and Kevin Nash) - WWE' RAW: December 3, 2007

- Maria (w/ Santino Marella) defeated Melina

~ WATCH: Maria Titantron

- Randy Orton & John Bradshaw Layfield defeated Chris Jericho & Jeff Hardy

~ WATCH: John Bradshaw Layfield Titantron

TNA Xplosion: January 28, 2008

in Orlando, Florida at the Universal Studios

- Shinsuke Nakamura defeated Elix Skipper

WWE Superstars: January 28, 2010

at the US Bank Arena in Cincinnati, Ohio

- The Bella Twins (Brie Bella & Nikki Bella) defeated Jillian & Katie Lea

- Chris Masters (w/ Eve Torres) defeated Chavo Guerrero & Primo in a Royal Rumble Qualifying Triple Threat Match

- David Hart Smith (w/ Natalya & Tyson Kidd) defeated Matt Hardy (w/ Ranjin Singh & The Great Khali)

TNA Xplosion: January 28, 2010

in Orlando, Florida at the Universal Studios

- Orlando Jordan defeated Jay Lethal

TNA iMPACT!: January 28, 2010

at the TNA Impact Zone in Orlando, Florida

- Desmond Wolfe defeated Sean Morley in a 8 Card Stud Tournament Qualifying Match (WATCH HERE)

- Hernandez defeated Daniels in a 8 Card Stud Tournament Qualifying Match (WATCH HERE)

- The Beautiful People (Lacey Von Erich, Madison Rayne & Velvet Sky) defeated Awesome Kong, Hamada & Tara (WATCH HERE)

- Brian Kendrick & The Motor City Machine Guns (Alex Shelley & Chris Sabin) defeated Generation Me (Jeremy & Max) & The Amazing Red (WATCH HERE)

- Doug Williams (w/ Big Rob & Brutus Magnus) defeated The Amazing Red (c) to win the TNA X-Division Championship (WATCH HERE)

- Mr. Anderson defeated Jeff Jarrett (WATCH HERE)

ROH SoCal Showdown II: January 28, 2011

at the Hilton Los Angeles Airport in Los Angeles, California

- The Bravado Brothers (Harlem Bravado & Lance Bravado) defeated Caleb Konley & Cedric Alexander

- Jay Briscoe defeated Colt Cabana

- The All-Night Express (Kenny King & Rhett Titus) defeated The Cutler Brothers (Brandon Cutler & Dustin Cutler)

- Davey Richards defeated TJ Perkins

- Christopher Daniels (w/ Allison Danger) (c) defeated Mark Briscoe to retain the ROH World Television Championship

- Wrestling's Greatest Tag Team (Charlie Haas & Shelton Benjamin) defeated The Kings Of Wrestling (Chris Hero & Claudio Castagnoli) (WATCH HERE)

- Roderick Strong (c) defeated El Generico to retain the ROH World Championship (WATCH HERE)

WWE Friday Night Smackdown: January 28, 2011

at the US Bank Arena in Cincinnati, Ohio

~ WATCH: WWE Royal Rumble 2011 Commercial Promo - WWE Friday Night Smackdown: January 28, 2011

~ WATCH: Todd Grisham' interviews with "Dashing" Cody Rhodes backstage, who refuses to show his face - WWE Friday Night Smackdown: January 28, 2011

~ WATCH: In-Ring Segment: Randy Orton informs Dolph Ziggler' he must earn respect - WWE Friday Night Smackdown: January 28, 2011

- Dark Match: Percy Watson defeated Chavo Guerrero

- Team LayCool (Layla & Michelle McCool) defeated Kaitlyn & Kelly Kelly

- Drew McIntyre defeated JTG (WATCH HERE)

~ WATCH: Backstage segment with Alberto Del Rio' and Michael Tarver' - WWE Friday Night Smackdown: January 28, 2011

- Kofi Kingston defeated Alberto Del Rio and Kane in a Royal Rumble Battle Royal Exhibition (WATCH HERE)

- Kofi Kingston & Rey Mysterio defeated Alberto Del Rio & Kane (WATCH HERE)

- The Big Show defeated Heath Slater (w/ Ezekiel Jackson, Justin Gabriel & Wade Barrett) (WATCH HERE)

- Rated-RKO (Edge & Randy Orton) defeated Dolph Ziggler & The Miz (w/ Alex Riley) (WATCH HERE)

Brutus Beefcake & Silas Young in 6 Man Action - ICW: January 28, 2011 (WATCH HERE)

Ring of Honor Wrestling: January 28, 2012

at the Du Burns Arena in Baltimore, Maryland

- Tommaso Ciampa (w/ Prince Nana & RD Evans) defeated TJ Perkins

- Michael Elgin (w/ Roderick Strong & Truth Martini) defeated Grizzly Redwood

- Davey Richards & Kyle O'Reilly defeated Caprice Coleman & Cedric Alexander

WWE Monday Night RAW: January 28, 2013

at Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas, Nevada

~ WATCH: Bob Backlund' HOF Video Package

~ WATCH: Trish Stratus HOF Video Package

~ WATCH: WWE Active Promo Commercial

~ WATCH: Mr. McMahon claims to have evidence that CM Punk' has been working with The Shield

~ WATCH: Vickie Guerrero' reveals she re-signed Chris Jericho: Raw, Jan. 28, 2013

- Randy Orton defeated Antonio Cesaro (Special Referee: The Miz) (WATCH HERE)

- Bo Dallas defeated Wade Barrett (WATCH HERE)

- Brodus Clay vs. Tensai in a Roulette Dance-Off (WATCH HERE)

- John Cena defeated Cody Rhodes (WATCH HERE)

- Ryback vs. Prime Time Players in a Make Me Laugh Challenge (WATCH HERE)

- Kaitlyn vs. Tamina in a Non Title Lumberjill Match ended in a no contest (WATCH HERE)

- Sheamus defeated Damien Sandow in a Tables Match (WATCH HERE)

- Team Hell No (Daniel Bryan & Kane) defeated Chris Jericho & Dolph Ziggler (w/ AJ Lee & Big E. Langston) (WATCH HERE)

~ WATCH: The Shield set their sights on John Cena: Raw, Jan. 28, 2013

~ WATCH: Witness the fallout from Royal Rumble 2013: Raw. Jan. 28, 2013

Lucha Underground: January 28, 2015

at the Lucha Underground Arena in Los Angeles, California

- Dark Match: Drago defeated Angelico and Pentagon Jr. and Son Of Havoc in a Four Way Match

- Fenix defeated Mil Muertes (w/ Catrina)

- The Crew (Bael, Cortez Castro & Mr. Cisco) defeated Aero Star, Argenis & Super Fly

- Prince Puma (w/ Konnan) (c) defeated Cage by DQ to retain the Lucha Underground Championship

- Dark Match: Blue Demon Jr., Mascarita Sagrada, Pimpinela Escarlata & Sexy Star defeated Chavo Guerrero Jr., El Americano, El Mariachi Loco & King Cuerno in a Mixed Eight Man Tag Team Match

CZW Dojo Wars: January 28, 2015

at CZW Academy in Blackwood, New Jersey

- Frankie Pickard defeated Mr. Grim

- Joe Gacy defeated George Gatton

~ WATCH FULL MATCH: "Chainsaw" Joe Gacy vs. Josh Adams - CZW Dojo Wars 32

- Rex Lawless & Tom Tucker defeated Conor Claxton & Dan O'Hare

- Penelope Ford & Sozio defeated Amber Rodriguez & Joey Janela

- Andrew Wolf defeated Trooper Audubon

~ WATCH FULL MATCH: Andrew Wolf vs. Rex Lawless - CZW Dojo Wars 18

WWE NXT: January 28, 2015

at the Full Sail University in Winter Park, Florida

- Wesley Blake & Buddy Murphy defeated Sin Cara & Kalisto (c) to win the NXT Tag Team Championship (WATCH HERE)

~ WATCH: Backstage interview with Wesley Blake & Buddy Murphy as the new NXT Tag Team Champions

- Adrian Neville defeated Tyson Kidd in a WWE NXT Title #1 Contendership First Round Match

- Charlotte & Bayley vs. Sasha Banks & Becky Lynch ended in a no contest

- Baron Corbin defeated Bull Dempsey in a WWE NXT Title #1 Contendership First Round Match (WATCH HERE)

TNA Xplosion: January 28, 2015

in New York City, New York at the Manhattan Center

- Bram defeated Crazzy Steve

WWE Superstars: January 28, 2016

at the American Airlines Arena in Miami, Florida

- Stardust defeated Darren Young

~ WATCH: Stardust Titantron

- Titus O'Neil defeated Tyler Breeze

~ WATCH: Titus O'Neil Titantron

WWE Thursday Night Smackdown: January 28, 2016

at the Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida

~ WATCH: In a outside segment, Goldust' looks to go for a run with R-Truth: SmackDown, Jan. 28, 2016

- The Usos (Jimmy & Jey Uso), Dolph Ziggler & Titus O'Neil defeated The New Day (Kofi Kingston, Big E & Xavier Woods) & The Miz (WATCH HERE)

- Kalisto (c) defeated Neville to retain the WWE United States Championship

- AJ Styles defeated Curtis Axel (w/ Adam Rose, Heath Slater & Bo Dallas) (WATCH HERE)

- Charlotte (w/ Ric Flair) defeated Natalya by submission (WATCH HERE)

- Chris Jericho, Dean Ambrose & Roman Reigns defeated The Wyatt Family (Bray Wyatt, Luke Harper & Erick Rowan) (w/ Braun Strowman) by DQ

~ WATCH: Backstage interview with Titus O'Neil on peaching teamwork in SmackDown's 8-Man Tag Team: SmackDown Fallout, January 28, 2016

